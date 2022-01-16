The world is changing rapidly, and much of that change is linked to topics that fall under the broad sustainability umbrella — issues like climate change, net-zero, the just transition and biodiversity.

There are many different ways to define sustainability.For example, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) in December 2022 defined it as

The ability for a company to sustainably maintain resources and relationships with and manage its dependencies and impacts within its whole business ecosystem over the short, medium and long term.

The global standard-setting body called sustainability “a condition for a company to access over time the resources and relationships needed (such as financial, human, and natural), ensuring their proper preservation, development and regeneration, to achieve its goals.”

Sustainability is a growing area of focus for a wide range of stakeholders from both the public and private sector. At COP27 in November 2022, there was continued engagement and participation from the private sector on topics ranging from decarbonizing supply chains to nature and biodiversity.

Climate change is already having stark financial and human impacts around the globe. Research from S&P Global Ratings explored more than 130 countries’ vulnerability and readiness for climate change over the next 30 years. An estimated 4% of global GDP could be exposed to losses under the current trajectory on commitments to address climate change, ranging up to an estimated 18% of GDP at risk for certain countries.

Lower-Income Countries Are More At Risk Of Physical Climate Hazards In 2050



Scientists are increasingly making the connection between extreme weather events and climate change. Looking forward, climate studies — including the sixth assessment report (AR6) from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — point to a worsening picture of increasing economic losses even under low-emission scenarios in the absence of a significant uptick in investments to adapt to a changing climate.

There has been unprecedented market and policy momentum behind environmental, social and governance (ESG) in recent years. ESG factors are just one of many different lenses that can be applied to understand broader sustainability topics.

After multiple years of rapid market and policy momentum, sustainability is at an inflection point

Sustainability reporting standards and regulations have evolved rapidly. Since 2021 alone, there have been major developments such as the creation of the ISSB and the launch of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), which is drafting a framework for companies and other organizations to report and act on evolving nature-related risks. The TNFD approach is modeled on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which focuses on climate-related risk and continues to gain global momentum.

At S&P Global, we are empowering clients to navigate this evolving landscape with a broad suite of sustainability solutions

S&P Global’s data, analytics, work-flow tools and opinions can aid customers who are seeking to understand sustainability topics. Our research and insights build on public and proprietary data to advance understanding of topics like climate change, biodiversity, the energy transition, and human capital management.

Sustainability is ultimately a complex topic. Every company is different, and what matters varies from sector to sector. S&P Global offers transparent data and analytics on many individual pieces of the sustainability puzzle.