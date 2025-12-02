The 2019 creation of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) further demonstrated the country's focus on data management and analytics, as well as smart city initiatives. The related ICT infrastructure requirements present opportunities for rapid business expansion.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia's government also committed to enhancing the ICT sector by launching the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), which supports digitization and data center infrastructure investment as part of the broader Saudi Arabia digital transformation.

New rules welcome global investors

Saudi Arabia is encouraging private sector growth and foreign investment with a series of initiatives to attract foreign business. Recent reforms have included the 2020 introduction of new foreign ownership laws and the 2016 establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) to support technology and infrastructure investment under the Vision 2030 initiative. The SEZs stimulate growth through incentives enabling 100% foreign ownership, complete repatriation of profits, and elimination of some import/export duties. The zones target major companies as well as startups and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The government has also launched a long-term residency program that allows outside investors and skilled expatriates to work and live in the country without requiring a local sponsor. The initiative aims to strengthen the workforce and improve Saudi Arabia's economic diversification and global competitiveness.

Saudi Arabia's foreign direct investment inflows have risen from about $5.3 billion in 2020 to more than $31 billion by 2024. Vision 2030 sets foreign direct investment goals that are unlikely to be fully met by the plan's target year, but the country's foreign investment attractiveness has risen. S&P Global Market Intelligence expects the country's annual foreign direct investment inflows to remain greater than $20 billion in 2025 and beyond.

Saudi Arabia's energy advantage catalyzes AI data center expansion

Power availability is a key factor in the global build-out of AI data centers, and Saudi Arabia is no exception. While many developed data center markets struggle to cope with power supply constraints, Saudi Arabia is leveraging its abundant energy resources as part of its AI positioning. The country has an extensive power generation and transmission network, with an installed capacity of more than 400 TWh annually. This capacity is well above current demand and can serve AI facility energy needs. About 60% of the energy comes from natural gas and oil, but renewable resources' share is increasing. The Vision 2030 initiative targets obtaining 50% of electricity from renewables by 2030, with significant progress in solar and wind energy. However, given renewable energy's intermittency, Saudi Arabia plans to utilize its current natural gas infrastructure to supply reliable data center power without interruption.