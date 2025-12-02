United States

America's AI Action Plan stresses the urgent need for robust infrastructure to support AI growth, particularly in energy generation, data management and data center security. The plan highlights AI as a digital service requiring vastly greater energy generation than is available today. As part of a strategy for achieving AI dominance, the plan calls for streamlined permitting processes for key infrastructure, including data centers and semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

As AI systems increasingly process sensitive government data, high-security data centers resistant to cyber threats are essential. The plan advocates "new technical standards for high-security AI data centers" to withstand potential attacks. Critical infrastructure cybersecurity also requires enhancement as AI systems evolve. The plan recommends establishing an AI Information Sharing and Analysis Center (AI-ISAC) to promote the sharing of AI security threat information across US critical infrastructure sectors.

National strategy and security imperatives meet federalism

In addition to federal policy, state regulations influence US data center development. Historically, states have used tax incentives to attract data center investments, but this trend is shifting. Leading markets are implementing stricter regulations for large-load energy customers due to unsustainable demand and costly infrastructure build-outs.

For example, Virginia, which hosts the largest data center market in North America, has enacted tax exemptions for qualifying data centers. However, recent zoning changes and stricter approval processes indicate a tightening approach. See Navigating the US data center power crunch: On-site solutions offer a faster path to power for more information. In Texas, legislation now requires large-load customers to pay substantial fees and contribute to infrastructure costs, signaling a shift in the state's management of data center growth.

Arizona is witnessing increased resistance to data center incentives, with calls to end tax breaks and adopt new utility pricing guidelines that charge large customers for a significant portion of their requested demand. Similarly, Oregon’s lack of sales tax remains attractive, but new regulations are shifting infrastructure costs to developers, which could deter future projects.

While states such as Georgia and North Carolina continue to offer favorable tax incentives to attract data center development, the growing trend of increased regulation in major markets may lead to a redistribution of data center projects toward less saturated regions, particularly in the southeastern US. This shift could significantly alter the dynamics of the data center industry across the country.

America’s AI Action Plan outlines a strategy to build the infrastructure for AI leadership. By focusing on streamlined permitting, revitalized semiconductor manufacturing, workforce investment and enhanced cybersecurity, the US aims to secure its position in the evolving AI landscape. However, as state regulations increasingly dictate the terms of data center development, the industry must adapt to a new reality where tax incentives are no longer guaranteed and where compliance with stringent regulations will be paramount for future growth.