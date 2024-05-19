Embracing AI

The smart cities movement has waxed and waned in the last decade in line with concerns around privacy and security, and more recently, pandemic re-prioritizations. Whereas the movement was initiated by large tech companies looking to offer platform-as-a-service or city-as-a-service approaches (e.g., GE’s CityIQ, Google Sidewalk Labs, Microsoft CityNext), cities have since pulled back their procurement processes to focus on outcomes and establish data governance structures to ensure longevity of projects.

Many cities are focused on transportation-related use cases, including public transportation optimization, intelligent intersections and multimodal transit network improvements. Some cities have taken a step back from larger-scale IoT deployments in favor of building out their connectivity infrastructure, including fiber networks, to ensure the longevity of initiatives. Broadly, a city will often focus on topics like sustainability and safety enhancements, and then work backward to determine technologies that may help them achieve those outcomes. Many deployments begin with small-scale, block-level pilot projects before reaching scale.

AI comes into play in smart cities when AI capabilities are applied to existing or new datasets or streams. Whereas IoT applications collect the data, AI analytics can detect patterns, make predictions, unify data streams (data fusion) and enhance data quality. When examining the AI + IoT (AIoT) equation, use cases that emerge vary between applications and cities. Many IoT application providers offer AI analytics as part of the insights they deliver to customers, offering historical analysis and prescriptive insight into metrics like planned resource utilization and demand forecasting. AI governance, data quality and employee data literacy are chief considerations to make before procuring and deploying AI applications and a full-scale AI strategy within a city.

The infrastructure underpinning AI smart cities

AI smart cities are underpinned by pervasive digital infrastructure including connectivity and compute resources to support the collection and analysis of data. Connectivity can vary, though most cities rely on some combination of cellular networks (4G/LTE and emerging 5G), Wi-Fi (municipal or private-owned) and wide area networks (LPWAN/LoRaWAN). These networks provide the data highway between information-collecting endpoints and the cloud, where data is often processed and acted upon.

Where data is processed depends on the use case. Mission-critical or transportation-related applications, such as intelligent traffic signals, rely more heavily on edge computing (where decisions are made close to the data source) and rapid processing of data. A smart streetlight, however, has little need for high-speed data. Whereas both are enabled by sensors, an intelligent traffic signal may collect and process a signal from an onboard unit (OBU) in an emergency response vehicle a mile away and relay its location to a roadside unit in a traffic cabinet.

After receiving that signal, the edge unit may run algorithms to determine how to best direct the emergency vehicle through the intersection while minimizing downstream effects. A smart streetlight, on the other hand, may send one small data packet per day on energy used. The ultimate goal of an AI smart city is to derive actionable insights from processes and systems to enhance efficiency and create a demand-responsive city.

What are smart city initiatives?

Cities globally have begun to establish smart city offices and directorates with dedicated staff resources and budgets to support projects and initiatives. Countries have established smart city challenges to spur innovation, and allocated funding to support project establishment and scale. These include the USDOT Smart City Challenge, the EU’s Intelligent City Challenge and India’s Smart City Mission.

Who “owns” smart city initiatives varies from city to city and country to country. Whereas some cities may have a smart city director or manager, others may work with a corporate partner to spur projects. Progress of the smart city movement can be measured in the successes of individual cities, such as Barcelona or Hong Kong, or in the increase of connected devices as a whole, extending globally to cities and towns of all sizes.

Key benefits of AI-powered smart cities

Cities adopt IoT and emerging technologies to enhance safety, sustainability, quality of life and resident experience. According to 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Internet of Things, the OT Perspective, Use Cases and Outcomes 2023, 50% of government respondents selected ensuring public safety as the main driver for their smart city initiatives, followed by improving overall quality of life (44%) and improving city services (42%).

Safety (video surveillance, smart streetlighting, gunshot detection): Cities turn to vision- and audio-based technologies to enhance safety and improve incident response times. While surveillance-based or “safe city” initiatives can raise privacy concerns, cities can address these by working with vendors that follow "privacy by design" principles, as well as by establishing data retention policies and engaging the community early and often regarding camera-based deployments. Las Vegas has deployed smart parks that collect situational awareness data, including activity when parks are closed. Optical sensors and movement analytics create automatic alerts for public safety teams.

Sustainability (digital twin, waste management, public transportation improvement, water quality monitoring): Sustainability is front of mind for city leaders as they manage resource utilization, migration and climate events. Cities such as Lisbon have leveraged digital twins to better prepare for urban flooding by modeling what areas of the city may be most susceptible. With a vulnerability map, the city can better prepare and mitigate flood impacts when weather events occur.

Quality of life (free public Wi-Fi, public transportation improvements): Technology can enhance day-to-day experience for citizens by improving their commutes, air quality, and the services they receive from their governments. London, widely recognized as one of the smartest cities in the world, takes a people-centric approach to smart city deployments and has focused on facilitating pervasive digital access (including fiber and 5G connectivity). Atop this digital infrastructure, the city leverages connected assets and sensors to provide services like hyperlocal air quality data and contextual maps that can layer multiple datasets, like financial inclusion data by neighborhood.

Resident experience (open data portals, digital government services): Improving citizens' interactions with government can enhance satisfaction and optimize employee resources. By offering digital government service portals, such as an online permitting platform, governments can reduce barriers for their citizens. Philadelphia has launched a permit navigator pilot program that provides information and estimates costs for residential and business permit projects.

Spotlight on AI in intelligent transportation systems



In smart transportation and intelligent transportation systems (ITS) examples of AI data analytics are pervasive across applications. Whether it is intelligent routing software providing optimized routes for an on-demand public transit service or predictive analytics for road safety, machine learning algorithms play an instrumental role as the “brain” of smart city applications. The benefits of AI analytics applied to transportation are multiple, from reducing traffic congestion to providing predictive analytics about accident-prone roadways or intersections.

Beyond pure analytics, computer vision (CV) enables many smart city outcomes related to public safety and efficiency. In computer vision deployments, images and videos are analyzed using algorithms (often at the edge) to provide image understanding/recognition, prediction, segmentation and reconstruction. Computer vision can enable smart parking zones and automated license plate recognition (ALPR) among other use cases.

CV can free up government resources by deriving insights from lengthy video streams or real-time video and relaying metadata or insights back in visual reports or dashboards. The long-term reliability of computer vision models depends on specialized infrastructure and expertise for model-building strategy.

Generally, cities are warming to the idea of artificial intelligence, though they recognize there are risks. For example, some police departments are using CV combined with other citizen data, such as previous criminal records, for predictive policing, which means that AI predicts when and where crime is likely to occur. This type of AI use case raises concerns of embedded gender, ethnicity and cultural bias hidden in AI models.

Key risks of AI-powered smart cities

Every technological advancement comes with concerns about threats and unintended consequences that may arise from its adoption. Within the context of cities and government agencies, these risks are magnified due to the critical role public services play and the sensitive nature of the data involved.

For instance, in a recent 451 Research survey, government sector respondents expressed heightened concerns regarding the reliability and security of AI infrastructure compared to respondents across industries (see Figure 3), underscoring the need to build robust safeguards and protocols to uphold the integrity of smart city initiatives. These concerns include:

Data privacy: The extensive deployment of sensors and video-based surveillance systems in AI smart cities leads to the collection of vast amounts of personal data. This data encompasses individuals' movements, behaviors, preferences, and interactions with urban infrastructure. The aggregation of such sensitive information raises significant privacy risks, as citizens may feel uneasy about the constant monitoring of their activities in public spaces and the potential for data misuse or exploitation by governmental or corporate entities. Several notable smart city projects in the past have shuttered due to community pushback on surveillance, data privacy and transparency on how the collected data would be used.

Security and cyber resiliency: The interconnected nature of smart city infrastructure, comprising networks, sensors and communication systems, creates opportunities for malicious actors to exploit vulnerabilities and launch cyberattacks. These attacks could range from data breaches and identity theft to ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure, such as transportation systems or utility grids. The consequences of such cyberattacks may be far-reaching, posing risks to public safety, economic stability and the uninterrupted delivery of essential services. The public sector has significant surface area for cyberattacks, potentially correlating to trillions of dollars in direct and indirect loss. While direct costs may capture ransoms or regulatory fines, indirect losses including downtime of critical infrastructure, legal liabilities and reputational damage may be much more significant.

Digital equity and bias: Additionally, the emergence of a tech divide poses a threat to equality within AI smart cities, as older or lower-income segments of the population may struggle to adapt to smart city initiatives or be underserved by high-speed connectivity . These disparities in access to technology and digital literacy may widen the gap between those who have access to advanced digital services and those who do not, highlighting the importance of inclusive design and equitable deployment strategies to ensure that smart city initiatives benefit all citizens, regardless of age, income, or technological proficiency.

Addressing these risks will require proactive measures, including proper system design and guardrails for safe data usage. Despite the high enthusiasm for smart city initiatives, cautious adoption is warranted, with governments opting for a slow and deliberate approach to avoid potential pitfalls.