How Earthshot Prize winner Coral Vita tackles reef restoration

In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast we dive into one of the world’s most diverse and valuable ecosystems: Coral reefs.

To learn about the benefits of this ecosystem and the risks associated with losing it, we sit down with Sam Teicher, Co-Founder & Chief Reef Officer at reef restoration company Coral Vita.

Reefs “take up less than 1% of the seafloor while sustaining 25% of marine life, the livelihoods of about 1 billion people in 100 countries and territories. And now, conservatively, they generate $2.7 trillion a year,” Sam says.

Healthy reefs also protect shorelines from flooding and storms, and they can help treat a variety of diseases. In the episode, Sam explains how Coral Vita is working to restore reefs that are dying due to climate change, pollution and overfishing.

“Restoration is not a silver bullet, but it's also a critical tool in order to keep reefs alive for future generations,” Sam says. "Just like we can grow and plant trees for reforestation, we can grow and plant corals for reef restoration.”

In 2021, Coral Vita won the inaugural Earthshot Prize in the “Revive our Oceans” category. Prince William of Wales launched the prize to find and scale innovative solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

This interview took place during Climate Week NYC 2025 on the sidelines of The Nest Climate Campus, where the All Things Sustainable podcast was an official media partner.

