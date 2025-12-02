Efficiency gains or technology leaps could also produce a surplus of empty data centers, although to counter this, one could point to the Jevons paradox, whereby greater efficiency reduces the cost of a resource, which in turn increases its overall consumption. If the Jevons paradox applies to AI, it likely will not be due to price signals but to improved speed and quality of services. A technological leap from something like quantum computing could certainly take place, but widespread quantum adoption is still several years out. In the meantime, companies continue to find new uses for AI, while training models to obtain results can take weeks or months. There are endless queues of jobs to run. At this stage, it seems more likely that efficiency gains will simply catalyze innovation and increased usage.

Regarding location, AI providers have been expecting a shift from training very large language models to training and maintaining smaller, more distributed models, while also expecting the industry to shift to monetizing AI via inferencing. Inferencing is the process of using a trained AI model to generate outputs; this need not be done in centralized facilities and can use lower-power hardware. Inferencing is vitally important in the AI ecosystem, as it is where training is put to work to create value in the form of generated text, audio, images, video or other outputs. This trend could lead to some larger, more power-hungry data center facilities sitting empty.

However, large public cloud providers have a bit of a backup plan. The public cloud model of shared infrastructure should appeal to smaller companies running AI. If an AI use case does not require very low latency inferencing, the underlying infrastructure could remain in centralized data centers. Much will depend on AI use cases and how much inferencing will require near-instantaneous response. This will influence the relative need for distributed capacity in urban centers versus centralized resources in highly efficient data centers. AI firms seem to be hedging their bets by building both large-scale campuses in outlying locations and smaller facilities close to urban centers.

Finally, although there is always potential for overbuilding, the data center industry is increasingly flexible and can respond to overcapacity quickly by reducing new construction. Data center facilities are built more rapidly than in years past, with typical timelines of one to two years for permitting and 12-14 months for construction. The same cannot be said for large-scale power plants, with their much longer time horizons — gas-fired power plants and onshore wind resources, for example, may commonly require around six years from planning to completion. Still, other trends should boost the demand for electricity (e.g., electrification of manufacturing and heating, electric cars and bitcoin mining), helping to ensure that utilities will not be left with overcapacity.