5 September 2025

Look Forward | Episode 7: Building Tomorrow: The Critical Role of Cement

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow, head of news at S&P Global Commodity Insights, delves into the pivotal role of cement in shaping the global economy. Joined by industry experts Abdulhamit Akçay, Vice President of the Turkish Cement, and Binny Sabharwal, Senior Price Reporter at S&P Global, the discussion explores the intricate dynamics of cement production and consumption.

