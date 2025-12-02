US power grids have significant excess generating capacity to accommodate load growth throughout most of the year. In many industries, average capacity utilization is used as a measure of market tightness. In the power sector, coal and natural gas combined-cycle fleets averaged 50% to 55% utilization over the past decade. This suggests incremental new loads could be accommodated by increasing utilization of the existing fleet. However, power markets require supply and demand to stay balanced at all times, from peak summer afternoons to cold winter mornings. To estimate how much new load US power grids can integrate, it is essential to understand the supply-demand balance during the most constrained hours.

During the most constrained hours, excess generating capacity across the US totals about 70 GW, slightly greater than California’s peak electricity demand. Over the next few years, surplus generating capacity is expected to remain within this range, based on the current pipeline of new projects and the outlook for generation retirements and load growth outside of data centers.

At first glance, with a pipeline of about 85 GW of new data center capacity requests expected by 2030, US power markets face a seemingly modest generating capacity deficit of 15 GW. However, data center operators face a much higher level of grid constraints for several reasons. First, to reliably support an additional 85 GW of demand, approximately 100 GW of total capacity, including surplus, is required. Another reason is that surplus generating capacity is not well aligned with expected data center growth on a regional basis. A disproportionate share of expected data center capacity is planned for some of the most constrained grids, such as PJM Interconnection. PJM, named for the original three core states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland, is the largest US Regional Transmission Organization; it operates the electric grid and competitive wholesale electricity market for all or parts of 13 Eastern US states and the District of Columbia. PJM surplus capacity has declined sharply in recent years, with recent record-high-capacity auction outcomes pointing to persistent near-term tightness. Upside risk to load growth from other industrial demand — particularly in the grid managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) — threatens to exacerbate the capacity deficit in that region as well.

Even within a market, spare generating capacity may not be immediately deliverable to new data centers because of regional transmission grid constraints. As the size of new data center facilities or campuses grows — reaching hundreds of megawatts or even gigawatt scale within a few years — the concentration of power demand strains local transmission systems. This may require extensive, time-intensive upgrades, including installation of large transformers and breakers.