European Commission adopts new rules to reduce textile waste

The European Commission on Feb. 9 adopted new rules under its Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) designed to stop companies destroying unsold apparel, clothing, accessories and footwear, as part of its efforts to promote a circular economy and reduce waste. The rules will require companies to disclose information on the unsold consumer products they discard as waste. They also ban the destruction of unsold apparel, clothing accessories and footwear at large companies from July 19. Medium-sized companies will be subject to the ban from 2030. The Commission adopted a Delegated Act — a non-legislative act that amends non-essential parts of legislation — that outlines exemptions for destroying unsold goods, such as for safety reasons or product damage, and national authorities will oversee compliance. The Commission also introduced a standardized format for businesses to disclose the amount of unsold consumer goods they discard, applicable from February 2027.

European Commission opens call for evidence on forced labor product ban

The European Commission on Feb. 6 opened a call for evidence on proposed guidelines for implementing the EU’s Forced Labor Regulation, which prohibits the sale of products made with forced labor on the EU market. The regulation entered into force on Dec. 13, 2024, and will apply from Dec. 14, 2027. It requires the Commission to publish implementation guidelines by June 14, 2026. The guidelines include information on how the relevant authorities should calculate fines for businesses who do not comply with the forced labor ban; how businesses can conduct due diligence in relation to forced labor; and how civil society organizations, victims and other stakeholders can submit information on potential violations of the ban. The Commission is seeking information about the information authorities should consider during an investigation; the documentation businesses should provide during the first phase of an investigation; the best practices for conducting forced labor due diligence; and what training businesses need to comply with the regulation. The call for evidence is open until March 6.

EU lawmakers vote in favor of amending EU climate law

The European Parliament on Feb. 10 voted in favor of amending the EU’s climate law, setting a target of a 90% reduction in net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2040 compared to 1990 levels. The vote follows proposals from the European Commission published in July 2025. As of 2036, The revised law permits the use of international carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement equal to five percentage points of the EU’s 1990 net emissions. The Commission had initially proposed three percentage points. The revisions also allow the use of domestic permanent removals in the EU Emissions Trading System to compensate for residual emissions from hard-to-abate sectors. The Commission will assess progress toward the target every two years and may propose amendments to the 2040 target if necessary to ensure the “EU’s competitiveness, prosperity, and social unity,” Parliament said in a statement. Once the law is approved by EU government ministers, it will enter into force 20 days after publication in the EU Official Journal.