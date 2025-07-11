Infrastructure, food, finance: The complex picture for sustainability in Asia-Pacific markets

Transcript provided by Kensho.

We know from our stats that our largest audience is in English-speaking countries, the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, respectively. And that makes sense, it's my bad puns probably don't translate. But we also have a growing audience in Asia Pacific markets. Japan is our sixth largest audience, followed by Hong Kong and another of our top 10 audiences is Singapore. And while we've taken this show on the road in the past across the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Middle East, we have never previously visited Asia.

Until now, I hit the road to travel to Singapore for our annual S&P Global Sustainable1 Summit. We brought you coverage from the London leg of that summit in the spring and will include links in our show notes to those episodes. In today's episode and over the coming weeks, we'll be talking with sustainability leaders in Singapore and other Asia Pacific markets.

And in upcoming episodes, we'll also be visiting other parts of the world like Mexico.

Today, I'll be sitting down with sustainability leaders from 4 very different companies in Singapore to hear their perspectives on sustainable finance, agriculture, decarbonization and AI. As we'll hear from today's guests, balancing the needs of large and diverse Asia Pacific markets is both a challenge and an opportunity. We'll hear from one of the world's largest banks, Standard Chartered. I'll sit down with one of the world's largest technology companies, Microsoft, and I'll visit the Singapore office of Schneider Electric, a French industrial technology company focused on electrification, automation and digitization that operates in more than 100 countries. And it was an interesting day to be visiting Schneider Electric just after Time Magazine named it the world's most sustainable company.

First up, though, we're talking to Nikita Asthana from Olam Agri, that's an agricultural services business that works to meet changing consumption, food security and sustainability needs that are shaping the global food and agricultural landscape. Nikita sets the scene for today's discussion by talking about some of the real-world impacts of climate change and nature loss. You'll hear her mention a couple of acronyms, TNFD, that's the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures and TCFD, that's the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. Here's our interview where she starts off by explaining her role and how the company's approach to sustainability has evolved in recent years.

I work with Olam Agri, which is one of the operating groups of Olam Group. It has a presence in about 35 countries, and it specializes in originating, processing, trading, distributing several essential commodities such as grains, rice, edible oils, cotton, rubber, timber, et cetera. In my current role, I head the Sustainability Finance team, at Olam Agri.

In early 2021, I was asked by my CEO and CFO to set up this team from scratch. And the mandate was to bring a finance lens to everything we do in sustainability in order to operationalize sustainability and really weave it into the fabric of the organization. And a lot has changed and evolved in the last 4 years, such as there has been a heightened focus from investors for transparency on sustainability-related risks, opportunities, impacts and dependencies.

And this has, in fact, driven an evolution in the narrative of sustainability reporting from doing good while doing well stories to frameworks that primarily cater to investor base and focus on financial impact of climate-related risks, nature-related risks under the TCFD and TNFD frameworks. Essentially, the concept of financial materiality has become increasingly significant and important to investors.

Secondly, the regulations around us have been evolving. Carbon tax and carbon pricing has come up in various jurisdictions, which is impacting all companies which are operating in these jurisdictions as well as something like EU deforestation regulation was completely unheard of. It is completely new, and it has a very wide scope of coverage. It is impacting everything from beef to books and would start applying from end of this year to medium and large-sized companies and would require them to produce due diligence, proving there has been no deforestation in the product supply chain after December 2020.

Thirdly, the end consumers are becoming more and more aware and conscious of their consumption habits as well as how their health is impacted by different types of food that they're consuming. And this has led to evolution in customer preferences and emphasis on responsible sourcing.

I have to say you are the person we'll be talking to right now because, one, a lot of the conversations I'm having for this podcast are about how do you apply that financial lens? How do you tie sustainability strategy back to financial decision-making. And then two, a lot of the conferences I attend and the interviews I conduct for this podcast, in these conversations, I'm increasingly hearing about the role of food and sustainable agriculture and the importance of food security.

Absolutely. The food and agri sector, it is in a spotlight because it obviously has a larger role to play, which is feeding the world. And there is an increasing recognition based on various scientific literature that climate change is the biggest threat to food security. And all of these external events that have happened and the shifts in landscape that have happened have put a spotlight on everything that we do, and our role has rapidly become core to future-proofing our business for a changing climate and a degrading state of nature because agriculture is very inherently dependent on a stable climate as well as healthy natural ecosystems.

And I think that part is quite intuitive to understand anybody who has grown a plant would know that you need healthy soil, you need nutrients, you need water, you need sunlight. And obviously, farming is something which would be at a much larger scale, but you get the idea. So I think dependence on nature is probably more intuitive. So I would talk more about how agriculture impacts climate and nature, which is very direct as well.

Let's talk about rice. So rice is extremely relevant. It's extremely relatable. And in Asia, almost 50% of our daily caloric intake comes from rice. And even then, a lot of people don't realize or know that rice cultivation has a huge impact on climate change through methane emissions from continuously flooded paddies. In fact, close to 1/3 of all methane emissions in Southeast Asia are from rice cultivation. And methane is over 30x more potent than carbon dioxide in warming the planet over a 100-year period.

It also has an impact on natural ecosystems through freshwater withdrawals. Almost 30% of planet, all freshwater goes in growing rice and 50% of all irrigation water in Asia goes in growing rice. Another example would be fertilizer application. Fertilizer application, which is widely prevalent, and fertilizer is needed to grow anything, but excessive application of especially synthetic fertilizer leads to nitrous oxide emissions from the soil as well as the excessively applied nitrogen and phosphorus often runs off from the soil to the freshwater and coastal ecosystems where it causes eutrophication and impacts aquatic biodiversity.

Again, here, in both examples I gave in the rice cultivation as well as fertilizer application, I'm talking about how a single agricultural activity has a concurrent impact on climate and nature. A third example, which is the most well known is how unsustainable agricultural practices cause deforestation or adverse land use change from forests, wetlands or grasslands to agricultural land use. And this leads to emission of trapped carbon that was trapped in soil or biomass.

Plus deforestation leads to destruction and fragmentation of habitats, which displaces or eliminates species that depend on these ecosystems for survival. And in fact, agriculture is the primary driver of the transgression on Biosphere integrity, which is a planetary boundary. Going a little bit scientific and technical here, but planetary boundary work that was done by Stockholm Resilience Center is the most complete and scientific work that really defines the safe operating limits for different earth systems. And if we transgress these planetary boundaries, these could cause irreversible ecological damage, which basically can disrupt life as we know it.

So the examples that you gave are extremely helpful for our listeners to understand what this looks like in practice. But at the same time, those examples are things that are essential to feed the growing population, right? So talk to me about how the agriculture sector is approaching these challenges of you've got to feed the growing population, but you got to do it in a way that's not going to harm the planet.

Nikita Asthana

Exactly. So while I've elaborated on the interconnectedness of agriculture, climate and nature, I have not yet mentioned one key piece of the puzzle. In fact, this is probably the key to the puzzle in many ways, and these are the smallholder farmers. The smallholder farmers actually contribute 1/3 of all food production globally. And in Asia, they contribute 60% of all food production. They really are the true custodians of the soil. So if we want to protect and regenerate soils, we have to work with the farmers. We have to empower them to make careful choices on ground.

We have to empower them economically as well as with technical expertise. And that is the approach that Olam has taken in the last few decades through farmer training programs and leveraging the trust and relationship equity that Olam has built with farmer communities since the company was set up, Olam has succeeded in implementing and scaling up sustainable agricultural practices across Asia, Africa and other regions.

For example, we have engaged with over 50,000 rice farmers across Southeast Asia, India and Nigeria. And we have implemented various programs like fertilizer training programs where we are training them to apply the right amount of fertilizer at the right time as well as crop rotation as well as alternate wetting and drying. Alternate wedding and drying is actually a rice farming technique that leads to reduced methane emission as well as reduced water withdrawal. Earlier, I was talking about methane and freshwater withdrawals that rice cultivation causes. And so this technique really minimizes those impacts on climate and nature.

Olam Agri has also rolled out the world's largest certified regenerative agriculture program in cotton, covering over 250,000 hectares and 20,000 farmers in Ivory Coast as well as we have invested quite a lot in technology and expertise and policy and rolling out these policies to enable responsible sourcing in our different supply chains. In fact, the traceability efforts and the responsible sourcing efforts have put us in a very good spot in terms of compliance with upcoming standards like EU deforestation regulation.

What are some of the challenges or hurdles that you face in trying to achieve these goals that you lay out?

Nikita Asthana

One is realization that climate change is the biggest threat to food security. The realization has to happen at scale and not just by a few companies that are more directly impacted. It has to happen at the scale of governments and policymakers. It has to happen at the scale of financial institutions who often lack a framework to really fund these kind of initiatives and agricultural practices on ground, mainly because the outcomes are hard to measure and are uncertain.

For example, if you take regenerative agriculture, there is a lot of investment that is required upfront and then the outcomes are uncertain in terms of when exactly you will get those measurable outcomes such as, for example, if you're measuring soil organic carbon, it can take a few years. And there are various other factors, which would impact these outcomes or in fact, yield, which is, again, something which is at the heart of every sustainable agricultural practice, is also a very sensitive outcome, which can be impacted by a variety of things.

And that is very important, right? So I was talking about farmers and I was talking about empowering them. And that is important because farmers, even though they contribute so significantly to food security, they often themselves face huge food insecurity. They, in fact, often are the most food and secure households and face high levels of hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to climate and economic shocks.

What that means is if we are implementing any new agricultural practice on ground, which could adversely impact yield, then that's a problem. And so that has to be managed. And so it takes time for new agricultural practices to get from lab to farm because they have to be piloted and then the outcomes have to be seen and measured and only then you would scale that up. So everything that we do should not adversely impact the viability of farming. It has to always be positive for the viability and the economics of farming and hence, the livelihoods of the farmers.

So regenerative agriculture is something that went through, and I'm not talking about it went through this journey at Olam. I'm talking about it went through this journey in general in the world where it took some time to establish the viability of it. And even now, it is quite sensitive to a number of factors. And so it has to be done correctly.

And then there is change management that has to be managed with the farmers. The farmers who have been doing this for generations, and it is a kind of occupation where it gets passed on from father to son. So it's like a generational occupation, if you will. So they really feel they know what they're doing. And so if you are changing things, that takes time. It also takes trust. So not everyone can do it. You really have to invest in that relationship over years.

So to sum it up, shifts in policy are needed, shifts in the frameworks of financial institutions so that they develop or have the appetite to fund such initiatives, which require upfront investment and the outcomes are harder to measure, that has to happen.

So we just heard from Nikita about how climate change and nature loss can impact agriculture and thus food security. And we heard that preparing for those impacts will require action from many different stakeholders, everyone from small holder farmers to giant agriculture companies to policymakers and financial institutions. I wanted to hear how a financial institution in the region is approaching some of these challenges we just heard about from Nikita. So I sat down in Singapore with our next guest, Justin Ma. Justin is Executive Director of Sustainable Finance at Standard Chartered Bank, and you'll hear him mention the acronym G-SIB to describe the bank that stands for Global Systemically Important bank. Okay. Here's my conversation.

Justin Ma

At Standard Chartered, we believe in being a force for good, right? And what that really means for us is how do we take and deliver capital to where it needs to be. For us, sustainability is a key differentiator in the movement of cross-border flows. So we've been on this journey for over 20-odd years, right? We're one of the first banks to put our transition finance framework over 3 years ago. And really proudly today, we're the first G-SIB to have a transition plan that's been verified by a third party.

What that really allows us to do is take climate considerations, what you talk to with all the audience and the guests all the time and how do we integrate that into the decision-making of the business, of the operations, of how we get to net zero. And some of the things that we tend to focus on are, of course, the energy transition and happy to speak about how that's happening in this part of the world.

But then two, also how do we scale up these areas that need to be scaled up, some of these more nascent areas, things like nature, adaptation, carbon. What we do is we help clients purposefully lean in to the sustainability conversation to differentiate themselves when accessing and trying to get going on with that cross-border flow of capital.

Standard Chartered operates in more than 50 countries. And Justin said, a lot of the bank's work is about facilitating the flow of capital between north and south.

Justin Ma

We're trying to bridge that between the different hemispheres, between the different countries and the movement of capital. So one of the things that we do is to try and mobilize sustainable finance, right? And the first bit of that mobilization, we've committed to mobilizing $300 billion odd worth of sustainable finance.

The other thing that we try and do is accelerate the energy transition. And so we have a team of experts who focus on these really deep decarbonization types of technologies. So as an example, right, we've closed CCUS, carbon capture storage projects in the U.K. We're focused on hydrogen and ammonia in the Middle East. And in this part of the world, we're also working across [indiscernible] in Australia on similar types of projects.

One of the interesting things is, of course, early coal retirement, right, which is a really, really big strong point that we have to tackle in this part of the world.

Justin mentioned a couple of times in our conversation, the importance of the just transition. And this topic came up in pretty much every conversation I had while in Singapore. So I raised this point to Justin. Here's what he said.

Justin Ma

I think you've got to understand, Lindsey, the regional context that you're in, right? So yes, you're in Singapore, but Singapore is also quite different to other parts of this world, right? We need to balance the energy transition with the just transition. And what that means is basically recognizing some of these regional contexts. Even though we have coal is around 2/3 worth of our carbon budgets, the number of employments in legacy energy industries is tremendous.

We have old grid systems that are aligned to old baseload thermal power plants. So you've got to see a way or you've got to understand a way on how you can move different types of stakeholders, different types of infrastructure towards a low decarbonization pathway, right? This isn't something that happens overnight. It's a collective consensus, I would like to say, consensus-based approach to doing it.

And so in this part of the world, it is that. When we say it's a just transition, what do we mean? Well, for us, it's we need to transition the energy systems, but in a way that's inclusive. Who are the people that need to be included? It's the communities, it's the workers, it's the contractors involved as part of this.

Justin talked about the important role that partnerships and blended finance have to play in ASEAN countries. ASEAN is an acronym that stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the group aims to promote economic and security cooperation among its members. And while sometimes people talk about the 3 Ps, public, private partnerships, Justin turned that acronym a bit on its head.

Justin Ma

What's becoming more important and more apparent here is the 4 Ps. And I like to use that term because I think it's really important. We need to galvanize. We need to catalyze the much needed earlier stage, higher-risk capital to bring both not just ourselves, but to bring public sector along, to bring DFIs along, right? And so the 4 Ps, we add on philanthropy, right? So public, private, philanthropic partnerships. People have been thinking about blended finance, which is not new. We've been trying to say, look, let's think about programmatic blended finance, right? And all it does is it simply takes blended finance, which is the merging of the 4 Ps, right? And what we do is then we try and build a system or platform around it, right?

And what I like about us having done it in this part of the world is we try and say it should be country-led, right, to acknowledge the host country, acknowledge the domestic. And one of those great examples is the JPs or the just Energy transition partnerships. Now this is a $20 million, right, capital mobilization. Again, great example of North, South because we've got countries like the Government of Indonesia working together with International Partners Group, which includes many, many developed markets, both from the U.S. on that side of the world to Europe to Asia Pacific, all across.

And they get together and they think through what are the key ingredients needed to mobilize capital for energy transition. And we've just closed the first one. And that was ourselves as a commercial lender, lending alongside the French and the Germans being Proparco and DEG to capitalze a floating solar power plant in Indonesia. And the beautiful thing of this is it's not meant to be a stand-alone project. It's a series of projects because there is a project list. There's a prioritized set of projects in Indonesia that we've all agreed upon.

So I'm hoping that this is one of those catalysts or tipping points rather that kind of indicate where we can go. When we talk about north-south flows of capital, what we're saying is how do we move centers of capital, traditional centers of capital, places like London, New York, Hong Kong, how do we take those investors who are focused on those parts of the world and focus on where we need to move that money, where do we need to see the energy transition accelerate. one of our key roles as a bank is how do we bring that in a very, very safe, transparent and investor-friendly way.

Lindsey Hall

Justin Ma

Yes. I think we're at a really important milestone on the sustainable finance journey today. I think different regions will have different aspirations. But sitting in Singapore, looking after this part of the world, what I'd say is that we continue to see a really robust cadence. And some of the data points that I always like to point out to you, for example, is if you look at global volumes for sustainable finance last year, this part of the world, be it APAC or ASEAN was growing faster than the world average.

If you're looking at where we are today, right, APAC is continuing to grow its proportion of global sustainable finance volumes, right? Then let's look at the policy side, right? I think if you're thinking about development and acceleration, we have, I think, 4 or 5 countries today who have green taxonomies. In terms of carbon pricing, we've got Singapore, which is firmly put down the direction of travel.

And we've got another 2 countries who are saying, "Hey, we need to work closely on this. Let's put a little bit of a time line and a process to get there." so I think all of these send to me at least the positive journeys around this part of the world. When we're thinking about innovation, how do we catalyze things. I think we're seeing a lot of business and sustainability come together for the first time. So how do we pragmatic, how do we simplify?

And another great example is the first sustainability linked bond that was done in the Asia Pacific. So we were one of the leads alongside some of our partners for the Kingdom of Thailand, right? And beyond the result that it was more than 3x oversubscribed and again, this fantastic narrative around the North-South because we've had people from Europe, we've had people from Middle East, North Asia invest in the Kingdom of Thailand's inaugural bond. The simplicity and the beauty behind this was the KPIs that are selected.

So I assume yourselves and some of the audience know what a sustainable-linked bond is, right? It's essentially just a bond, which is linked to ESG type of KPIs that they have to meet over time. And what happened in this case was really people often say, like how do we get KPIs, how do we get the information at a sovereign level especially. There's a number of stakeholders that have to move through. When the Kingdom of Thailand was updating their NDC, there was this opportunity. They had refreshed the NDC. So we took that same level of work, and we said, "Hey, can we do a sustainable-linked bond?"

And so the first KPI is the obvious KPI. That's the KPI around reduction in carbon, right? So you've got an NDC, you've got that enshrined in your bond. The second KPI, and I absolutely love this KPI, is really around how we promote a country's focus, how do we promote industrial economic activity. And so the second KPI in the Kingdom of Thailand is actually just electric vehicles, number of vehicles on the road, right?

So between now and the midpoint of that bond, somewhere around there, we're saying grow 4x, 5x your number of electric vehicles, which reduces this x amount of carbon in the air. And I think that's just a beautiful way to articulate, to simplify where I think some of these trends in sustainable finance are going towards.

Lindsey Hall

I ask Justin to take us behind the scenes. What are some of the other conversations he's having? And what should our audience understand about the direction of travel for sustainable finance?

Justin Ma

I think for us, it's really about how do we bring business and sustainability together. So some of the key things that you're seeing in this part of the world beyond the usual financing of green buildings and things like that are things like green digital infrastructure. We're seeing massive opportunities here in this part of the world across ASEAN in places like Australia. We're seeing that acceleration of the energy transition. So we're seeing more and more RFP and megawatts looking to be deployed in this part of the world. But we need to do it in a very smart and in a way that adds value to both the business as well as to sustainable finance objectives.

When you talk about green digital infrastructure, what's the opportunity in this part of the world?

Justin Ma

So I think when you're thinking about where the world is moving, everybody here is on the phones. If you've been in Singapore on the train, in the taxi, you can see everybody has got their phone, right? And one of the key things on what is the infrastructure behind that, that's the digital infrastructure. That's the data centers that you're seeing, right?

And if you're thinking about data centers today, they already account for around 3% of overall emissions. But if your audience don't know, well, actually, if you're applying generative AI or AI and those kind of good things, that usage goes up between 3x to 4x. And so when we're thinking about how do you finance this next layer of digital infrastructure, we want it to be as green and sustainable as possible.

And so when we speak to developers and sponsors around this, we talk to them around things like what is your energy efficiency? What is your water efficiency? What is your carbon efficiency? And some of our developers who are really passionate and who want to lead in this kind of opportunity, take it even further. We've worked with clients who then focus on gender diverse, who work on gender payout ratios, right? Bringing not just digital infrastructure, but green and social digital infrastructure to the fore.

In our conversation about trends, Justin told me that the bank sees robust growth in sustainable finance volumes and continued commitment to sustainability in the APAC region. And this really mirrored conversations I have with several banks in Singapore. We'll be bringing in more of those conversations in upcoming episodes in what we're calling our CSO series. Those are conversations with Chief Sustainability Officers from some of Asia's largest banks. So please stay tuned.

We also heard from Justin about the importance of digitization and AI, and our next guest is well placed to comment more on this topic. I sat down with Kavickumar Muruganathan in Singapore. He's Microsoft's ESG Policy and Planning Director for Asia Pacific, and he starts off by explaining what that role entails. Here's our conversation.

Kavickumar Muruganathan

So essentially, what I do is to ensure that as Microsoft builds its cloud infrastructure in the region, we do it in a very responsible and sustainable manner and also maintain our license to operate and expand in this region. So my typical day-to-day essentially entails working with my colleagues and counterparts in the government affairs team in Microsoft, liaising and engaging trade associations, industry association, tech bodies and also working with counterparts in the community affairs space as well.

So every day is a very different day. And it's basically bringing technology policy and purpose altogether, so exploring that intersection with the sustainability overlay on top of it. And I think Asia Pacific is a very diverse market, which brings across its fair shares of challenges and opportunities. So all the way from China, India and of course, down south to Australia and New Zealand. And each market has got its own nuances. Different maturities in terms of economic growth and of course, regulatory maturity as well. So there's not going to be a one-size-fits-all approach, right?

And of course, right now, with the increased focus on data centers and AI, particularly, there's a lot of regulatory momentum taking place in all these countries. Some countries are moving faster ahead of than others, some a bit more at the nascent stage. But what's important to note that is fundamentally the fact that it's an area of concern and interest for regulators and industry plays a critical role in shaping that regulatory landscape.

This idea that regulators, policymakers and industry have a role to play in developing solutions, this came across in my interviews with Justin from Standard Chartered and with Nikita from Olam Agri. I ask Kavickumar to tell me more, and you'll hear him mention DCs or data centers and OEMs, those are original equipment manufacturers. Generally speaking, that refers to companies that manufacture parts using another company's products. Okay. Here's Kavickumar again.

Kavickumar Muruganathan

I mean AI is one of the most consequential developments of our time, right? The rate of adoption of AI has been much more exponential than the rate of adoption of the Internet when it emerged, right? So AI is critical. And I think with AI, we want to do more with less. And that's also the vision of Microsoft, right? We want to essentially enable every person and organization in this world to achieve more. And AI fits that role, right? And we all know that AI has its own footprint. It comes with an energy footprint, but it also has the powers of good, right? So we believe in AI for good. And we believe that the good of AI will far outstrip the energy demands that AI has.

So when Microsoft build out our data centers, we think about it strategically, right? So we look at it from a build, operate and apply perspective. So even before we start building, we look at it from a systems perspective. So looking at it from a construction perspective, how can we incorporate low carbon material, for example, in the construction of the data centers to reduce the overall footprint of DCs, right? So that's the build perspective.

And when you look at operational perspective, right, what we're looking at is essentially efficiency, right? Like from the onset, we want to integrate carbon-free electricity into the entire process, right? So what do we mean by carbon-free electricity? So not a single amount of carbon dioxide that is emitted from the process of generation of that electricity. So we are invested in this space. So if you look at the recent progress we've made, I think Microsoft has purchased close to about 34 gigawatts of renewable power, and we have purchased that across 24 countries and across 135 distinct renewable energy projects. So we are unlocking renewable power as we build our cloud infrastructure sustainable, right? So that's been one of the facets of the operational aspect, and we continue to be very energy-agnostic and tech agnostic to unlock different forms of renewable power. And this includes aspects like green hydrogen and of course, nuclear, right?

And then, of course, you look at the last aspect, which is supply. Again, goes back to the efficiency from an operational perspective. So how can we use the superpowers of AI to enable operational efficiencies of the data center itself, right? So looking at server efficiency, how do we work with our server OEMs to enable efficiency at the server level? How can we look at cooling differently, right? So we are trying to move away from AI-based to liquid-based cooling, which is what we call closed-loop cooling systems, which essentially enables us to reduce our water footprint. And we also are using technology to enable us to harvest unused power and recirculate it into the DC operational process. So this encompasses our sort of framework in how we navigate this AI journey.

Okay. If I heard you correctly, you're saying that the energy usage of AI is going to be far outweighed by the benefits of AI for sustainability purposes and AI for good. What does that equation look like? How do you figure out is it going to be net positive AI or net negative for sustainability?

Kavickumar Muruganathan

I think it's a journey. I think we are invested in research, continued investment in research to really understand the footprint of AI. I think we are just at the beginning of the Gen AI narrative, right? And I think if you look back and how we came across with the traditional cloud compute ecosystem, I think there was concerns about how traditional compute or traditional data centers would really take up a lot of energy. And fast forward 10, 15 years today, look at the efficiencies and the levels of sophistication we've had at a systems level.

So I think the same would apply with Gen AI, right, as the technology matures. And this is also in the interest of the ecosystem to enable that sort of maturity, right, to use energy more efficiently, optimize energy use and more importantly, also optimizing water use where possible, right? So that's how we look at it. And I think recently, we have also put out a paper, a very interesting paper that talks about the life cycle assessment of data center cooling specific to AI compute, right? We published a paper on Nature, and that really puts out the framework on how to really look at the AI footprint from a systems perspective. And we encourage all stakeholders in the ecosystem to take reference to that paper to really understand the true footprint of Gen AI.

Lindsey Hall

Kavickumar Muruganathan

I think when you talk about Gen AI, I think generally, there's also concern about the evolution of AI, right? I mean we talk about different AI systems. You have systems for training, you have systems for inferencing. So how does this all add up in that equation. But I think the future looks optimistic generally because I think the industry as a whole is very committed to ensure that AI is used for good and AI can actually help us unlock a lot of the solutions to climate change, right?

I mean look at AI. I mean, the ability for AI to really measure, optimize and really understand data at scale has been amazing. And we have a lot of use cases for that, right? For example, if you look at grid transmission, for example, right, AI has been used for enabling renewable energy to be integrated into traditional grid systems to enable them to really be optimized for use. We also have been able to see AI used in water systems, right? For example, leak detection, right, water leak detection. A lot of piping systems have leaks and sometimes it just goes unseen. But with AI, you're able to optimize that and you are able to detect leaks.

And what's more fascinating and what I'm personally very interested or fascinated about is the ability of AI to discover new materials at a much faster pace, right? So for example, we have collaborated with institutions that have actually enabled us to uncover nontoxic materials for battery, right? So the powers of AI remain unbound, and I think it's for us to seize it. And I think AI plays a massive role in combating the climate change situation that the world is facing now, right? So with AI, we believe that we can decarbonize and we can decarbonize at scale as well.

Any other examples that you're particularly excited about?

Kavickumar Muruganathan

It's not just innovation at AI level, but also about innovation at the solutions level. So when you look at Microsoft's commitments, you're not just looking at it from an AI perspective, but you're also looking at across our 4 sustainability pillars, which is energy, water, waste and land. So let's just look at water, for example. As we powered AI systems, we are also looking to enable the minimization of our water footprint. So all our new data center builds, AI capacity data center builds will be using what we call closed-loop zero water cooling systems. That means the water goes in a circular loop and gets repurposed as it cools the system.

And what we're also trying to do is also trying to get the liquid as close as possible to the chips, right? That's what we call direct-to chip cooling or what we call cold plating to ensure that chips of high compute are cooled so that they can continue the operations. And secondly, I think the other area of interest has been in the material space. And I'm also proud to say that Microsoft, as we speak, is building out its first data center in Virginia that uses cross-laminated timber.

In sorry, you said Virginia?

Kavickumar Muruganathan

In Virginia.

That's my home state.

Kavickumar Muruganathan

Awesome. And I'm proud to say that we are building out our first data center with CLT, cross-laminated timber. And what that essentially means is that, that lowers the embodied carbon footprint in our data centers. Typically, we look our data centers from operational perspective. But at Microsoft, we look at it even at a systems level, at a building construction level. So unlocking green material, such as CLT, green cement, green steel that have a lower carbon footprint, which also correlates to our broader corporate footprint. So I think that's something that we are really invested in.

So that's something that we collaborate with academic institutions and research partners to really unlock these products at scale so that when we are able to signal demand for this, they become scalable and the cost of this goes down and more players in the market can access them.

I think thirdly, one of the areas that I'm fascinated about is also nature. So we don't just build out data centers that exist as concrete slabs. We also want data centers to be integrated with nature. So we use this concept of biomimicry, where as we build our data centers, we ensure that it connects with the surrounding biodiversity. So we've done our first project in Netherlands, where we've actually integrated the data center with surrounding storm water ponds and also surrounding green patches, so that there's an integration and conservation of species and propagation of biodiversity. And we are continually on the lookout for such projects in this part of the world as well.

Okay. Wonderful. Well, I would love if you could bring some of those to where I grew up in Northern Virginia. It used to be a lot of farmland and now it's a lot of data centers along the highway. So the idea that you could incorporate those into nature is really fascinating. So we've talked a lot about AI. But beyond that, what other technological advances should our audience understand about Microsoft's approach to sustainability and also energy transition?

Kavickumar Muruganathan

I think one of the fundamental areas is to not just be hyper-focused on the AI piece, but to look at it from the broader systems perspective. And I think we also need to look at it from an end-of-life perspective, right? As we build out data centers, as they consume service, these servers typically have an end of life of about 5, 6 years, and then they need to be refreshed. So what happens to the servers at the end of life. So at Microsoft, we want to ensure that this is as much as possible, a closed-loop process for that. And that's where we created this whole thing called circular centers, right? So we have got 6 of it globally. I'm proud to say that we've got one of it in Singapore as well, where essentially what happens is that servers' HDD, or hard disk drives, at the end of life really gets stripped through their babbles where some parts are harvested and then they are sold on to secondary market.

So what this creates is an ecosystem that enables the driving of products after end of life, but also creates jobs and value for the broader ecosystem. And some of this equipment, what we do is we also contribute them to academic institutions for training and learning purposes, right? So we work with the Institute of Technical Education in Singapore, where we have contributed some of these servers for their data center academy. So students have hands-on experiences on the servers themselves, "Hey, this is the servers that Microsoft use, they're able to train." And what we believe through this is we are upskilling communities in this part of the world. So it's not just a tech issue, but it's also a broader issue about community upliftment, community upskilling as well. So I think that's what we are endeavoring to do beyond just the AI narrative. And we continue to do that in other parts of the world, for example, in Malaysia and Indonesia, where we are also building out AI-ready data centers.

Lindsey Hall

I visited the Singapore office of Schneider Electric to sit down with Manish Pant, Executive Vice President of International Operations. A note on a couple of acronyms and terms we'll hear from Manish. SMEs, those are small- and medium-sized enterprises, SBTi, that's the science-based targets initiative, CapEx and OpEx, that refers to capital expenditures and operating expenses. He also mentions the World Economic Forum's sustainable lighthouse plans. And this is part of something called the Global Lighthouse Network, which identifies and awards the most advanced operational sites in the world, including for sustainability. Okay. Let's dive in. Manish starts off by explaining more about the company's approach to sustainability.

Manish Pant

Schneider Electric has been a company that has been existing for over 2 centuries now and a company that has been transforming over these years. Last 30 years, we have been focused on energy management, automation and sustainability. Our thesis is that today, 80% of the challenges that the world is facing around climate are linked to energy. And 94% of that carbon is actually coming from 3 sectors, which is buildings, industry, transport. And we see as our mission to see how we are able to drive decarbonization through more electricity, which is the best vector of decarbonization as well as reduce the consumption of energy through digital and automation.

So Schneider Electric, we say that the world needs more electricity, world needs to be more electric, the world needs to be more digital. And the combination of the two is where it leads towards sustainability. And that's what we do for a living to bring technologies that help drive that.

Lindsey Hall

Manish Pant

Just yesterday, Schneider Electric was named for the second time by Time Magazine as the World's Most Sustainable Company. And that's a testament of what Schneider has been doing both itself as well as what we are doing for our customers. Now I would say that the way we approach this is we need to look at both the demand side and the supply side. A lot of work has been done on the supply side where with the advent of renewables and the adoption of renewables, we say that 45% of the carbon can be saved by the supply side by moving to renewables because renewables are the best vector of decarbonization.

Electrification of demand and digitization are other 50% of the solution. What do I mean by that? So best example of electrification is the electric cars, right? We are seeing that every day. It's not just it is saving carbon, but also it's very efficient because you are able to directly put the drive on the cars and the motors on the wheels, you're actually over 30% more efficient as compared to a normal fossil fuel car. And similarly, you could do it in processes, in heating, you could convert all heating in your processes, in your factories. You could use heat pumps at home. So the more electrification happens, the more we are able to save carbon.

The other 25% is around digitization and automation, where today, technologies exist that you are able to reduce the consumption and therefore, energy efficiency. We have technologies that are able to help us save almost 30% today. So combination of this in conclusion between the supply side and the demand side, we are able to save. And what we say is a combination of this, we are able to save up to 70% of these carbon emissions today and technologies through companies like Schneider Electric exist that can save that if we deploy them today.

So that's, I would say, is what we do. And this is where I would say we have been enabling our customers through bringing the solutions, and we are committed to having carbon neutrality in our operations and full net zero value chain by 2050. At the same time, when we do this, we bring the full ecosystem along. And I say that we have a project where we have chosen the top 1,000 suppliers who contribute almost 80% of the carbon that contributes towards Schneider Electric, especially in our operations and we want to take them on the path of net zero as well. So it's about making sure we are enabling our customers, we are walking our talk as well as we are bringing the ecosystem along.

So working with a lot of different parts of the ecosystem, it sounds like. And talk to me about what are some of the main hurdles or challenges as you're trying to get them on that net zero journey.

Manish Pant

I think today what is happening is that while the commitment to sustainability is very high, I would say the bigger question is how we are able to scale faster, right? Now having said that, there's a lot of commitment from companies on the path of net zero or sustainability. We see that 7,500 companies have taken SBTi targets, which is almost a 9x growth since 2020. And it's all across the segments. There are large companies, Fortune 500 companies, SMEs as well as companies across all geographies. So it's not something which is only happening in the West. It's also in emerging markets, in the global South that we see, and 35% of those companies are from here. So a lot of commitment towards this.

But yes, you're right that the question is that, if you look at how many of them are actually meeting the targets? It's only 10% of them. So clearly, there is a gap and there are challenges ahead, mostly in terms of execution. So we have been talking to our customers around this, and we do surveys every year. What's coming out is four things. So one is lack of technical expertise in order to drive that. It's about insufficient data because it always starts with data. It's about financing. And it's also about a view around implementation costs, so financing and implementation cost. So those are some of the main barriers that are coming in the way.

Now what we say to the companies is that let's follow a 3-pronged approach, which is strategize, digitize and decarbonize. So it starts with strategizing, which is measuring the enterprise baseline, creating a decarbonization road map, structuring a program and bringing governance in place. Then it's about digitize. So going back to what we said that you have digital technologies today that are helping you monitor where you are. Thanks to digital, you can make energy visible. So at every point, we can say how electricity is flowing or how your energy is flowing. So you could measure and see how you are progressing in terms of your plans for saving energy, right? Because you can measure, you can save, right? So you can identify saving opportunities and then you can report the progress. And finally, it's about decarbonization, which is whether going back to what we discussed before, it's about replacing electrification or reduction. So this, I would say, is what could help the companies get on this journey of decarbonization.

Okay. So you mentioned that this is not just a U.S., European thing. This is happening all around the world. We're having this conversation here in your Singapore offices. What should our audience understand about the way the Asian economies are approaching climate and the energy transition?

Manish Pant

It's a very interesting part of the world, whether it's for the geopolitics, whether it's for social reasons or for economic reasons. I think there is a lot of opportunities for us to do things. What we see in the global South, especially is that the demographic momentum, the focus on renewables as well as a lot of infrastructure development is what characterizes this part of the world. So we are in a place where there is a tremendous amount of population growth. It's the youngest part of the world. Take, for example, the Middle East region, almost 55% of the people are below 30. Africa, by 2050, 1 in 4 people will be from Africa, okay? So we clearly have to manage the infrastructure and the needs of this young population, which is coming in. And I think the governments are working very hard on that.

At the same time, you have the other challenge that we have still a lot of people who don't have access to energy. If you add the number of people, almost 1 billion people today who don't have access to energy, then you have people who have intermittent access to energy. And then the new people who are going to be added to the population by 2050, so almost like 1 billion people needs to be taken care of in terms of energy, you need both energy and digital, which are, I would say, basic human rights, and one reinforces the other. So a lot of infrastructure development that is going to happen here.

So the challenge and the opportunity that we have is, we are going to be building a lot in this part of the world. Our studies show that between India and Middle East and Africa alone, we will be doubling the world's building stock in the next 20 years. So imagine you are constructing a hole, whatever you have seen in the developed world, you will be building all of that over the next couple of decades in the global South and especially in Africa and Middle East, Africa. So the advantage that we have is we could start to build this net zero from scratch.

The challenge of the developed world is more about brown to green, how you can convert the existing infrastructure into green. Whereas for us, since we are building mostly new infrastructure, it's all about how you're able to build green right from the beginning. I think this is where technologies that are existing today are really going to help us get on that journey.

Now the other side of the equation is that in the global south today, the emergence of renewable economies, and I say that because 70% of renewable energy potential is in the global south. We are fortunate to have sun for a large part of the year, wind as well. And therefore, the investment that is happening in solar and wind generation is growing faster here than in the global north. And almost 87% of new electricity generation is flowing into clean energy here. So already a lot of steps taken and solar costs are down almost 90%.

So solar today is one of the cheapest form of energy, coupled with storage, I think there's a lot of work happening, for example, in pump storage in India and elsewhere together with the rest of storage technologies. This is where I would say that global south is leapfrogging. And I would say that at the same time, what is also required with all these new technologies coming in, the silver lining is that they're also going to be creating a lot of jobs with these new technologies. With all this population growth, you need to also find new opportunities of job creation, and this is what is happening here.

So I think overall, it is all very positive and very interconnected. This new build, the drive towards new technologies, which are green, and adoption of them and job creation in order to deploy those technologies. So I think we are having a nice flywheel here in the global south, which should hopefully help us accelerate an option.

Okay. I can see on your face the excitement that you feel about this opportunity. Is that fair to say?

Manish Pant

Absolutely. Absolutely. Super excited. And that's why I say that this is the golden period for the Global South.

When you're talking about the Global South and the Global North, what does that mean in your mind?

Manish Pant

We are here in Singapore, and that's a very developed place. You have Qatar, you have other countries which are quite developed. And that's the, I would say, the diversity of Global South that you have geographies, which are further ahead in terms of development, and there are others that still need to go faster and have everything in place to move to get there.

Are there certain countries where you see more opportunity to invest more in renewables?

Manish Pant

Well, I would say that there is a lot of consistency across the Global South, if you look at South America, in Brazil, it is the focus on hydro, the focus on solar. If you look at India, it's pretty much the same. Of course, China is leading the adoption of solar and renewables. We see a very high consistency in terms of the policies and the commitment of the governments to that. We today also see that the governments are working very hard to see how they could be bringing in policies that are very futuristic and are contributing towards the growth of the economies.

I see a very strong public-private partnership that is taking this forward. So for me, it's more about the similarities and in all the emerging markets today. And I think that's great because it's also bringing a lot of interdependence and exchanges between them so that everybody could do more for their own people and bring across the local development.

You've talked about this a little bit about the work you do to enable your customers on their journey toward decarbonization. Can you help me understand the types of clients that you're working with at Schneider Electric and also what you're hearing from those clients?

Manish Pant

Sure. So yes, our client base is quite diverse, and we are all the way from gigawatt scale infrastructure to smart homes. I would like to say that the $38 billion of business that we did last year, which is across over 100 countries, we are working through partners as well as engaging directly with our customers. We like to look at in the approach of segments.

So the first one, I would say, is home and buildings, which is where we are equipping residences, smart buildings and various corporate campuses to help them optimize their energy use and achieve their sustainability targets. I'll give you one example here, Capgemini, which is, as you know, one of the leading companies in the world. They are very big in India. They have 23 campuses in India, and they have been using what they call as Energy Command Center using the technologies of Schneider, and it has helped them drive 29% energy reduction and transition to 100% renewable energy. So that's one of the examples of what we do in this space.

Data centers. The second one is data centers. This is, of course, very much at the center with all the work that is happening in the world around artificial intelligence and cloud computing surge that we are seeing. This is one of the largest segment for Schneider Electric, over 23% of our business is going into data centers worldwide. And clearly, we are working in technologies, which we call today as the grid to chip, so how you're bringing energy to the chip and then what you're doing to take the heat from the chip to the chiller.

So grid-to-chip and chip-to-chiller technologies, this is what Schneider is bringing. We are working in very active partnership with NVIDIA to develop the data centers of the future, working on reference design and to see how we could optimize and bring, I would say, more efficient, sustainable and more purpose-built data centers of the future.

The third segment is industries. And again, a lot of industrialization happening, especially in international operations as well. Here, we are helping manufacturers, process industries all the way from heavy industry to discrete automation to see how we can help them drive efficiency improvements, digitize, automate as well as decarbonize the complex operations. One example of that is EcoStruxure Automation Expert, which is our software-defined automation that we are bringing into the Industrial Solutions. We helped Brilliant Planet, which is a Morocco-based company to help them scale their algae-based carbon capture process in a more efficient way and helping them permanently sequester carbon dioxide 30x faster than through what is happening in forest through advanced automation and real-time control.

Through algae, you said?

Manish Pant

Yes, that's one example. While we do on the traditional segments of chemicals and hydrogen plants, I mean, the technologies are very much deployable across industries. The last but not the least, I would say, is the way we define is infrastructure and grids. With everything that is happening today in the power sector, what is very important is how you're able to bring the different forms of energy, including renewable on the grid, helping you're modernizing the grid, ready to be smart, to be digitized, to integrate renewables as well as ensure full reliability and resilience of power to all the customers, in fact, to all the segments that we talked about before. We have technologies for that.

I'll give you an example of Southern Australia Power Networks, a leading Australian power company, which is where we are helping them improve their grid resilience using our ADMS solutions, and this is helping them process 1 million data points much faster than in terms of fault detection as well as restoration and benefiting all the million users that they have. We do that in Brazil. We do that in Egypt. We do that in India. So we do that in other parts of the world as well.

Our solutions are delivered through an integrated approach. So we have our products business, which is very foundational, working through a network of partners everywhere in the world. We have systems business, which is how we are able to integrate everything around hardware, software and automation for complex projects. And then we bring in services and software, which is helping digitize and to say how we could build to make sure that the asset utilization and the optimization of performance and reducing waste is happening for our customers.

So if you put all of this together, I think pleased to say that our solutions have helped save almost 700 million tonnes of carbon dioxide for our customers since 2018, and we are immensely proud of that and help them on making sure that operations are working, helping them save, but also help them path of decarbonization and sustainability.

We've been talking a lot about energy transition and then the sort of flip side of that is the physical risk of climate change, what happens if you don't transition. Can you talk to me about how you're thinking about climate risks and opportunities in your role?

Manish Pant

I would say that it's not just a risk, but we are living it. I think we see it the typhoons, the fires, the floods, [indiscernible], I think probably we see a lot more in this part of the world. So it is definitely here. What we need to do is to mitigate as well as adapt to that. So we talked about the mitigation solution about reduction of carbon, what we are doing with electrification and digitization and 70% of those emissions can be reduced with existing technology.

And then it is about adaptation, about how we are able to build resilience, flexible energy systems for all of these extreme events, which is helping us deal with this in a much better way.

And I would say that this is what we are doing at Schneider Electric. I can give you an example of our Hyderabad factory in India, which is the World Economic Forum Sustainable lighthouse plant. Here, we have been able to cut 59% energy, 64% of waste optimization and 61% carbon reduction, 57% water reduction over the last 4 years, which is helping us, I would say, be ready for some of those risks because we are starting with the basics, which is using less of the above and therefore, much more resilient to it.

Okay. I've asked you a lot of questions today, Manish, but is there anything in closing that you'd like to get across to our audience to try to help them understand the direction of travel for sustainability in this part of the world?

Manish Pant

I would conclude by saying when we are looking at sustainability, I think we should look at the full life cycle of an asset, which means we have to change our thinking from being CapEx-oriented to CapEx plus OpEx oriented. So as a total ownership over the life cycle of the asset. That's what we need to look at because that's truly about sustainability. Then is deployment of AI and software everywhere. Technologies are changing. We are moving more and more towards digital, moving more and more towards software-defined.

And this is how we could be adopting that even more, looking at demand side management, for example, is what is going to help us go faster on this journey of sustainability. Finally, last but not the least, I would say that sustainability is a team spot. It is something that we have to go it together. We can't go alone. So we have to work on partnerships to achieve net zero, look at everything that is interoperable and to see how we can be working with open systems so that we could integrate more with others, and that's how we could be taking things together.

So that's, I would say, is the way. And I would just conclude by saying that what's good for the planet is also good for the wallet, and I think it goes the other way as well.

So all our guests today talked about the challenge and the opportunity that Asia Pacific markets pose, and there's a lot of diversity within these markets. Many of these countries are experiencing the impacts of climate change already. How do you feed a growing population while also improving the sustainability of agricultural practices? And how do you do that in a way that remains affordable? How do you decarbonize and electrify at scale in a way that also prioritizes energy access, security and affordability? How do you develop technology solutions like AI in a responsible way that will ultimately be net positive for sustainability?

And how do you finance all of this in a way that brings along the public, private and philanthropic sectors. These are all big questions that we've only just begun to unpack with today's guests and we'll be continuing to ask in upcoming episodes.

Please stay tuned as in the coming weeks, we'll be turning our attention to some of the big events shaping the sustainability agenda in Europe and Latin America.

