CSO Insights: The big blind spot software giant SAP sees in AI strategies

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Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
31 July, 2026
In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we explore the risks and opportunities AI presents for companies in an interview with Sophia Mendelsohn.
Sophia is Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer at SAP, one of the world’s largest producers of software. She outlines how companies are leveraging AI to become more sustainable. She also explains why many executives have “a blind spot” in their AI strategy when it comes to sustainability.
"They're racing to scale the technology, and we're treating sustainability sort of as last year's hype cycle ... instead of a condition for AI growth,” Sophia says. "AI's first wave of expansion was fueled by our awe of the technology, but our second wave of the expansion has to be powered and protected by our ability to reconcile AI with the physical world we're using it in.”
This episode is the latest installment in our CSO Insights podcast series, where we interview Chief Sustainability Officers around the world and across industries. Listen to other episodes in this series here.
Further reading:
AI adoption is soaring, but few companies are measuring its impact | S&P Global
S&P Global's Top 10 Sustainability Trends to Watch in 2026 | S&P Global
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