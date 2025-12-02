Some of the most mature quantum system architectures include superconducting qubits (built using cryogenically cooled superconducting circuits); photonic systems (which use photons manipulated via optical components); neutral atom qubits (built with neutral atoms held in place with optical tweezers and manipulated using lasers); and trapped ion qubits (which use ions held in place by electromagnetic fields and manipulated by lasers). Across these four leading modalities, installation considerations vary greatly, even across different providers' systems built in the same modality. While all systems must deal with questions of scalability, control electronics, interconnections, power demand, and more, additional deployment considerations are unique to systems of different classes.

Superconducting

Superconducting quantum systems require dilution refrigerators to cool qubits to millikelvin temperatures — which in turn requires a substantial amount of power to run the cryogenics. These qubits are highly sensitive to mechanical vibrations, requiring dampening systems to protect them from even slight movement. Superconducting qubits are also vulnerable to errors when exposed to stray radio frequencies and magnetic fields, requiring electromagnetic shielding for successful operation in quantum computing data centers.

Photonic

Photonic systems require stable laser sources and associated equipment, necessitating vibration control of the system to maintain the alignment of precisely calibrated system components. These systems also require thermal stability, as even small temperature fluctuations can impact the coherence of the system. High-quality laser systems can be energy-intensive, although the power required is generally less than systems that need cryogenic cooling. Because they utilize optical equipment, photonic systems can leverage existing fiber-optic infrastructure, making quantum computing integration with existing infrastructure more viable.

Neutral atom

Neutral atoms require precise laser systems, necessitating vibration control for proper use of the system. While they don't need cryogenic cooling, neutral atom systems operate within ultra-high vacuum chambers to keep the atoms isolated from environmental interactions. These chambers can add to power requirements for system operation. Neutral atom systems require magnetic field control to shield and stabilize the systems and avoid decoherence from stray magnetic fields.

Trapped ion

Like their neutral atom counterparts, ion trap systems need stable, long-lasting vacuum chambers to keep ions isolated. Because they also use lasers, trapped ion systems require vibration isolation to keep the control infrastructure steady, along with magnetic field control to protect qubit coherence. Some ion trap systems operate at cryogenic temperatures to help reduce the noise impacting systems, although not all vendors use cryo in their designs.

Other

Plenty of additional quantum architectures are in early stages of development, including cat qubits, topological qubits, and silicon and diamond spin systems. While further from widespread data center deployment than their more mature counterparts, these experimental modalities will undoubtedly require their own list of unique installation considerations as they mature and nudge into the quantum data center space.

Customization and compromise as quantum meets classical

Given the fractured nature of quantum system design and the variable requirements needed to install different systems, moving QPUs into existing data center environments is a slow, bespoke construction process. To speed up deployment, compromise and innovation will need to come from both quantum vendors and data center designers.

Quantum vendors are already brainstorming a set of industry standards to help streamline data center adoption of quantum computing infrastructure, with consortia such as the Open Compute Project in the process of drafting a checklist of requirements for key quantum systems. Some vendors, such as Orca Computing, have already productized rack-mounted quantum computers designed specifically for easier deployment in data centers.

While quantum computers' custom nature may slow quantum computing integration, data center builders are increasingly comfortable with design customization. Classical compute infrastructure can vary substantially in installation requirements, and the surge in AI demand has led to a rethinking of traditional data center environments, kick-starting changes in everything from cooling infrastructure to rack spacing. The timing for quantum computing couldn't be better — with the data center industry already in the throes of a renaissance, it becomes much easier to build new data centers designed to accommodate quantum computing infrastructure.

The emergence of quantum hubs

While quantum computers are available around the world through various deployment methodologies, there has already been a consolidation of talent and accessibility into quantum hubs at strategic locations.

The United States offers a unique view into some of the forces driving geographic capability in quantum compute, with hubs forming in locations with deep quantum expertise, a good worker pipeline, local support and investment, and a supply chain present. Cities such as Chicago, Illinois; Boulder, Colorado; Boston, Massachusetts; Santa Barbara, California; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Poughkeepsie, New York are emerging as leaders in quantum availability and development.

While there is some overlap with traditional data center hubs, in many cases quantum compute is gaining traction in unique areas rather than following the path of data center development. We expect quantum computing data centers to remain near research hubs in the short term, while in the longer term quantum computing infrastructure may need to deploy closer to data generation sites to facilitate a wider range of use cases and hybrid quantum/classical computation.