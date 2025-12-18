Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

18 December 2025

Look Forward | Episode 21: 2025, A Year in Review

As 2025 draws to a close, Andy Critchlow is joined by co-hosts Molly Mintz and Aries Poon to reflect on the Look Forward Podcast’s 2025 conversations. From the persistence of inflation and the evolving role of central banks, to the rise of private credit and the profound impact of AI-driven data center investment, we dive into the macroeconomic, geopolitical, and sectoral shifts transforming global markets. 

Packed with expert insights, global perspectives, and forward-looking analysis, this episode is your essential guide to this past year of S&P Global’s essential intelligence.  

Happy Holidays from the Look Forward Council

Look Forward

A changing world requires new insights, new analysis, and new approaches. Our clients require expertise and analysis that looks at the big picture.
