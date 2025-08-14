Look Forward | Episode 4: Understanding Global Tensions: Geopolitics, Trade, and the Energy Transition

S&P Global Offerings
Look Forward
14 August 2025
Join us on the Look Forward Podcast as host Andy Critchlow interviews Carlos Pascual, Senior Vice President for Global Geopolitics and International Affairs at S&P Global Commodity Insights. In this insightful episode, we discuss the current geopolitical landscape marked by increasing protectionism and the implications of recent tariff policies on global trade. Carlos highlights the role of emerging economies in a shifting world order and examines the challenges of energy transition amid rising tensions. Discover how these geopolitical and economic factors affect energy security, inflation, and international relations. Stay informed and prepared for the future with expert insights from the Look Forward Podcast.