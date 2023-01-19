Jack A. Kennedy

Research and Analysis Associate Director

Jack is Associate Director and head of the Middle East and North Africa desk of the S&P Global Market Intelligence Country Risk team. Jack specializes in the geopolitical and commercial implications of political risks and violent trends across the MENA region, with a particular focus on Egypt, the Gulf states, and the eastern Mediterranean.



Prior to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Jack was lead Middle East analyst for a business and political risk consultancy firm in Scotland.



Jack holds an MLitt in Middle East and Central Asia Security Studies from the University of St Andrews and an MA in Arabic and Social Anthropology from the University of Edinburgh.