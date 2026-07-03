Here’s what you missed at London Climate Action Week

The 8th edition of London Climate Action Week (LCAW) wrapped up June 28, and in this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast we’re talking about key takeaways with Nick Mabey. Nick is LCAW’s Founder and Chair. He’s also CEO and Co-Founder of global climate change think tank E3G.

In the episode, Nick explains why LCAW continued to grow in 2026 — he estimates the week included over 1,300 events across the city and more than 75,000 attendees.

“It was just a huge sense of energy and confidence in the overall project of climate action ... among the politicians, among the businesses,” Nick says. "We've worked really hard to make it very clear that climate change is everybody's business.”

Nick explains why risk and resilience featured heavily on the LCAW agenda in 2026.

“The structural lack of investment in resilience — whether that's resilience against climate shocks or resilience against energy shocks or resilience against food shocks — is a feature of our economies and our governance which we need to deal with urgently, because we can't afford to keep on paying the price of these disasters,” Nick tells us.

We also talk to Climate Group CEO Helen Clarkson to understand how LCAW sets the scene for big upcoming events on the sustainability calendar — like Climate Week NYC in September and the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP31) in November.

Climate Group is the nonprofit that organizes Climate Week NYC in coordination with the UN General Assembly and the City of New York. Helen discusses how the Middle East conflict is leading to rising emphasis on energy security in sustainability discussions, reshaping the energy mix in some parts of the world. She also highlights the importance of framing climate as an opportunity in addition to a risk.

“Business is going to have to adapt and respond, and there's a lot of opportunity in doing that,” Helen says. "I think we can see that when people come together like this.”

Further listening:

Listen to our podcast coverage of London Climate Action Week in 2025: How these key summer events set the scene for COP30 in Brazil | S&P Global

Listen to our podcast interview with the new Chair of The Earthshot Prize: Climate Week Zurich: How retail giant IKEA built the business case for sustainability | S&P Global

Listen to our podcast coverage about climate and insurance:

How one of the world's largest insurers is building climate resilience | S&P Global

Why all eyes are on insurance in climate risk conversations | S&P Global

Why insurance is becoming central to climate risk conversations | S&P Global

Further reading:

How high-resolution data translates flood risk into financial risk | S&P Global

Copyright ©2026 by S&P Global