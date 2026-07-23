EUROPE

UK regulator proposes removing TCFD-related product reporting requirements

The Financial Conduct Authority on June 5 proposed removing product-level reporting requirements for asset managers, life insurers and pension providers based on the TCFD reporting framework. Under current rules, firms must produce product-level reports that include data on carbon metrics and climate scenario analysis. Under the proposed new rules, retail investors would receive relevant information on how material climate risks could affect a product’s financial performance, and institutional clients would be able to request key emissions data from firms, but this would no longer need to be published in full reports. The FCA said the proposals aimed to give investors more clarity on how climate physical risks could affect investment performance, while reducing unnecessary costs to firms. It estimated the proposals could save firms around £20 million annually. A consultation period on the proposals is open until July 13.

Bank of England to include transition-related financial risks into collateral framework

The Bank of England (BoE) on June 11 announced plans to adjust its collateral eligibility framework to include climate-related transition risk. It said it is revising how it calculates “haircuts,” or value discounts, on corporate bonds issued by companies exposed to financial risks related to the transition to a net-zero economy. The BoE said it would apply the haircuts to protect it against financial risks from bond issuers “in relevant sectors” that can be exposed to potential financial risks connected to the net-zero transition. It added that bonds issued by thermal coal mining companies will not be eligible as collateral. The changes will come into effect on Oct. 31, 2026.