Aurian De La Noue

Senior Director, Energy Transition

Aurian is a Senior Director in the Energy Transition practice at S&P Global, and is the global lead for critical minerals and metals consulting. With over twelve years of experience, he has led numerous consulting projects in the energy transition space, particularly within the metals and mining industry. Aurian has worked with major mining conglomerates, banks, governments, and energy companies. Aurian's expertise in critical minerals includes developing integrated supply, demand, and structural cost models, as well as creating decarbonization pathways for key commodities. He has also worked on emission reduction strategies and climate-related scenario analysis for mining producers. Notably, Aurian worked on Egyptian Government's Mining Masterplan between 2018 and 2021, supporting the Ministry of Petroleum in setting up its exploration auction round, its mining cadastre and bid evaluation criteria for the country's first ever mining auction.

Before joining S&P Global, Aurian was a Principal Consultant in Wood Mackenzie's Metals & mining consulting practice, focusing on iron ore, steel, and base metal. He holds a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from the McGill University and an M.Sc. in Management from the London School of Economics.