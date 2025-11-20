Look Forward | Episode 19: Powering the Future: Data Centers at the Crossroads of AI and Sustainability

In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Molly Mintz reconnects with the audience as she dives deep into the critical role of data centers in the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. Joined by experts Kelly Morgan and Brian Partridge from S&P Global's 451 Research, the discussion explores the unprecedented demand for data center capacity fueled by generative AI and its implications for the U.S. economy.

As data centers become the backbone of the digital economy, we examine the challenges they face, including energy consumption, sustainability goals, and the pressure on the power grid. Our experts share insights on the investment boom in digital infrastructure, the potential risks associated with capital intensity, and the innovative solutions being explored to meet the growing energy demands.

Additionally, we look beyond U.S. borders to understand how regions like the Middle East are positioning themselves as emerging data center hubs. Tune in for a forward-looking conversation that highlights the transformative impact of data centers on global markets and the future of technology.