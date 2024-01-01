Ben Levitt

Associate Director, North American Power and Renewables

Ben led the research, design and development of "Power Crunch," an alternative power market outlook for North America that explores the potential for much stronger electricity demand growth and greater headwinds to renewables than those outlined in the Planning Case. Ben is also the lead analyst covering electrification trends in North America as well as the PJM power market.

Ben has authored numerous market briefings, insights and strategic reports covering a wide range of power market topics, including electrification, datacenters, renewables permitting and siting, demand response, federal and regional environmental credit markets, global power market trends, and electrolytic hydrogen production. With nearly a decade of experience in the electricity sector, he has shared his research at numerous client briefings and presentations at S&P Global Commodity Insights events, trade group conferences, and independent system operator stakeholder meetings and has been cited by several major media publications.

Prior to joining S&P Global Commodity Insights, Ben was a corporate development and strategy analyst for DTE Energy and a manager of economic analysis at Deloitte. Ben holds a BA from Northwestern University in Applied Math and Economics and an MBA from the University of Michigan.