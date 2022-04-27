Physical Risks Drive Vulnerability Of South Asian Countries While Heat Waves Will Increase

In South Asia, our analysis suggests that Bangladesh and India are likely to have a greater share of their economies exposed to physical risks than peers by 2050 (see table 3), as a result of high exposure to wildfire, floods, storms and sea level rise. By contrast, agricultural water stress will affect Pakistan and Sri Lanka more.

Table 3 Rated Entities In South Asia In 2050 Under A Moderate Stress (RCP4.5) ScenarioPercentage of GDP exposure to one or more physical risks, agricultural land to water stress and population exposure to heat waves Readiness of South Asian countries is also in the medium to lower part of the range. India and Bangladesh are assessed to be better prepared to face those risks owing to stronger economies and institutions.

Typhoons And Sea Level Rise Will Become Particularly Acute In East Asia And For Pacific Islands

Our scenario analysis highlights Fiji, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Papua Guinea as likely to be particularly exposed to tropical storms and cyclones, floods, sea level rise, and heat waves by 2050. However, notwithstanding similar exposure, Hong Kong and Taiwan are better placed to adapt to such risks thanks to their economies’ strength and institutions (see table 4).

For mainland China, the majority of the country’s exposure is likely to come from damaging weather events, like storms and flooding, as well as sea level rise and population exposure to heat waves. That said, China is relatively well placed to mitigate such damage with a readiness assessment of 3. Meanwhile, wildfires, floods, storms and sea level rise predominantly drive the exposure of Australia in 2050.

Table 4 Rated Entities In East Asia And Pacific In 2050 Under A Moderate Stress (RCP4.5) ScenarioPercentage of GDP exposure to one or more physical risks, agricultural land to water stress and population exposure to heat waves Note: Wildfire, flood, sea level rise or storms — storms exposure taken as baseline only. Region classification based on World Bank data. Data sorted by greatest exposure to physical risks (column 3: high to low).

Many Pacific island states, including Papua New Guinea and the Philippines, face similar proportions of exposure to physical risks — in each case, our analysis suggests that damaging risks, like wildfires, storms, flooding and sea level rise, contribute, on average, to the vast majority of this risk.

Latin America And Caribbean See Increasing Vulnerability Amid Lower Readiness

Caribbean islands — including Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados and others — and Central American countries—for example, Nicaragua and Honduras — are significantly more exposed in 2050 than other Latin American regional peers (see table 5). Damaging storms, wildfires, sea level rise and flooding are the main drivers of exposure in these countries, though heat waves are also likely to affect the entire population in most countries. The impact of these climate hazards could be significant as on average these countries’ readiness to adapt to physical climate risks is relatively low in our assessment (with readiness assessments closer to 5 or 6). In the past, similar damaging events, including storms, have taken a big toll on the economies of these small islands that are heavily reliant on tourism. Indeed, tourism made up around 44% of Aruba’s GDP, 20% for the Bahamas and 18% for Barbados in 2020. Richer economies like the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos islands are somewhat better placed to mitigate the physical impacts of climate change.

Table 5 Rated Entities In Latin America And Caribbean In 2050 Under A Moderate Stress (RCP4.5) ScenarioPercentage of GDP exposure to one or more physical risks, agricultural land to water stress and population exposure to heat waves Note: Wildfire, flood, sea level rise or storms — storms exposure taken as baseline only. Region classification based on World Bank data. Data sorted by greatest exposure to physical risks (column 3: high to low).

Lower readiness more generally in Latin America and Caribbean is reflected in our readiness assessment for countries in the region. We note a great disparity between readiness for the Caribbean islands and the rest of Latin America. The islands are likely to be much more affected by physical risks — like storms and sea level rise — similar to Pacific islands. We expect that heat waves will also grow in prominence in the southern part of the region, but exposure to physical risks could be much lower in countries south of the equator and even Mexico.

Heat Waves Will Drive Exposure Of Sub-Saharan African Countries

Sub-Saharan African countries are particularly exposed to physical climate risks, which we expect to mainly materialize in the form of heat waves. In our analysis, 80% of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa could have more than 45 days of heat waves per year by 2050, compared with less than 15% currently, coupled with more damaging and frequent physical risks.

That said, the region will also see a large disparity in exposure. The most affected countries are located around the equator — including but not limited to Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Togo, and Benin — while countries closer to the south pole are less affected, especially upper-income countries like South Africa or Botswana. Aside from the deterministic geographical factors, our readiness assessments also highlight that most Sub-Saharan countries are less well equipped to prepare and respond to the physical impacts of climate change. Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, which have greater readiness in our assessment, still place in the lower-middle range of our rated universe with a readiness assessment of 4. Many countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are prone to conflict and economic instability, which will likely be exacerbated by the increased occurrence of physical climate risks, as those could weigh on available resources and spill over into adjacent regions.\

Table 6 Rated Entities In Sub-Saharan Africa In 2050 Under A Moderate Scenario (RCP4.5)Percentage (%) GDP exposure to one or more physical risks*, agricultural land to water stress and population exposure to heat waves Note: Wildfire, flood, sea level rise or storms — storms exposure taken as baseline only. Region classification based on World Bank data. Data sorted by greatest exposure to physical risks (column 3: high to low).

MENA Faces The Greatest Exposure To Water Stress

Unsurprisingly, the Middle East and North Africa is one of the most impacted by heat waves, along with Sub-Saharan Africa, but the region is more exposed to droughts than anywhere else in the world. Morocco, for example, is likely to see around 11% of GDP exposed to impacts from water stress linked to the high share of agriculture in the economy. Meanwhile, Bahrain has significantly greater exposure to damaging physical risks in this region (100% of the country’s exposure), followed by Iraq, with 29% of GDP that could be exposed to such risks (see table 7).

Overall, even though most MENA countries have limited exposure to the most damaging physical climate risks (excluding Bahrain and Iraq), our regional loss estimates suggest that the impacts from heat waves tend to lead to lower output losses than storms, floods, and wildfires — most MENA countries’ vulnerability remains high. In this region, countries’ readiness assessments vary substantially, ranging from 6 to 2. Although richer countries in this region — such as Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Malta — appear to have better readiness to deal with those risks today, we note that oil exporters could see their revenues decrease with the energy transition if their economies don’t become more diverse, which could make them less well placed to cope with the physical impacts of climate change (see “The Energy Transition: The Clock Is Ticking For Middle East Hydrocarbon Exporters,” published Feb. 16, 2020). Elsewhere in the region, readiness is weaker due to weaker economies and institutions (for example, Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan).

Table 7 Rated Entities In Middle East & North Africa (MENA) In 2050 Under A Moderate Scenario (RCP4.5) Percentage of GDP exposure to one or more physical risks, agricultural land to water stress and population exposure to heat waves Note: Wildfire, flood, sea level rise or storms — storms exposure taken as baseline only. Region classification based on World Bank data. Data sorted by greatest exposure to physical risks (column 3: high to low).

Countries In Central Asia Are Among The Most Vulnerable

Central Asian countries are likely to be exposed to similar water stress levels as Mediterranean countries like Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Turkey. However, they are likely to experience greater impacts from these risks as a larger proportion of their GDP comes from agriculture. For example, 18% of Uzbekistan’s GDP could be affected by water stress directly, due to the importance of the agricultural sector (see table 8). Meanwhile, our readiness assessment suggests they are likely to be less ready to respond to droughts than their richer Western European and East Asia and Pacific peers. Compounding this exposure, our analysis shows that Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are also highly exposed to physical climate risks within their region.

Table 8 Rated Entities In Central Asia In 2050 Under A Moderate Stress (RCP4.5) ScenarioPercentage of GDP exposure to one or more physical risks, agricultural land to water stress and population exposure to heat waves Note: Wildfire, flood, sea level rise or storms—storms exposure taken as baseline only. Region classification based on World Bank data. Data sorted by greatest exposure to physical risks (column 3: high to low).

North America’s And Europe’s Vulnerability Is Lower For Richer Countries

By contrast, our analysis suggests that most EU countries have negligible GDP exposure to physical climate risks to 2050 under a moderate climate scenario (RCP4.5). Fewer damaging physical climate risks are projected to occur in the region, and heat waves will likely have limited impact on overall labor productivity in these largely services-based economies, where the overall temperature increase is also lower than countries more at risk of heat waves (see chart 14).

Of the larger EU countries, Portugal, Greece and Spain are likely to be the most exposed to water stress risks (see table 9). We also note that the Netherlands is most exposed to flooding in the region, with 19% of its GDP set to be exposed to physical risks. That said, the country’s current vast flood defenses (not captured in our analysis) should withstand most flood risk out to 2050. Heat waves are expected to become more pronounced, especially in Mediterranean economies and countries of similar latitude (such as Turkey), while northern European countries have comparatively limited exposure to physical climate risks, according to our scenario analysis. Nonetheless, as the impacts of chronic hazards, like sea level rise and changing temperature and precipitation patterns, play out over longer timescales, we expect the impacts to become more prevalent after the midcentury, absent adaptation.

Within Europe as a broader region, we assess readiness to mitigate those risks as relatively high in global comparison with an average readiness assessment of 2. That said, this hides some disparity across countries given a broad range of levels of economic development and institutional strength. While we believe that richer Western economies like Germany, the U.K., France, or Nordic economies are among the best-placed globally to adapt and mitigate these risks, countries outside the EU are likely to be relatively less prepared.

Table 9 Rated Entities In Europe In 2050 Under A Moderate Stress (RCP4.5) ScenarioPercentage (%) GDP exposure to one or more physical risks, agricultural land to water stress and population exposure to heat waves Note: Wildfire, flood, sea level rise or storms — storms exposure taken as baseline only. Region classification based on World Bank data. Data sorted by greatest exposure to physical risks (column 3: high to low).

Finally, in North America, our analysis suggests that the U.S. is the most exposed country in the region to physical risks (see table 10). With 44% of its GDP likely to be exposed to storms, wildfires, sea level rise and floods, the U.S. ranks in the top half of countries globally in terms of exposure in our analysis. It is also expected to see a much higher occurrence of heat waves, with 30% of its population likely to be exposed to heat waves out to 2050. Similar to richer European countries, U.S. labor productivity impacts from heat waves are likely to be limited on aggregate. Yet, the impact may vary more widely in subregions with significant numbers of outdoor workers (that is, agriculture, forestry or construction). Indeed, recent research highlighted that about 60% of outdoor workers could experience at least one week when extreme heat makes it too dangerous to work if little to no action is taken, equivalent to about $1,900 in income annually by midcentury as a result of extreme heat (Dahl and Licker, 2021). That said, the U.S. may be the country best placed to adapt to the impacts of heat waves according to our readiness assessment—reflecting a strong economy and flexible product and labor markets, as well as strong institutional structures.

Table 10 Rated Entities In North America In 2050 Under A Moderate Scenario (RCP4.5)Percentage of GDP exposure to one or more physical risks, agricultural land to water stress and population exposure to heat waves Note: Wildfire, flood, sea level rise, or storms—storms exposure taken as baseline only. Region classification based on World Bank data. Data sorted by greatest exposure to physical risks (column 3: high to low).

Although wealthier countries might be better equipped to deal with physical risks — thanks to diversified economic structures and ample financial means to prepare and rebuild — we note that the aggregate results are likely to overshadow more pronounced sectoral or regional losses. Indeed, our recent research on, for example, U.S. investor-owned utilities, U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and U.S. public finance (see the Related Research at the end of this article) reveals geographic patterns of exposure that emerge at the county and asset levels. For example, we found that over 38% of U.S. counties could face water scarcity risk in 2050 under a high stress (RCP8.5) climate scenario (see “Better Data Can Highlight Climate Exposure: Focus On U.S. Public Finance,” Aug. 24, 2020) and that, 99% of the highly exposed properties backing U.S. CMBS transactions that we rate are spread across 10 states, with California concentrating most of the risk (see “Damage Limitation: Using Enhanced Physical Climate Risk Analytics In The U.S. CMBS Sector,” Feb. 19, 2021).

Climate Finance Is Needed To Help Build Resilience Of Developing Countries To Climate Change To Which They Have Contributed Relatively Little

For most countries, exposure to the physical impacts of climate change is increasing with each passing year. At the same time, unraveling the transmission pathways that may place countries’ economies at greater exposure to physical risks is not without challenges. This research is S&P Global Ratings’ first assessment of countries’ exposure and ability to cope with, and adapt to, climate change. The scenario analysis highlights that economic losses resulting from climate change are unevenly distributed across the globe. They will stem from various sources and will likely increase over time, likely more so if alignment to the Paris Agreement is not achieved. Understanding this context highlights the need for countries to implement their adaptation plans and the need for a better understanding about the potential knock-on effects of physical climate risks on economies. As such, some of our future work will focus on identifying the dynamic response of economies to these new challenges. More work is also needed to understand the probability of climate hazards events occurring, which would strengthen our scenario analysis.

Although some progress has been made to improve countries’ resilience to the physical impacts of climate change, particularly through the Paris Agreement and National Adaptation Plans, more progress is clearly needed in many cases. Evidence so far points to a bigger adaptation gap for low-income developing economies, with the effect of temperature shocks having remained constant over time (see IMF, 2017). Looking forward, our analysis highlights that climate change will have disproportionally more adverse consequences for countries with lower readiness assessments — that is, with weaker institutions and fewer financial resources to cope. UNEP estimates that adaptation costs for low-income countries will increase from $140 billion-$300 billion per year by 2030 to $280 billion-$500 billion per year by 2050. International cooperation and support — such as the $100 billion per year by 2020 pledged by developed countries to developing countries under the Paris Agreement, which was ultimately missed but enhanced through the post-2025 goal for finance (see UNFCCC, 2021a) and discussions around long-term climate finance (see UNFCCC, 2021b) — are therefore likely to be key to ensuring that the most vulnerable countries can finance adaptation strategies and build resilience to a global threat to which they have contributed relatively little. Building resilience to the physical impacts of climate change requires significant public- and private-sector investments, with payback often delayed by several years or even decades. At the same time, countries require better data to help inform climate risk and vulnerability assessments, as well as better information about adaptive capacity and monitoring the efficacy of adaptation measures. One first step is understanding that countries will be exposed to different types of physical risk — as highlighted in our exposure metrics.

The scenario analysis presented here reinforces our expectations that physical climate risks are likely to become more material in our sovereign rating analysis over time, as chronic and acute risks become more frequent and severe, better data becomes available, and uncertainty declines about the materialization and visibility of impacts. A detailed analysis of the specific risks facing each country can help policymakers pursue more targeted policies. It can also facilitate greater transparency in evaluating possible credit risk, for example, helping place more emphasis on the ability and willingness of governments to actively seek to mitigate the negative impacts of climate risks and to pursue effective adaptation strategies.

Related Research And Criteria

S&P Global Ratings research

Appendix

Full results are presented in table A1, with limitations to our approach described thereafter.

Limitations

Our estimates are constrained by data availability and subject to uncertainty, as economic structures and responses to hazards are likely to change over time. For example, Formetta and Feyen (2019) show that the loss rates of climate hazards have declined globally over the past three decades for both low- and high-income countries. As our economic impact approach is static, it does not take into account second-order effects, such as impacts of those events on migration flows and trade patterns or relative price changes that may occur as a result.

We also acknowledge that the analysis omits some of the impacts of physical hazards. For example, to our knowledge there were no loss rate estimates for wildfires at the time of the study, so the actual impact of physical hazards may be under- or over-estimated. Moreover, climate hazards like heat waves can also impact crop yields or human health, which we don’t account for in our study. Interdependencies between hazards (that is, one hazard causing another, such as a storm leading to flooding or a storm surge), and feedback loops (for example, wildfires cause acute impacts but may have positive benefits, such as preventing succession to scrubland or encouraging seed germination), are also not captured, but is a limitation in climate risk modeling studies more generally. Nonetheless, we note that our GDP exposure estimates are very close to the NGFS’ current policies scenario, which points to losses of around 5% of GDP by 2050 on a global scale. While forecasting ability naturally declines over time, we note that climate change under current policies is expected to increase further beyond 2050, with average temperatures rising by 2.7°C on average by 2100 resulting in losses potentially piling up well above our 2050 estimates.

With this context, the readiness factor is not accounted for in our “economic impact layer” (see chart 1), as both studies used in that step provide estimates that are not extracted through country-specific regressions. Roson and Sartori (2016) compute their labor productivity impact estimates using wet bulb globe temperature estimates, which are purely linked to existing temperature and humidity in each country studied and then tied to work intensity of each sector — this can be viewed as independent of a sovereign’s current economic or political situation. Formetta and Feyen (2019) report the historical median loss rates for the physical events under study by splitting them into two income buckets. Although some minor overlap may occur here, the two categories remain very broad and still feature countries with very different institutions and economic strength. The more likely impact is that physical risk losses (expressed in GDP terms) are overestimated for higher-income countries and underestimated for lower-income countries.

