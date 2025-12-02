Meeting data centers’ increased power demand in a timely manner will require leveraging all sources of power, which could pressure tech companies’ clean power targets. Changes in US policy, including the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, are spurring stakeholders to start construction on clean energy projects before key tax credits expire. However, given challenges to deploying new capacity, including permitting and interconnection constraints, we expect much of the increased demand from data centers will be met, in the near term, by increased utilization of existing thermal capacity (both coal and gas) alongside new gas and renewable resources. See Navigating the US data center power crunch: On-site solutions offer a faster path to power for more.

Emissions could increase even if hyperscalers and other data center companies meet their pledges. The relatively limited supply of new renewable projects means that total emissions across the broader energy system — including other businesses, communities and consumers — are likely to increase. This is because data center customers secure these renewable supplies instead of other potential customers, who will then continue to procure fossil fuel power supply, leading to higher emissions overall. That means that tech companies’ corporate reporting can show relatively low impact (including Scope 2 emissions), but on a larger scale, emissions could increase even if other sources of demand remain constant. The cascading impact could also make it more challenging for other stakeholders such as utilities or governments to meet their own climate targets.