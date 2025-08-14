Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Look Forward

14 August 2025

Look Forward | Episode 4: Understanding Global Tensions: Geopolitics, Trade, and the Energy Transition

Join us on the Look Forward Podcast as host Andy Critchlow interviews Carlos Pascual, Senior Vice President for Global Geopolitics and International Affairs at S&P Global Commodity Insights. In this insightful episode, we discuss the current geopolitical landscape marked by increasing protectionism and the implications of recent tariff policies on global trade. Carlos highlights the role of emerging economies in a shifting world order and examines the challenges of energy transition amid rising tensions. Discover how these geopolitical and economic factors affect energy security, inflation, and international relations. Stay informed and prepared for the future with expert insights from the Look Forward Podcast.

Look Forward

A changing world requires new insights, new analysis, and new approaches. Our clients require expertise and analysis that looks at the big picture.
Explore More

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English