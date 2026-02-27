CERAWeek sneak peek: What’s ahead for energy and sustainability

S&P Global Offerings
27 Feb, 2026
How do you balance near-term energy priorities with the long-term reality of climate change and nature loss?
That’s the big sustainability question we’re asking in 2026, and in today’s episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we sit down with Daniel Yergin to explore the answer.
Daniel is a Pulitzer Prize winner, S&P Global Vice Chairman, and Chair of CERAWeek, the annual S&P Global conference that has been described as “the Davos of energy.” Daniel tells us what to expect when leaders from the public and private sectors convene in Houston, Texas March 23-27 for CERAWeek 2026.
This year’s theme is Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics, and the conference will focus on many of the key issues we’re watching through a sustainability lens this year, including AI, electrification, climate and critical minerals. Daniel explains how geopolitical fracture and economic competition are reshaping the landscape for all these topics.
“What we're seeing is the fragmentation, the end of the kind of globalization that we've known for the last three and a half decades,” Daniel says. “How are people arranging their priorities when the agenda is more complex?”
Read S&P Global's Top 10 Sustainability Trends to Watch in 2026 | S&P Global
Read CERAWeek 2025 Key Takeaways for Sustainability Professionals
Read Copper in the Age of AI: Challenges of Electrification | S&P Global
Learn more about CERAWeek by S&P Global | The World's Premier Energy Conference | CERAWeek
