S&P Global’s “Look Forward: Data Center Frontiers” Explores the Transformative Impact of the AI-Driven Data Center Boom

NEW YORK (December 2, 2025) – S&P Global today released comprehensive research examining how the global data center boom is reshaping economic growth, geopolitical dynamics, and infrastructure development as nations compete for AI dominance.

Look Forward: Data Center Frontiers is a multifaceted analysis of how data center investments have become a critical driver of economic transformation, extending beyond physical construction to encompass broader high-tech infrastructure development. AI-powered demand is creating unprecedented opportunities and significant challenges across multiple sectors.

Themes explored include:

Look Forward: Data Center Frontiers is the latest edition of the S&P Global Look Forward research series, special reports that offer a deep dive into the most important themes, trends and topics transforming the global economy.

The S&P Global Look Forward Council brings together leading experts from across the organization to deliver research that illuminates long-term trends and transformative market shifts. Covering areas from capital and commodity markets to energy and sustainability, the council provides the forward-looking intelligence S&P Global clients need to navigate uncertainty and make confident, informed decisions.

