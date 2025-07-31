Look Forward | Episode 2: Navigating Uncertainty: Insights into the Global Economy

S&P Global Offerings
Look Forward
31 July 2025
In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow welcomes Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist at S&P Global, to delve into the pressing issues shaping the global economy in 2025. The discussion kicks off with a critical examination of central bank independence and its vital role in maintaining macroeconomic stability. As they explore the current state of the US economy, they address the challenges posed by tariffs and political pressures, highlighting the fine line between growth and recession.
As the conversation unfolds, Gruenwald emphasizes the enduring strength of the US dollar and its pivotal role in international finance, while also considering the potential implications of emerging market shifts and geopolitical risks. With expert analysis and forward-looking intelligence, this episode equips listeners with the knowledge needed to navigate the uncertainties of today's economic landscape.
