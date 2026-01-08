Ever since Thomas Edison’s enterprise laid 80,000 feet of copper wires under streets in Lower Manhattan in 1882, lighting up one square mile, copper has proved its mettle as the metal of electrification. In the century and a half since then, as copper has gone on to wire the world, the staggering growth in consumption has turned it into one of the most important materials of modern civilization. But, without significant adjustments, copper supply faces a growing challenge of keeping up with the accelerating pace of electrification.

The importance of copper has been underlined over the last half decade as a number of countries have deemed it a “critical metal”, including, in 2025, the United States (US). And with good reason. Copper is the connective artery linking physical machinery, digital intelligence, mobility, infrastructure, communication, and security systems. All of this has made the future availability of the metal a matter of strategic importance. The United States’ designation of copper as a critical mineral underlines its essential role in enabling the infrastructure, technologies, and security systems that will shape the coming decades.

S&P Global's comprehensive study identifies a transformative trajectory for copper demand, projecting a surge from 28 million metric tons in 2025 to 42 million metric tons by 2040 – a 50% increase that underscores the metal's pivotal role in multiple technological and economic domains. However, meeting the call on copper confronts significant supply obstacles both above and below ground. The study projects a potential 10 million metric ton copper shortfall by 2040 without meaningful supply expansion. This demand growth – and addressing the looming challenges to meeting it – is what this report is about.

But what is driving this demand? It arises from the fact that copper is essential for the generation, transmission, and use of electricity. But the demand for copper will outrun supply unless there is major adjustment across the copper supply system.

Here, in short, is the quandary: copper is the enabler of electrification, but the accelerating pace of electrification is an increasing challenge for the metal.

In S&P Global’s base case, global electricity demand will increase by nearly 50% by 2040. And this surging electrification is advancing around the world. In the United States, for a quarter century, electricity consumption hardly rose year over year, but it is now beginning to grow at what could be 2.5% annually. In China – with an electricity market more than double that of the United States – it will grow at 3.2% per year between now and 2040. In India, it will be 4.2% per year.

The demand for copper is growing along four vectors, each of which adds to the pyramiding call on copper. The newest to emerge is one that was not even evident four years ago and yet today is highly visible in terms of global transformation for both work and life. That, of course, is artificial intelligence (AI). While AI has long been in development, it only “broke through” in November 2022, with the debut of ChatGPT. That launched the “AI Race”, which runs on electricity. In 2025, half of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is attributed to AI spending – largely on computer chips, data centers, and the electric power systems on which they run.

This explosive growth of AI and data centers has introduced a new, rapidly expanding vector of copper demand. Data centers are electricity-intensive, and their proliferation is driving massive investments in both direct copper use (for power delivery, cooling, and IT infrastructure) and in the electric grid infrastructure that supports them. By 2030, data centers alone could rise from today’s 5% to 14% of US electricity demand, with copper a critical enabler all along the way. What is still to play out is the indirect impact of AI in terms of the electric infrastructure needed to meet the enormous demands of users – and the impact that AI will have in generating industrial, commercial, creative, and personal applications that will lead to further cycles of copper demand.

While AI is creating a new vector of copper demand, it is not the largest by any means. But the reason that we call this paper “Copper in the Age of AI” is because the requirements of AI underline the essential and foundational role of expanded electricity supply – and thus the need for more copper.

It is “core economic demand” that we cite as the first vector – from appliances and computers to construction and manufacturing – going back to when Thomas Edison’s light bulb candles and kerosene lamps. And this vector of demand – the largest – continues to grow. In the developing world, a combination of urbanization, rising incomes, and changing building practices means electricity use and thus more copper. One vivid example: the developing world is projected to add as many as two billion new air conditioners by 2040. In the United States, the reshoring of manufacturing and the resulting growth in electricity consumption is driving electric utilities to add more generation, more transformers, and more transmission and distribution lines.

A second vector of copper demand has only emerged over the last decade – “energy transition and addition.” Electric vehicles (EVs) require 2.9 times more copper than a conventional car, and the population of EVs is growing. The number of electric cars sold worldwide in 2025 was 25% greater than total new cars sold in the United States, the world’s second largest new car market. Solar and wind require a lot of copper, and over 90% of the new electric generating capacity installed in 2025 worldwide was solar and wind. Another new demand for copper is for the batteries being deployed to store renewably generated electricity. Transmission and distribution systems are being expanded worldwide.

But energy transition takes another form as well – it is also populations in the developing world moving from wood and waste for their heating and cooking to commercial energy, including electricity. Africa is home to almost 20% of the world’s population but is grossly underserved in terms of electricity. Copper will be integral to the systems that are rolled out to meet the need for electricity across that continent.

The final vector of current copper demand is defense. Rising geopolitical tensions and the electrification of military systems and the battlefield itself are driving up spending on defense and the push for new technologies. The investment in these technologies and systems is “inelastic” – given the national security stakes. Notable is the pledge by NATO members to increase defense spending to five percent of GDP. Modern weaponry, communications, and infrastructure are increasingly copper-intensive, and defense-driven demand is projected to triple by 2040.

And now a possible new vector of demand is on the horizon – humanoid robots. There is much variance in projections for their scale by 2040 – varying from tens of millions to hundreds of millions to a billion or more. Whatever the actual number, these humanoids will not just be wired – but heavily wired – with copper.