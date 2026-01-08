S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
By Daniel Yergin, Ph.D., Carlos Pascual, Eleonor Kramarz, Aurian De La Noue , Miguel Acosta, Gray Bender, Mohsen Bonakdarpour, Tabitha Bailey, and Keerti Rajan
Ever since Thomas Edison’s enterprise laid 80,000 feet of copper wires under streets in Lower Manhattan in 1882, lighting up one square mile, copper has proved its mettle as the metal of electrification. In the century and a half since then, as copper has gone on to wire the world, the staggering growth in consumption has turned it into one of the most important materials of modern civilization. But, without significant adjustments, copper supply faces a growing challenge of keeping up with the accelerating pace of electrification.
The importance of copper has been underlined over the last half decade as a number of countries have deemed it a “critical metal”, including, in 2025, the United States (US). And with good reason. Copper is the connective artery linking physical machinery, digital intelligence, mobility, infrastructure, communication, and security systems. All of this has made the future availability of the metal a matter of strategic importance. The United States’ designation of copper as a critical mineral underlines its essential role in enabling the infrastructure, technologies, and security systems that will shape the coming decades.
S&P Global's comprehensive study identifies a transformative trajectory for copper demand, projecting a surge from 28 million metric tons in 2025 to 42 million metric tons by 2040 – a 50% increase that underscores the metal's pivotal role in multiple technological and economic domains. However, meeting the call on copper confronts significant supply obstacles both above and below ground. The study projects a potential 10 million metric ton copper shortfall by 2040 without meaningful supply expansion. This demand growth – and addressing the looming challenges to meeting it – is what this report is about.
But what is driving this demand? It arises from the fact that copper is essential for the generation, transmission, and use of electricity. But the demand for copper will outrun supply unless there is major adjustment across the copper supply system.
Here, in short, is the quandary: copper is the enabler of electrification, but the accelerating pace of electrification is an increasing challenge for the metal.
In S&P Global’s base case, global electricity demand will increase by nearly 50% by 2040. And this surging electrification is advancing around the world. In the United States, for a quarter century, electricity consumption hardly rose year over year, but it is now beginning to grow at what could be 2.5% annually. In China – with an electricity market more than double that of the United States – it will grow at 3.2% per year between now and 2040. In India, it will be 4.2% per year.
The demand for copper is growing along four vectors, each of which adds to the pyramiding call on copper. The newest to emerge is one that was not even evident four years ago and yet today is highly visible in terms of global transformation for both work and life. That, of course, is artificial intelligence (AI). While AI has long been in development, it only “broke through” in November 2022, with the debut of ChatGPT. That launched the “AI Race”, which runs on electricity. In 2025, half of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is attributed to AI spending – largely on computer chips, data centers, and the electric power systems on which they run.
This explosive growth of AI and data centers has introduced a new, rapidly expanding vector of copper demand. Data centers are electricity-intensive, and their proliferation is driving massive investments in both direct copper use (for power delivery, cooling, and IT infrastructure) and in the electric grid infrastructure that supports them. By 2030, data centers alone could rise from today’s 5% to 14% of US electricity demand, with copper a critical enabler all along the way. What is still to play out is the indirect impact of AI in terms of the electric infrastructure needed to meet the enormous demands of users – and the impact that AI will have in generating industrial, commercial, creative, and personal applications that will lead to further cycles of copper demand.
While AI is creating a new vector of copper demand, it is not the largest by any means. But the reason that we call this paper “Copper in the Age of AI” is because the requirements of AI underline the essential and foundational role of expanded electricity supply – and thus the need for more copper.
It is “core economic demand” that we cite as the first vector – from appliances and computers to construction and manufacturing – going back to when Thomas Edison’s light bulb candles and kerosene lamps. And this vector of demand – the largest – continues to grow. In the developing world, a combination of urbanization, rising incomes, and changing building practices means electricity use and thus more copper. One vivid example: the developing world is projected to add as many as two billion new air conditioners by 2040. In the United States, the reshoring of manufacturing and the resulting growth in electricity consumption is driving electric utilities to add more generation, more transformers, and more transmission and distribution lines.
A second vector of copper demand has only emerged over the last decade – “energy transition and addition.” Electric vehicles (EVs) require 2.9 times more copper than a conventional car, and the population of EVs is growing. The number of electric cars sold worldwide in 2025 was 25% greater than total new cars sold in the United States, the world’s second largest new car market. Solar and wind require a lot of copper, and over 90% of the new electric generating capacity installed in 2025 worldwide was solar and wind. Another new demand for copper is for the batteries being deployed to store renewably generated electricity. Transmission and distribution systems are being expanded worldwide.
But energy transition takes another form as well – it is also populations in the developing world moving from wood and waste for their heating and cooking to commercial energy, including electricity. Africa is home to almost 20% of the world’s population but is grossly underserved in terms of electricity. Copper will be integral to the systems that are rolled out to meet the need for electricity across that continent.
The final vector of current copper demand is defense. Rising geopolitical tensions and the electrification of military systems and the battlefield itself are driving up spending on defense and the push for new technologies. The investment in these technologies and systems is “inelastic” – given the national security stakes. Notable is the pledge by NATO members to increase defense spending to five percent of GDP. Modern weaponry, communications, and infrastructure are increasingly copper-intensive, and defense-driven demand is projected to triple by 2040.
And now a possible new vector of demand is on the horizon – humanoid robots. There is much variance in projections for their scale by 2040 – varying from tens of millions to hundreds of millions to a billion or more. Whatever the actual number, these humanoids will not just be wired – but heavily wired – with copper.
Even as global demand is accelerating along these vectors, current supply is on course to decline as existing resources age. Without meaningful expansion of supply, the result could be a 10 million metric ton shortfall by 2040.
Figure ES- 1. Total copper market balance (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
Meeting the growing demand is fraught with challenges both above and below ground. The supply response is multi-faceted but constrained:
What distinguishes copper from other metals is its exceptional conductivity of electricity – exceeded only by a precious metal, silver. This conductivity, along with the metal’s durability and recyclability, makes substitution difficult in most applications. While aluminum, plastics, and fiber optics compete in select uses, copper remains the preferred and/or essential material for safety, performance, heat management, and sustainability. Substitution, miniaturization and “thrifting” (using less copper per application) are limited by technical and economic factors, and the bulk of feasible substitutions are considered to have already occurred. The price ratio of copper to aluminum remains elevated, but further displacement may be limited without major technological breakthroughs.
Governments are increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of stable and competitive mineral supply chains. Emerging modes of international cooperation and the growing role of sovereign wealth funds are offering new approaches to secure and diversify critical mineral supplies.
This report underscores the urgency of policy action, investment, and innovation across the copper value chain. Meeting rising demand in the coming decades will require considerable effort and innovation across the entire value chain:
Copper’s role as the linchpin of electrification, digitalization, and security in the age of AI is both an opportunity and a challenge. The intersection of accelerating demand, constrained supply, and concentrated processing capacity creates systemic risks that require responses from policymakers, regulators, industry, and investors. The choices made in the coming years will determine whether copper remains an enabler of progress or becomes a bottleneck to growth and innovation.
This report seeks to provide a foundation for understanding these dynamics and for charting a path toward the resilient, sustainable copper value chain that is required for the future.
The United States designated copper as a critical mineral in November 2025 reflecting its unique role as the metal of electrification in a world that is being increasingly electrified. The need for copper will grow substantially in the years ahead in order to meet the myriad demands. Yet on its current track, copper supply will fall short with a resulting impact on economic activity, overall growth, and technological advancement. Understanding the complex and challenging interplay of future supply and demand of copper is what this study is about. It is also about understanding how to overcome obstacles in order to facilitate investment and timely development of new supplies.
Copper continues to do what it has primarily done for a century and a half – enabling the lighting of homes and offices and factories, the cooling through air conditioning and the delivery of heat. Today, it is also the connective artery powering physical machinery, digital intelligence, infrastructure, communication, and the movement of people and goods. Ensuring copper’s supply is no longer a question of mining policy; it has become a systemic challenge that touches technology, energy, security, and geopolitics.
In 2022, S&P Global conducted a comprehensive study on The Future of Copper that defined a new era and a new role for copper. For decades, the metal has been dubbed the dour “Dr. Copper” because variations in demand for such uses as construction, lighting, and machinery would be an early warning sign of an impending slowdown or recession. But our 2022 study pointed to a new category of demand – what we called “energy transition demand” resulting from the rise of solar and wind power, expanding sales of electric vehicles, and the drive to electrification as a result of climate policies. In that study, we assessed the substantial additional call on copper resulting from the overlay of energy transition demand on top of core economic demand.
This new study responds to a critical development since 2022 that is driving change – the accelerating pace of electrification. Copper is the essential, highly conductive metal for the endless miles of wiring in buildings and the wiring of every electric motor found in household appliances and industrial machinery, cementing its role as foundational to everyday living. As sectors like construction and manufacturing proceed with digitalization and further electrification, making buildings "smarter" and processes more connected, the demand for copper is intensifying. And while conventional autos use copper, electric cars use 2.9 times more copper, and 22 million of those EVs were sold worldwide in 2025, compared to only about 10,000 just 15 years earlier in 2010.
In this new study, we identify a third category that has only emerged since 2022. This is AI demand, resulting from the surge in investment in “intelligence factories” – otherwise known as data centers – and the infrastructure and ecosystems that support them. The impact is expected to be very substantial. S&P Global estimates that, for instance, the data center share of total electricity demand in the United States will rise from 5% today to as much as 14% by 2030, just half a decade away. This will require a substantial expansion in electric power infrastructure. Indeed, electricity is often described as the major constraint on AI. In turn, the availability of copper could be a constraining factor on expanding that essential flow of electricity (as well as data center equipment itself) – and thus on the roll-out of AI and the promise it holds for efficiency and innovation.
We also point in this new study to yet a further call on copper coming from the global surge in defense spending and the development of new types of weapon systems that depend on advanced electronics, sensors, propulsion, and communication systems. When combined with AI’s defense applications, ensuring reliable copper supply has become as central to national security as it is to industrial policy, AI, and clean-energy transition strategies.
These categories of demand are cumulative. Through 2040, S&P projects global electricity demand to grow nearly 50%, compared to 2025 levels. Every new megawatt and every new line of digital code ultimately depend on copper. AI systems draw vast amounts of power that must flow through copper conductors linking processors, memory, and cooling systems. Electric vehicles require 2.9 times more copper than conventional cars. Wind, solar and transmission systems cannot function without it, and the same is true of advanced weapons and surveillance systems, the effectiveness of which depend on compact, high-conductivity materials.
These demands of electrification make copper not just a question of supply but one of strategic criticality. Moreover, copper is essential because the alternatives are limited when it comes to better fit, price, or performance. While aluminum, graphite, or fiber optics can be substituted in some uses, they cannot compete with copper’s superior conductivity, durability, and versatility. Copper consumption can also be reduced through thrifting – using less copper due to design changes or technological advances. Much of the feasible substitutes for copper that can reduce demand for certain end uses are apparently already in use, leaving limited scope for new displacement.
What does all this mean in terms of numbers? The demand section will present our findings on how consumption will drive an unprecedented surge in copper use. This section includes a “teach-in” on varieties of data centers and their impacts on demand.
The supply section assesses the challenges to meet rising copper demand through new mine development, processing, refining, and recycling. Declining ore grades, regulatory and permitting delays, unbounded litigation, and the concentration of smelting capacity – all these have created structural constraints that could lead to persistent shortfalls and sharper competition for supply and possibly supply shocks. The supply section includes a “teach-in” about the processing system, the complexity and challenges of which are not well recognized.
Our study also assesses risks, including the geographic concentration of mining and refining, which drives disproportionate influence over offtake prices and costs while amplifying volatility and exposing vulnerabilities in global supply chains.
This report provides a foundation for policymakers, regulators, investors, industry participants, and the broader public to understand copper’s essential role in the age of AI – as the linchpin of electrification. It sets out how accelerating demand, constrained supply, and concentrated processing capacity intersect. The analysis underscores what can be done to expand mining investment and new supply and to also stimulate innovation and competition in the supply chain.
Copper is among the most critical metals of the 21st century, essential for a world that is increasingly electric. Across the global economy we see major growth in demand for electricity, whether for power hungry data centers enabling AI, the global shift to electric vehicles, the 2 billion air conditioners that will be installed, or the electrified weapons of the future. To meet the global power demand of 2040, the world will need to build the equivalent of roughly 330 Hoover Dams, or over 650 one-gigawatt nuclear reactors each year between now and then.1 Copper is the material enabling this massive growth in power demand – unlocking the age of AI and the electrified future of which it is characteristic.
Copper uses are broadening into areas that are both transformative and strategic for the global economy. Our study finds that the call on copper will grow from 28 million metric tons a year in 2025 to 42 million metric tons by 2040 – an increase of 50% above current levels.
Figure 1. Global copper demand by sector (2025–2040)
Million metric tons copper (MMt Cu)
These developments will generate a call on copper that is far higher than the current capacity to deliver the metal without significant adjustments. This signals a fundamental shift in global industrial infrastructure. Later in this study we will turn to how this demand can be met. But, first, why is demand growing?
Across all four vectors, this growth in electricity relies heavily on copper as its essential conductor. Economic growth; the accelerating pace of electrification; increasing power consumption; the expansion of renewables; and the resulting need to build, modernize, and/or renew transmission and distribution infrastructure – all these will drive major increases in copper consumption in the years ahead. AI, of course, has emerged as the new key driver behind the surge in data center construction, representing growth in copper demand of 2 million metric tons from 2025 to 2040 for IT infrastructure and its associated power generation requirement. And increasing government defense spending focused on electrified equipment – such as drones, telecommunication systems, and advanced missiles – will make copper essential to national security.
Figure 2. Net change in global copper demand by vector (2025 vs. 2040)
Change in demand by sector, MMt Cu
The global landscape for copper demand is rapidly evolving. Between 2025 and 2040, China and the rest of Asia are expected to account for 60% of the world’s copper demand growth, fueled by the swift adoption of electric vehicles, clean power generation, expanded electrification of buildings and infrastructure, and the extension of electrical grids. In North America and Europe, the race to build AI data center capacity and the expansion of solar, wind, and electric vehicles will serve as the primary engines driving copper consumption. Meanwhile, the Middle East is projected to see one of the highest compound annual growth rates in copper demand, approximately 4% per year through 2040, albeit from a smaller base. This worldwide surge will be shaped by policy-driven initiatives, including investments in renewable energy, grid modernization, data centers, and industrial diversification strategies embedded in national development agendas.
On a global scale, the push to renew, expand, and upgrade transmission and distribution lines – as electrification accelerates in countries and regions – will require over $7.5 trillion in grid investments. Copper is central to this transformation, supporting the movement of electricity that drives economies, fuels technological progress, and links infrastructure worldwide. The magnitude of these investments highlights copper’s essential and unmatched contribution to economic progress, energy transition and addition, and digitalization.
Figure 3. Net change in global copper demand by region (2025 vs. 2040)
Change in demand by region, MMt Cu
Source: S&P Global
© 2026 S&P Global
Later in the study, we point to a likely fifth vector that would emerge in the second half of the next decade – humanoid robots.
This study uses a bottom-up approach to quantify demand at its point of consumption, not production. For example, we quantify copper use in vehicles sold, not produced, to estimate a country or region’s copper demand. An electric vehicle manufactured in China and then exported to a different country would count as copper consumption for that end country, not China. In an interconnected world, finished products containing copper, whether vehicles or appliances, are often traded between countries. Quantifying copper demand from an end-use consumption perspective enables a better estimate of the embedded demand for the metal and the potential shortages or surpluses countries could be facing due to disruptions across the supply chain. As a result, the quantified demand is based on finished demand for copper rather than refined demand or semi-finished5 products demand.
Core economic demand (also known as traditional demand) continues to be the backbone of copper consumption in our forecast. Its range of uses is well known and has been familiar for many decades. Falling under this category are the following:
It is because of the sum economic impact of these varied uses that the metal has earned the sobriquet of “Dr. Copper.” Variations in demand and the price of copper are often seen as signals of economic vitality or recession.
Let’s take Dr. Copper apart, starting with construction. Construction will continue to accelerate globally, expanding copper use. In addition, a combination of rising populations, hot weather, and growing GDPs is driving fast adoption of air conditioning. Rising spending power and broader access to electricity are unlocking new demand for electric appliances, while expansion of industrialization and transportation is further increasing copper demand for machinery and other uses.
Beyond specific segments, core economic demand has historically been linked to broad economic development. Copper is a key material for the generation and transmission of power, which is a direct contributor to economic growth. Access to power enables productivity, supports industrial clusters and transportation systems, and improves living standards. For example, during China’s rapid economic growth in the first two decades of this century, the government’s substantial investments in power infrastructure and urban expansion significantly drove copper consumption to record levels. This illustrates how the demand for reliable power and electrification, facilitated by copper, underpins industrial productivity and economic growth.
Overall, core economic demand globally is forecast to increase by 2% annually, from 18 million metric tons in 2025 to 23 million metric tons by 2040. Construction and machinery continue to be the largest contributors to core economic demand, while demand for ICE vehicles declines due to the growing share of EVs.
Figure 4. Core economic demand for copper (2025–2040)
MMt Cu
Global copper consumption due to construction increased significantly in the 2000s and 2010s, driven largely by the extraordinary Chinese economic expansion that followed its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Twenty million people were moving each year from the countryside to cities; they needed places to live and work, and that turned cities into building sites. Urbanization, rural electrification, and growing car and appliance ownership resulted in burgeoning hunger for the metal. A typical eight-story building uses around 20 metric tons of copper, mostly in wires and pipes. One after another, such buildings were going up across China at a very fast pace. Between 2000 and 2010, China built an average of 3 billion square meters of new gross floor area per year.6 To get a sense of the scale and the impact, that is equivalent to adding each year 5 to 6 full New York Cities’ worth of construction7 Between 2000 and 2025, China's share of global copper consumption in construction increased from 34% to nearly 40%. Over the same period, India’s share rose from just 4% to 11%. Together, these numbers signal the sheer scale of construction happening in these countries versus other parts of the world.
Building codes around the world are also changing, favoring copper for safety-critical applications. For instance, the International Building Code in the US now emphasizes non-combustible materials for plumbing and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, making copper a preferred choice over plastics. Similarly, the revised British building fire safety standard BS 9991 strengthens requirements for fire-resistant internal components, encouraging copper piping in residential buildings. Electrical codes also continue to mandate copper wiring for its unmatched conductivity and durability, reducing overheating and fire risks. These changes collectively position copper as the safest and most reliable material for modern building compliance. Climate policy is also playing a role in the push for electrification that is driving increased copper consumption. For instance, a pending law in New York State would require all-electric for new homes, banning natural gas for heating and cooking. While controversy surrounds this proposed new law, this may point to a new trend in climate policy that will add to the increase in global electricity demand.
Going forward, Chinese annual building additions are slowing, owing to high vacancy rates and oversupply of housing, but will be offset by increased urbanization and construction in Southeast Asia and India. Copper consumption in construction is forecast to grow by 1.7% annually between 2025 and 2040, from 7.5 million metric tons to 9.7 million metric tons. Asia (including China) accounts for roughly 60% of this total copper in construction consumption by 2040.
Figure 5. Copper demand from construction by region (2010–2040)
MMt Cu
Note: CIS = Commonwealth of Independent States, a regional organization of former Soviet Republics including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Moldova
Source: S&P Global
© 2026 S&P Global
Machinery and other related end uses are a sizeable driver of copper demand historically and into the future. Motors, generators, and associated industrial wiring are used in machines and equipment to produce, process, and transform goods central to the global economy. An example of the continuing electrification of machinery is found in the oil and gas industry, where electric motors are substituting for diesel engines in hydraulic fracturing that produces shale oil and gas.
Altogether, copper’s malleability, durability, resistance to corrosion, and thermal conductivity make the metal a preferred choice for machinery equipment of all kinds.
In addition to industrial uses, this category includes demand for a range of machinery‑based end uses, including non-vehicle transportation systems such as trains, subways, light rail, aircraft, and others, as well as agricultural equipment. Mass transit systems, for example, are a major consumer of machinery-based copper. Modern electric trains, subways, and light rail transit rely heavily on copper for power cables, signaling systems, motors, and overhead wiring due to its superior electrical conductivity and reliability. The transition to electrified public transport further cements copper's role as an essential material supporting the infrastructure of future cities.
Total demand for copper in machinery, including mass transit systems and other industrial sectors, is forecast to grow by 2% annually from 6.8 million metric tons in 2025 to 9.1 million metric tons in 2040.
Copper consumption for cooling equipment and appliances has nearly doubled since 2010 to reach a combined 2.3 million metric tons in 2025. Demand for these end uses typically grows in line with population and economic development. As countries become more populous and average spending power increases, the ability to purchase air conditioning and modern appliances rises. At the same time, the average number of occupants per household drops, leading to a rise in the total number of households and resulting increase in the market size for this type of household equipment. Since 2000, global population has increased by more than 30% to reach 8.2 billion people today, while the average number of people living in each household has dropped from 3.5 to fewer than three. Asia, especially China and India, has been the key driver for rising cooling and appliance demand as populations have grown rapidly and hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty through rapid economic development.
Lee Kuan Yew, the founder of modern Singapore, once wryly called air conditioning “the single most important invention of the twentieth century” because of what it enables in terms of productivity in the tropics.8 Cooling equipment will be a key driver of copper demand, rising 3.4% annually to reach 2.2 million metric tons by 2040. Between 2025 and 2040, the number of air conditioning units globally is expected to rise from 2.5 billion to over 4.5 billion, with continued growth accelerating in the developing world as incomes rise, access to electricity improves, and air conditioning costs come down.
Similarly, demand for appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, and computers, bolstered by price decreases, will drive further copper demand in the coming years. Copper demand is expected to grow annually by 4.5% for refrigerators, 2.4% for washing machines, and 2.4% for TVs between 2025 and 2040, reaching a total of 1.5 million metric tons.
Figure 6. Copper demand from cooling and appliances (2010–2040)
MMt Cu
One big exception to the growth trends described above is traditional automobiles. In contrast to the other segments of Dr. Copper, copper demand for ICE vehicles will decline in the coming years, falling 5.5% annually between 2025 and 2040. This decline is driven largely by the increasing penetration of EVs into the market and slowing ICE vehicle sales in key regions around the world. As a result, ICE new vehicle sales are expected to drop from 50 million in 2025 to 22 million in 2040. While the EV ambitions of the early 2020s have tempered in Europe and North America, that is not at all the case in the world’s largest auto market, China, and Chinese-built EVs are gaining market share in much of the world.
A typical ICE passenger vehicle contains roughly 25 kg of copper per vehicle,9 mostly used in the electrical wiring harness that connects the different features (including HVAC modules, powertrain systems, emission control systems, etc.) and electrical controls. Copper is also used in windings on the alternator and on the low voltage battery.
S&P Global forecasts that the ICE vehicle fleet will peak in 2026. This is not only because of growing competition from electric vehicles, but also because of increasing utilization of vehicles through things like ride hailing and car sharing, as well as longer vehicle lifespans. As a result, copper demand associated with ICE vehicles is expected to fall from 1.3 million metric tons in 2025 to just 0.6 million metric tons in 2040.
The second exception to the general trajectory of Dr. Copper is in conventional electricity generation. The consumption of copper for fossil fuel power generation is forecast to decline as increased renewables lead to fewer fossil fuel-based capacity additions. While global natural gas demand will continue to grow reaching 165,000 billion cubic feet in 2040 given the new rise in power demand, annual capacity additions of all fossil fuel-based power generation peaked in 2010. Going forward, the total fossil fuel-based power additions are expected to decline by -5% per year, from 147 gigawatts per year in 2025 to 66 gigawatts in 2040, due to a combination of policy changes and increased competition from renewable alternatives. A limited increase in new natural gas capacity from 77 gigawatts per year in 2025 to a peak of 90 gigawatts in 2029 is more than offset by a substantial reduction in new coal additions, falling from 68 gigawatts to just 15 gigawatts per year over the same period. From 2030 onwards, annual additions of both sources are forecast to decline through 2040.
While fossil fuel-based power generation covers a range of technologies and configurations, plants typically average roughly 3.3 metric tons of copper per megawatt, primarily used in electrical wiring, generators, transformers, and other conductive equipment. Given the decline in annual capacity additions, copper demand for fossil fuel-based power generation is forecast to fall from 0.5 million metric tons in 2025 to 0.2 million metric tons in 2040 – a 6% average annual decline.
A decade and a half ago, a second major vector of copper demand began to emerge. This was when solar and wind, decades in development, started to become competitive and gain scale, and when electric cars began to appear in showrooms in the United States and China. This emergence tracked the beginning of the electrified future. In the years since, solar panel costs have declined by 90%, largely because of the vast expansion in panel manufacturing in China. Globally, the current manufacturing capacity is now roughly double the global market size. Over the same years, wind turbines have grown in size and capacity. The adoption of these technologies has been advanced by strong government policies, regulations, and subsidies.
S&P Global coined the term ‘Energy Transition Demand’ in its 2022 report, The Future of Copper, to quantify copper demand from the main sectors focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions directly and indirectly. These sectors included transmission and distribution lines for wider electrification, clean technologies for renewable power generation, and electric vehicle adoption.
Today, these sectors are accelerating not just to address emissions, but to meet the needs of an energy sector pivoting towards a more electrified future. This shift to electrification is aimed at reducing dependence on fossil fuels, with renewables driving new power capacity additions. Global electricity demand is forecast to grow by 2.7% annually from 2025 to 2040 in S&P Global’s Base Case scenario outlook. This shifting energy mix with a greater focus on electricity will drive a substantial increase in future copper demand.
Figure 7. Global final energy demand
Million metric tons of oil equivalent (MMtoe)
Copper’s role in the energy transition arises from its exceptional conductivity (only silver is better as a conductor), durability, and recyclability. It is used in power cables, transformers, inverters, switchgears, busbars, and a range of renewable energy systems including solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and batteries.
Figure 8. Energy transition copper demand by sector (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
S&P Global forecasts that energy transition demand will be the largest source of copper demand growth between 2025 and 2040, requiring an additional 7.1 million metric tons of annual copper demand between now and 2040. This demand will increase from 8.5 million metric tons in 2025 to 15.6 million metric tons in 2040, an annual growth of 4.1%.
Leading the charge in energy transition copper demand growth from 2025 to 2040 are China (+1.9 million metric tons copper), Asia Pacific (+1.6 million metric tons) and Europe (+1.4 million metric tons). These regions will see copper demand growth driven primarily by the wider adoption of electric vehicles and increased spending in renewable capacity additions, driven by regulations, policies, and increased competitiveness of renewable technologies.
Figure 9. Energy transition copper demand by region (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
The world is electrifying. By 2040, we expect that over 21,000 gigawatts of power generating capacity will be operational, producing 48 petawatt-hours (million gigawatt-hours) of electricity. To meet this, the industry will need to add the equivalent of roughly 330 Hoover Dam power plants, 30 of the giant Three Gorges Dam power plants, or over 650 one-gigawatt nuclear reactors each year between now and 2040.10 Over 92% of the net generating capacity additions in 2024 were renewable – two-thirds of that in one country, China. By 2040, solar PV, wind, and battery storage11 will account for 62% of the installed capacity and 47% of power generation by source. Renewable technologies continue to have lower capacity factors, which force an overbuilding of systems and of capacity. While natural gas and coal will continue to play a significant role in meeting energy demands and maintaining a stable power supply, the increasing integration of renewable energy sources requires a more reliable and upgraded power grid to manage the variability of electricity generated. It should be noted that the recent surge in orders for natural gas turbines and the renewed turn to nuclear power – both fission and now the potential for fusion – could modulate the trajectory of renewables.
Figure 10. Global installed power capacity by technology (2010–2040)
Terawatt (1,000 gigawatts)
Figure 11. Global power generation by technology (2010–2040)
PWh (1,000,000 gigawatt hours)
Copper is used extensively in transmission and distribution infrastructure. While aluminum is often used for overhead cables due to lower cost and weight, copper is preferred for underground applications given its greater conductivity, higher density, and smaller cross section. Copper is also an essential component of grid transformers, with copper windings playing a key role in carrying large currents with minimal energy loss.
Figure 12. Transmission & distribution network system
The share of underground T&D lines is expected to increase as subsurface cables are less vulnerable to weather and fire-related risks, require lower maintenance, and better suit the aesthetic and space constraints of growing urban areas.
While metal intensity will vary with cable voltage, cross-sectional area, and amperage, typical underground transmission lines will use 19,500 kg of copper per kilometer of transmission cable and 3,700 kg of copper per kilometer of distribution cable.
To connect growing power generation capacity to consumers, a cumulative $7.5 trillion investment is required in transmission and distribution lines between now and 2040.
Figure 13. Global T&D investment outlook (2020–2040)
Real 2024 US$, billions
Annually, an average of $130 billion in transmission line investment and $338 billion on distribution line investment will be needed. Roughly 30% of North American and Asian distribution lines are underground, along with 80% of European distribution lines. Copper represents 66% of the total cable weight for underground cables. Overall, the growth in transmission and distribution spending could drive annual copper demand up to 7.1 million metric tons annually by 2040, a twofold increase compared to 2020.
Figure 14. T&D copper demand outlook by region (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
Figure 15. T&D copper demand outlook by segment (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
3D rendering of a submarine cable. Source: SINTEF Blog
Subsea transmission cables are connecting generation to power-short regions. As countries transition to renewable energy sources, the variability of these resources creates a pressing need for reliable power balancing. This has driven an increase in intercountry and interregional electricity transfers, enabling regions with surplus renewable and nuclear generation to support those facing shortfalls. In Europe, high-voltage subsea cables connect nations such as Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Germany. Similarly, proposals for cross-border transmission links in Southeast Asia, such as that between Singapore and Indonesia, are aimed at further connecting the ASEAN power grid and will require subsea connection. A notable example is the AAPowerLink, a subsea cable system connecting Australia with Singapore and Indonesia. The project is proposed to extend approximately 4,300 km and is expected to require at least 70,000 tons of copper based on S&P Global estimates.
Material choice is a crucial factor, and copper conductors are often preferred because their superior conductivity allows for smaller cross-sectional areas, reducing the overall amount of material needed without compromising performance. Aluminum wires, less expensive and lighter, have limited corrosion resistance, which is an important consideration for offshore environments where exposure to saltwater and harsh conditions can significantly impact durability and reliability.
Over the past 10 years, global generating capacity of solar PV, wind, and battery storage has increased by 20% annually, from a total of 600 gigawatts in 2015 to 3,800 gigawatts in 2025. Renewable energy technologies have achieved global cost competitiveness, driven by subsidies and incentives, technological innovation, and economies of scale. In the United States, the Trump Administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” eliminated many of the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act but still provided select safe harbor provisions for many projects to continue. And it appears that solar and onshore wind will still be robust competitors without subsidies.
S&P Global forecasts that installed solar PV capacity could reach up to 7,500 gigawatts globally by 2040, up from 2,300 gigawatts in 2024. Copper is used across all solar PV components, including the module, inverters, cables, and transformers. Overall, solar systems use about 2.2 metric tons of copper per megawatt of solar PV installed.
Figure 16. Copper content in solar PV
An average of 600 gigawatts of solar PV modules could be installed annually through 2040. This will drive copper demand from solar PV to average 1.1 million metric tons per year, accounting for improvements in module efficiencies (which have a small negative impact on copper content per megawatt of installed PV capacity).
Figure 17. Copper content in wind turbines
Wind turbines are also copper intensive. Copper is used within the turbine, cables, in switchgears, and in transformers. For offshore wind, copper is the preferred metal for subsea cables due to its higher corrosion resistance, being less prone to material fatigue when subjected to movement and the forces of the ocean, and being heavier, which provides greater stability on the seabed.
Figure 18. Global solar PV annual capacity additions
(2020–2040)
GW
Figure 19. Copper demand from solar PV capacity additions (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
The wind industry – particularly offshore wind – has faced recent setbacks due to increased cost of capital, permitting delays, and a shifting policy environment. Between 2023 and 2025, 21 offshore wind projects were cancelled worldwide, representing approximately 10 gigawatts of generation capacity. However, S&P Global forecasts a long-term increase in installed wind capacity as power demand continues to rise. An estimated 250 gigawatts of new wind capacity is expected to be added annually between 2025 and 2040, roughly 15% of which would be offshore. This would account for up to 0.4 million metric tons of copper required for wind capacity additions on an annual basis by 2040, up from 0.2 million metric tons in 2025.
Figure 20. Global wind annual capacity additions (2020–2040)
GW
Figure 21. Copper demand from wind capacity additions (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
The growth in renewable energy capacity will also drive the need for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to provide storage capacity and dispatch capability to an increasingly variable grid. Copper foil is used as the anode current collector inside the shell of lithium-ion batteries, which are forecast to remain the dominant BESS technology through 2040. In the battery pack and system level, copper is used for power transfer via busbars and cables.
Duration continues to be a key focus area for technology development associated with BESS. Increases in battery duration will lead to more cells in the battery modules and thus more copper in the battery. S&P Global forecasts annual BESS capacity additions to grow by 2.7% annually between 2025 and 2040, reaching 169 gigawatts by 2040. This means an increase in annual demand for copper from 0.3 million metric tons in 2025 to 0.5 million metric tons by 2040.
Figure 22. Global BESS annual capacity additions (2020–2040)
GW
Figure 23. Copper demand from BESS additions
(2020–2040)
MMt Cu
As previously discussed, there will be increasing displacement of conventional ICE vehicles by EVs. This has major significance for copper because electric vehicles use 2.9 times more copper than ICE vehicles. Copper is pervasive in electric vehicles: in the internal wiring (harnesses), capacitors (battery packs), and electric motors (e-motors). EVs cannot function without copper.
Figure 24. Global weighted average of copper intensity in passenger vehicles
kg Cu/vehicle
Note: The weighted average copper intensity was calculated by dividing global copper demand by global vehicle sales for each technology.
1. For non-battery components, the calculation used the copper content of major systems such as the powertrain system, transmission system, chassis, electronic controllers, and body, adjusted for vehicle size by country. For battery components, the calculation considered average battery capacity and cathode material preference by country
Source: S&P Global
© 2026 S&P Global
The Future of Copper 2022 study highlighted key differences in copper consumption by vehicle size. This new report now highlights that two additional trends are driving growth in copper consumption in electric vehicles:
1. Preference for heavier, larger vehicles: The average weight of vehicles is growing as more consumers prefer SUVs to smaller vehicles like sedans or compact cars. Heavier vehicles need larger battery sizes, which themselves are more copper intensive.
2. Shift of battery chemistry to more lithium iron phosphate (LFP): Improvements in LFP cost competitiveness and energy density, coupled with their growing adoption in EVs has increased the share of LFP compared to nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) as the preferred battery chemistry in EVs.12 LFP batteries are on average 73% more copper intensive than nickel-rich batteries (NMC or nickel cobalt aluminum, NCA) because they require more cells to reach the same voltage, thus more copper foil in the collector.
Not every country will have similar copper intensity in their vehicle fleets. Consumer preferences and battery choice have a major impact on the copper intensity found in battery electric vehicles (BEV) sold into the market. US electric vehicles, for example, have the highest copper intensity due to US preference for large vehicles and longer range, compared to other countries. But limited adoption of large EVs in the US has at least for now marginalized demand for these vehicles. These regional differences are applied to our outlook for copper demand for electric vehicles.
Figure 25. Passenger electric vehicle copper intensity by region (2025)
kg Cu per vehicle
1. The "Others" category includes regions such as Africa, the CIS, and Latin America
Sources: IEA, Commodity Insights Base Case, Argonne National Laboratory, AutoTechInsights
© 2026 S&P Global
Government and corporate EV ambitions in many cases have been tempered, notably in the US and to a lesser extent in Europe. In the US, government support for EVs is being dismantled. Key auto industry groups in Europe are pushing for “recalibrated” EU vehicle emission targets they now view as “no longer feasible”, uncompetitive, and threatening to the viability of the European industry. Several automakers have downplayed – if not scaled back – previously announced EV sales ambitions.
And yet, EV sales in 2025 are on pace to outperform globally the initial assessment in The Future of Copper four years ago. In 2025, China became the first “EV majority” auto market, with BEV and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) share of new light vehicle (LV) sales climbing from 7% in the first quarter of 2021 to 54% in the third quarter of 2025. New Chinese-made electric vehicles offer consumers a comparable – or better – value than conventional ICE vehicles. Improvements in battery performance for LFPs, deployment of ‘megawatt’ chargers, and battery swap stations have also contributed to a consumer mindset shift. At the same time, the regulatory environment has strongly pushed Chinese auto buyers, especially in cities, to EVs.
The global BEV and PHEV share of LV sales globally is projected to reach 55% by 2035. Without China, the global share would be 41% in 2035. The six main drivers of this shift are: 1) price parity achieved in China, with public chargers becoming more ubiquitous; 2) continued regulatory measures in China to promote EVs; 3) decline in the ‘BEV premium’ in Europe with tighter EU CO2 regulations and intensifying competition from Chinese automakers; 4) more EV models in the US without federal policy support; 5) continued improvements in battery performance and costs; and 6) aggressive marketing of inexpensive Chinese EVs across the developing world.
Figure 26. EV share of total light vehicle sales
%
As a result, EV-based copper demand is forecast to increase at an annual rate of 5.8% in the decades ahead. Annual demand is set to grow from 2.6 million metric tons of copper in 2025 to 6.3 million metric tons in 2040. This will more than offset the shrinking demand from ICE vehicles. The copper demand for all vehicles, including ICE vehicles, is forecast to increase from 4 million metric tons in 2025 to 6.9 million metric tons in 2040.
Figure 27. Global annual vehicle sales by powertrain (2020–2040)
Millions of vehicles
Note: Sales of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) are extremely limited, estimated at less than 10,000 units in 2025, and thus not visible on this chart.
ICEV: Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle, FCEV: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, HEV: Hybrid Electric Vehicle, PHEV: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, BEV: Battery Electric Vehicle
Source: S&P Global
© 2026 S&P Global
Figure 28. Copper demand from vehicle sales by powertrain (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
Note: Associated copper demand for FCEVs is also minimal, estimated to reach only 0.05 MMt by 2040, and thus not visible on this chart.
Source: S&P Global
© 2026 S&P Global
While the concept of energy transition – shifting from conventional fuels to renewables – remains central in developed economies, parts of the world are experiencing a different dynamic: energy addition. In many developing countries, the focus is not on replacing existing energy sources, but on expanding access to modern energy for populations who currently rely on traditional biomass like wood and waste for cooking and heating. This process of energy addition involves building new infrastructure and increasing the supply of commercial energy, including electricity and liquefied petroleum gas, to meet basic needs and support economic development.
This expansion of energy access brings with it significant implications for copper demand. As more people gain access to electricity, the need for transmission lines, distribution networks, and power generation facilities grows. For these regions, energy addition is unfolding alongside global efforts at energy transition, and the two processes are likely to coexist for decades. Recognizing this multidimensional reality is important for understanding the full scope of future copper demand and has been modeled in this study, as both energy transition and energy addition will shape the evolution of the world’s energy system.13
Figure 29. Primary electricity use per capita (2022)
kWh per capita
The third vector of demand came into clear view less than half a decade ago: the wave generated by the explosive growth in data centers serving AI and cloud computing.
Although the lineage of data centers can be traced back to mainframe computers, it was the rise of the internet and then cloud computing that created the modern data center industry. But the transformative moment came on November 30, 2022, with the release of Chat GPT, which attracted 100 million active users within two months. Artificial intelligence had been evolving over decades, but now it leaped to front and center. What has become known as an “AI Arms Race” set companies against each other for pole position – and the US in competition with China. The leading tech companies as a group spent over $400 billion in capital investment in 2025, largely on chips and the data centers that would house them.
The starting point is simple: AI is electricity intensive. The need to train large language models and then make them available to users requires data centers at a wholly different and much bigger level in terms of scale and complexity. The president of one of the major AI companies described the generation of artificial intelligence as the “manufacturing of electricity into intelligence.” S&P Global estimates that the data center demand for US electricity will rise from 5% of total electricity demand in 2025 to as much as 14% by 2030. Others have even higher numbers. But will that electricity supply be accessible and available? The CEO of a major tech company declared that “the biggest constraint [on the advance of AI] is power”. The race for AI has unleashed a fevered dash for power supplies. The gas turbine industry that sold only a single unit in 2022 has an order book as of 2025 of well over $100 billion.
Copper is essential both for the data centers themselves and for providing their required electricity. In this vector, we examine the call on copper in two parts: the direct requirements for copper in data centers and their immediate environs, and the associated impact on the electric power supply system.
AI, and particularly GenAI,14 is transforming the data center industry, with total installed capacity for all data centers set to grow from 100 gigawatts in 2022 (the year of the release of ChatGPT) to roughly 550 gigawatts by 2040. The release of ChatGPT catalyzed a major boost in AI and GenAI workloads and rapid hyperscaler expansion. Hyperscalers are expected to spend more than $2.5 trillion in capital expenditure through 2030 to execute on their AI strategies. Much of this investment is aimed at infrastructure to meet AI efforts. While energy consumed per query has improved significantly – often approaching a 1:1 ratio or better compared to prior generations – the overall power demand continues to rise because modern AI Graphics Processing Units (GPU) draw substantially more power per chip and require denser, more intensive configurations. New data center capacity is increasingly reliant on these AI GPUs, which require anywhere from 2 to 10 times more power than previous chip generations. This drives an increase in power required for data centers. While traditional servers require anywhere from 5-15 kilowatts per rack, AI servers can require more than 100‑1000 kilowatts per rack. Moreover, the heat generated by the racks means that more cooling will be required for AI configurations, necessitating a switch towards liquid cooling systems.
Our data center forecast is constantly evolving with new developments and industry shifts occurring in the AI race. S&P Global’s current outlook,15 applied for this study, assumes an unconstrained view of data center capacity additions between now and 2040 in which power supply is assumed to meet data center demand. In this outlook, overall installed capacity is forecast to be 3.6 times current capacity by 2040. The fastest growing data center archetypes are AI training data centers, which are expected to grow by 24% annually and add an incremental 170 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2040 compared to 2025. AI use (or inferencing) data centers are also expected to grow significantly, at a 6% annual rate between 2025 and 2040.
Figure 30. Global data center cumulative capacity (2020–2040)
GW of installed capacity
Data centers are hardly uniform: they vary in size, demand, workload type, and strategic requirements. For differentiating the impact of data centers on copper demand, S&P Global has defined five main data center archetypes in this study. Each of these data center types has different use cases and requires different levels of redundancy across equipment to ensure continuous operations.
For more information on data centers, see Appendix A: Data Centers 101.
Figure 31. Data center archetype descriptions
There is significant uncertainty about the outlook for AI and for data centers. S&P Global’s current view assumes new use cases of AI will appear beyond current AI training data centers. AI, for example, is poised to transform smart buildings into fully agentic systems capable of autonomous decision-making across energy, maintenance, space, and comfort management. The path towards this future illustrates an industry in evolution: AI-driven applications could change buildings, cities, and transport beyond current outlooks.
On an annual basis, S&P Global forecasts that up to 30 gigawatts of new data center capacity will be installed every year worldwide through 2030. This means that 15 new hyperscaler data centers, each of an average size of 2 gigawatts and worth $10 billion in capital expenditure, will be installed annually. A new wave of annual capacity additions will likely occur from the 2030s onwards as robotics, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities require additional data centers for calculation and processing.
Figure 32. Annual data center capacity additions (2020–2040)
GW capacity additions
Given this particularly high degree of uncertainty around data center growth, a sensitivity analysis was undertaken to account for rapid changes in the industry. In addition to the base case, a low case was developed in which data center capacity additions are reduced in countries with power-constraints, grid limitations, and/or permitting challenges. In contrast, a high case was also developed in which the accelerated adoption of liquid cooling improves power usage effectiveness (PUE), allowing data centers to increase capacity in more grid constrained regions. This high case also accounts for the upside potential for faster ramp-up in robotics. Based on these cases, the potential data center cumulative capacity ranges from a low of 438 gigawatts to a high of 630 gigawatts by 2040.
Copper is used for power distribution inside the data center facility. Data centers are typically space-constrained, creating elevated fire hazards because of the heat generated by servers. Copper, due to its higher density and better fire safety properties, is preferred over aluminum for power distribution inside the facility. For server cooling, air conditioning units or fan walls have historically been used in data centers, but there is an increasing trend towards using newer liquid cooling technology to facilitate cooling distribution. These liquid cooling technologies are likely to become the standard for AI. Like traditional systems, they can use cooling towers and cold plates which are both copper intensive. As a result, the shift from air conditioning units to liquid cooling towers is unlikely to impact copper intensity for cooling, other than the much larger size of the new data centers.
Figure 33. Typical data center ecosystem and associated copper intensity
Notes: Ranges consider redundancy configurations of N, N+1 and 2N.; HV: High voltage; MV: Medium voltage; LV: Low voltage; UPS: uninterruptible power supply
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research; Interviews with industry sector experts
© 2026 S&P Global
Overall, the copper intensity in data centers will vary based on the redundancy requirement for each piece of equipment for the different archetypes. While the copper intensity of a single component may be lower, in practice data centers are often built with redundant backup systems which may include the minimum required capacity plus one additional (“N+1”) or twice the minimum capacity (“2N”). This analysis accounts for these common redundancies, potentially resulting in higher total data center intensity estimates than those that do not. These redundancy requirements can also drive further differences in copper intensity by data center archetype. For example, an AI training data center in China will have a copper intensity of 47 metric tons of copper per megawatt installed,17 while the global average crypto data center will only have a copper intensity of 21 metric tons per megawatt installed.
Figure 34. Data center archetype description
mt Cu per MW installed
Quantifying copper demand from data centers and AI relies on three major variables:
The one end use where S&P Global sees a shift away from copper in data centers is for interconnect cables between racks. There is an increasing shift in wiring material from copper to fiber optics. This could result in a decline of overall copper intensity in data centers by 4 to 5 metric tons per megawatt, which is of limited impact compared to the overall copper intensity of 30-40 metric tons per megawatt for non-crypto data centers.
The surge in data centers is creating an increased need for power generation and transmission to connect data centers to the grid. Their high-power consumption creates a need for additional investments across the power ecosystem. To account for the copper demand related to the power grid but specifically allocated to data center demand, S&P Global quantified the load of data centers on the grid and reviewed their impact on transmission and distribution copper demand. Most data centers, because of their requirement for high voltage power, are directly connected to transmission lines instead of distribution lines. The associated impact on metals is thus more aluminum than copper. However, due to their significant share of national power loads, data centers are assigned a proportional share of both transmission and distribution copper demand to account for infrastructure expansions needed to serve aggregated demand and increase grid reliability. For the additional power generation required by data centers, hyperscalers typically buy Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) locally, which generate investment and/or consumption of clean power from renewables. The copper-related demand for associated power infrastructure to data centers is estimated at 1.0 million metric tons per year by 2040, with 0.5 million metric tons associated with renewables deployment and 0.5 million metric tons attributed to T&D lines (mostly underground transmission where these are applied).
Source: S&P Global
© 2026 S&P Global
The rapid growth of data centers is creating significant challenges for existing power infrastructure, which in turn limits the pace at which new power-hungry data center capacity can be deployed. Expansion plans could be challenged by power availability as data centers become a burden on the grid, particularly for the United States and key European countries. In the US, data center demand could reach 14% of total power consumption by 2030.
In Europe, data centers account for a smaller share of the continent’s total power use, but key countries with dense data center concentration will be significantly impacted. Ireland’s share of total power consumption for data centers could reach as high as 23%, followed by the United Kingdom at 11% and the Netherlands at 8%. China, the rest of APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, in contrast, are likely to see more modest ratios around 2-4%. However, at the country level, Singapore and Malaysia may be more constrained given limited power infrastructure and rising data center demand. Government-driven initiatives are fueling data center growth in the Middle East, leveraging partnerships with hyperscalers and providing access to land and competitive electricity prices – although the region’s climate conditions drive increased energy demand for cooling.
Figure 35. Data center share of total power load
%
Source: S&P Global
© 2026 S&P Global
To address power constraints, data centers are exploring multiple on-site power alternatives and co-location that can reduce grid pressure. These strategies include grid interconnection with backup diesel generators, behind-the-meter generation systems, co-location near power plants, and fully off-grid solutions utilizing renewables, natural gas, or a combination of both.
However, each approach presents unique challenges, particularly around renewable energy’s intermittency, the need to meet 24/7 load profiles, and significant infrastructure requirements. The feasibility of these alternatives will ultimately depend on factors such as local regulations, land availability, and technological innovation.
Overall, data centers and AI create a new vector of demand for copper in the next decade. Power access is essential to data centers, and copper is essential to power access. Copper demand for data centers is forecast to increase from 1.1 million metric tons in 2025 to 2.5 million metric tons by 2040. AI training data center-related copper demand will account for 58% of total copper demand in data centers by 2030. Data centers for robotics and autonomous vehicles could lead to growth in copper demand beyond 2035 as annual capacity additions for AI training stabilizes.
In keeping with the scenario analysis outlined above, S&P Global has also assessed a range of possible outcomes for future copper demand. For each scenario, the intensity of copper use by end market remains constant, while variables such as power availability and the pace of AI and data center adoption shift. The result: depending on how these forces play out, annual copper demand in 2040 could be anywhere between 1.7 and 2.7 million metric tons – a span that underscores both the uncertainty and the scale of the challenge ahead.
In addition to the direct impacts on power demand and data center equipment, AI has the potential for a much broader indirect impact on copper, both demand and supply. However, given the early development stage of AI, attempting to quantify these indirect impacts of future use cases would be premature and outside the limits of this study.
Figure 36. Data center copper demand by archetype (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
Humanoid robotics is a fast-growing frontier in industrial technology. Unlike industrial stationary robots programmed to perform repetitive tasks, humanoid robots combine the cognitive power of AI automation with the mechanical capabilities of robots to interact with their surroundings, performing tasks that require human-like movement and adaptability.
Figure 37. Illustrative uses of copper in humanoid robots
Copper is critical in humanoid robot production due to its excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, which are important for efficient energy management. The metal is used in primary batteries for anodes, cathodes, connectors, and terminals, and in electrical wiring for power transfer to motors, actuators, sensors, and semiconductors. Copper winding in motors and actuators is essential for creating the necessary magnetic fields for movement, while its use in sensors and semiconductors enhances signal integrity and processing speed. Specialized copper products, like copper foils and copper-clad laminates, provide additional strength and corrosion resistance. Typically, humanoid robots contain 4 to 8 kg of copper, a meaningful portion of the ~60 kg total robot weight.
Although technology is still in its early stages, multiple companies are already advancing from pilot initiatives toward full-scale manufacturing. Some project that there could be 1 billion to 10 billion humanoid robots in operation by 2040. Other outlooks by financial institutions assume that between 250 and 500 million humanoid robots will be in operation by then. Yet, others have more conservative estimates. One billion humanoid robots in operation by 2040 would mean about 1.6 million metric tons of copper required annually, or 6% of current copper demand. This new technology, and its adoption at scale, would potentially lead to a meaningful new draw on copper.
Figure 38. Copper demand from humanoid robots (2040 snapshot)
Annual copper demand in 2040 by different outlooks of humanoid robot growth, MMt Cu
Note: Annual copper demand in 2040 is based on the annual production of humanoid robots in that year. The cumulative target (e.g. 1 billion humanoid robots) was modeled annually using a typical adoption curve for similar technologies, assuming a 10-year ramp-up period and logarithmic growth. Cumulative humanoid robots by 2040 means all such robots deployed by that time
Source: S&P Global; 1. Bank of America; 2. Morgan Stanley; 3. Citi GPS; 4. Public quotes
© 2026 S&P Global
Copper is critical in humanoid robot production due to its excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, which are important for efficient energy management. The metal is used in primary batteries for anodes, cathodes, connectors, and terminals, and in electrical wiring for power transfer to motors, actuators, sensors, and semiconductors. Copper winding in motors and actuators is essential for creating the necessary magnetic fields for movement, while its use in sensors and semiconductors enhances signal integrity and processing speed. Specialized copper products, like copper foils and copper-clad laminates, provide additional strength and corrosion resistance. Typically, humanoid robots contain 4 to 8 kg of copper, a meaningful portion of the ~60 kg total robot weight.
Although technology is still in its early stages, multiple companies are already advancing from pilot initiatives toward full-scale manufacturing. Some project that there could be 1 billion to 10 billion humanoid robots in operation by 2040. Other outlooks by financial institutions assume that between 250 and 500 million humanoid robots will be in operation by then. Yet, others have more conservative estimates. One billion humanoid robots in operation by 2040 would mean about 1.6 million metric tons of copper required annually, or 6% of current copper demand. This new technology, and its adoption at scale, would potentially lead to a meaningful new draw on copper.
Figure 39. Global defense spending (2010–2040)
Real 2024 US$, trillions
While available information on the material demands of defense-related applications is limited, public information shows that copper is the second most consumed metal by the US Department of Defense behind aluminum.18 New spending will trend toward modern equipment and infrastructure rearmament, which requires large volumes of copper. As the overall copper intensity of defense equipment rises, its role as a critical material for the industry will be solidified. Today, equipment and infrastructure represent 30% of total NATO spending, but given the rearmament and modern geopolitics, this number is set to increase. Moreover, the warfare of the future is more dependent on technology than traditional forces, as demonstrated with drone-led tactics in recent wars.
Copper is a critical material for defense applications due to its versatility in electronics, propulsion, structural systems, and weaponry. As a result, it has quickly become indispensable in both conventional and modern military applications.
In general, there are three main categories of copper demand in defense, each with a different strategic profile and impact on copper consumption:
Copper is a key material across the defense sector, including, for example:
Annual copper demand from the defense sector is projected to reach nearly 1 million metric tons by 2040, roughly triple today’s levels. Demand is driven by two underlying drivers: increased defense spending and an increasing share of equipment and infrastructure as part of that spending (from 33% in 2025 to 42% in 2040). Much of this growth will be driven by the US and NATO allies, with the US remaining the single largest source of demand. China’s demand will remain significant but will trail the US at the country level. If Russia continues to spend 7%-plus of its GDP on weaponry, it too will be calling more on copper. Given the central role of defense as a national-security priority industry, rising copper requirements are likely to intensify efforts to secure supply chains, particularly for refined copper and key alloys. While defense will still account for a small share of global copper consumption, it is strategic, inelastic, and difficult to substitute.
Figure 40. Defense industry copper demand (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
Copper is unique for its exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity, making it vital for power systems and electronics. It resists corrosion, has natural antimicrobial properties, and is infinitely recyclable without losing quality, supporting sustainability. This rare combination of efficiency, durability, hygiene, and recyclability sets copper apart from most other metals. Aluminum has only 60% the conductivity of copper, which means wires must be thicker to move the same amount of power, and, as a poorer conductor of heat, it sometimes requires more insulation.
However, like many metals, copper competes with other types of material for many different end-uses. Research and development influence the progression of materials, affecting competition among metals like copper and alternatives including plastics, aluminum, and fiber optics. Technological advancements can alter standards related to performance, cost, and sustainability, requiring each material to adjust and seek new applications to remain applicable in changing industries.
Copper substitution and copper thrifting could reduce the demand for copper, compared to our current outlook for copper demand. Copper substitution is defined as a replacement of copper by another metal or material for a specific end-use. Copper thrifting reflects innovation- and improvement-based reduction in copper intensity for specific end uses. Substitution and thrifting occur when copper is too expensive compared to viable alternatives, when an alternative material has higher performance than copper for a similar cost, or when technological innovation can help reduce cost of production for similar performance levels.
The looming supply deficit and higher prices for copper will likely lead to some levels of substitution and thrifting where feasible and safe to do so to reduce demand for specific end uses. However, many of the technologies and end users of copper have already gone through efforts to reduce their exposure where possible, so the potential for future substitution and thrifting is likely more limited.
For some end uses, such as data centers, substitution options are minimal. While aluminum can be substituted in high-voltage delivery related to utility-scale transmission, within high-density AI cluster facilities copper is described as “non‑negotiable” due to space constraints and thermal conductivity. Aluminum cables require larger cross sections, which may impede airflow in dense server racks. With the move toward liquid cooling and cold plates as demand for more efficient cooling grows, copper’s thermal properties make it superior to aluminum in data-center use, even if the aluminum is cheaper.
Recent surveys have shown that the main drivers of copper substitution are material cost, weight, and theft.20 However, trade issues, economic nationalism, and security concerns can also drive substitution. S&P Global has identified various end uses of copper that could be subject to substitution:
Figure 41. Copper substitution possibilities
Key substitution risks will be price driven. On a like-for-like basis, copper remains more attractive to the user because it is safer, recyclable, and denser than its alternatives. The key areas of potential substitution are: 1) air-conditioning units (HVAC), 2) transformers, 3) vehicles, and 4) construction, where cost competitiveness of material and products is high, and copper represents a large portion of the cost. Any shift of demand to another metal or material might create price pressure on that alternative, rebalancing the respective market.
Historically, copper-consuming industries have used a copper-aluminum price ratio as a guide for when the risks of substitution were high. For many years, the industry would look to specific price ratios between copper and aluminum prices (between 3.5 and 4) as a tipping point at which the copper industry would face higher risk of substitution. As the market has evolved in recent years, the use of a single ratio has become more complicated.
Demand forecasting relies on assumptions made across multiple variables in each sector of demand. This report presents S&P Global’s view of the most plausible trajectories of demand and supply based on our market research and data. Through our analysis we have identified several major areas of uncertainty which could influence the outlook for overall copper demand. These uncertainties are as follows:
In considering these uncertainties, our analysis aims to present the most plausible outlook for copper demand, drawing on thorough research and sector expertise. For each factor, we have incorporated base case assumptions that reflect current trends and informed judgment as described in the sections above, rather than relying on extreme scenarios. Our estimates reflect what S&P Global judges at this time as the most likely trajectory for copper demand.
Copper stands at a pivotal moment. Global demand is accelerating along the four vectors we explored. Yet current supply is on course to decline as existing assets age. Without meaningful expansion of supply, this could result in a 10 million metric ton shortfall by 2040. This emerging gap represents systemic risk for global industries, technological advancement, and economic growth.
Figure 42. Total copper market balance (2020–2040)
MMt Cu
Figure 42 tells the story of how the copper market will go from a balance in 2025 to a shortfall in 2040 without adjustments. Today, demand and supply remain largely balanced at roughly 28 million metric tons. But by 2040, as discussed above, worldwide copper demand will rise to reach a total of 42 million metric tons. While primary mined supply increases in the near-term, output from existing mines falls as they age. Without new mine development and expansion of existing assets, today’s primary mined supply could decline from 23 million metric tons to 22 million metric tons by 2040. While a potential increase in copper supply from recycling from 4 to 10 million metric tons by 2040 could help close the gap, a shortfall of another 10 million metric tons will remain. To close the gap, a concerted effort – along with the proper policy, technology enablers, and investment – will be needed to increase primary mined supply from 23 million metric tons in 2025 to at least 32 million metric tons by 2040.
Figure 43. Three areas of focus for the copper supply chain challenge
Achieving this growth will be complex as the copper mining sector faces challenges both above and below ground. This includes declining ore grades; rising costs for energy, labor, and other inputs; increasingly complex and difficult extraction conditions; and pressures from investors and governments. It also includes above-ground challenges such as permitting, environmental activism,21 and extended project timelines. Meeting rising demand in the coming decades will require exceptional effort and innovation throughout the entire value chain as the industry contends with the dual imperative of increasing supply from naturally declining existing mines while also developing new mines to boost capacity.
Production from existing mines is forecast to peak in 2030 unless there is further investment in capacity expansion. Therefore, strategies to bolster copper supply need to center on prolonging the output of current operations, bringing new mining projects online, and harnessing the potential for increasing end-of-life copper recycling. To enable these changes and to avoid supply chain disruptions, copper ore processing capacities will also need to expand as the key node linking supply and demand.
Figure 44. Copper supply chain overview
Achieving this growth will be complex as the copper mining sector faces challenges both above and below ground. This includes declining ore grades; rising costs for energy, labor, and other inputs; increasingly complex and difficult extraction conditions; and pressures from investors and governments. It also includes above-ground challenges such as permitting, environmental activism,21 and extended project timelines. Meeting rising demand in the coming decades will require exceptional effort and innovation throughout the entire value chain as the industry contends with the dual imperative of increasing supply from naturally declining existing mines while also developing new mines to boost capacity.
Production from existing mines is forecast to peak in 2030 unless there is further investment in capacity expansion. Therefore, strategies to bolster copper supply need to center on prolonging the output of current operations, bringing new mining projects online, and harnessing the potential for increasing end-of-life copper recycling. To enable these changes and to avoid supply chain disruptions, copper ore processing capacities will also need to expand as the key node linking supply and demand.
Figure 45. Copper mined production from operating assets (2010–2040)
MMt Cu
The industry is faced with a dual imperative: maintaining output from operating mines to counter natural decline, while simultaneously enabling new capacity to meet expanding global demand. Converting identified but undeveloped reserves typically requires 15 to 20 years of exploration and development, concurrent with price assumptions that will support billions of dollars of investment and the availability of appropriate technologies (see box The steps to a new mine below). This combination of time and price incentive heightens the challenge to discover, develop, mine, and produce major new sources within the 2040 timeframe of this study. Most accessible copper has been, or is being, mined already. That underscores the importance of enhancing production from existing mines, pursuing efficiency gains, and accelerating regulatory processes and incentives for new developments. It also suggests that new supplies will require exploration and are expected to be more expensive and technically challenging.
Figure 46. Copper production (2025)
MMt Cu
Figure 47. Copper reserves & resources (2025)
MMt Cu
Resources are the speculative total amount of a naturally occurring commodity that exist that could potentially be extracted but haven’t been classified as producible reserves because they are not economic to produce at current price assumptions and current technologies and/or because of obstacles above ground.
Reserves are the portion of a resource that have been identified, confirmed, and can be economically and technically extracted.
Figure 48. Copper reserves & resources (2025)
MMt Cu
S&P Global data indicates that many deposits that could become possible projects have been identified and could contribute to meeting demand, but mine expansions and new development need to be accelerated to address growing copper requirements. To make that possible, governments and industry will need to align and collaborate on policies, permitting, technology, and investment in order to bring mine expansions and new developments online to meet growing copper requirements.
Many proposed projects may never be developed because they do not work at the level of current price assumptions and technological capabilities. S&P Global carefully assessed project feasibility across a spectrum of development stages, from fully committed and financed initiatives to preliminary pre-feasibility concepts. As the complete pipeline of proposed projects is risk-adjusted, the challenge becomes clearer: mined supply falls short of projected demand by roughly 10 million metric tons of copper by 2040. Closing this gap will require major investment in both greenfield and brownfield22 capacity to de-risk and enable new projects to come online.
Figure 49. Baseline copper supply and demand outlook (2010–2040)
MMt Cu