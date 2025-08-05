S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Analyst, Datacenter Services & Infrastructure
Matthew Richesin is an analyst on the 451 Research Datacenter Services & Infrastructure team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His research focuses on datacenter market activity across North America. His key research areas include emerging datacenter markets; retail, wholesale and cloud provider activity; industry growth projections; market share analysis; government incentives and regulations; and pricing dynamics.
Before joining the Datacenter Services & Infrastructure team in 2025, Matthew was lab manager in the Autonomic Nervous System and Wellness Lab and instructor of record at the University of Tennessee, followed by a short stint as a research analyst covering various aspects of training AI models.
Matthew holds a Ph.D. in experimental psychology with a focus on behavioral neuroscience from the University of Tennessee.