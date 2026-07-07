Sustainable finance in banking operates where capital, energy and sustainability converge. The workflows are complex; bankers must navigate financial decision-making while considering energy transition strategies and sustainability risks. Time-consuming analysis and fragmented data sources are common.

AI agents can streamline these processes by reducing friction in tasks, such as evaluating decarbonization plans, assessing physical risks and identifying capital raising opportunities. This technology enables bankers to make more informed decisions efficiently, transforming areas previously hindered by manual research and disconnected information.

Before we dive into four of the workflows our agents help solve, let’s address one of the first questions a front-office banker might ask: Where do the figures and analysis in an agent’s output come from, and are they reliable?

The key point to understand is that the AI agent leverages trusted data; it does not generate figures. Every output from our agents is grounded in deterministic data points from S&P Global's underlying datasets. Where a number appears, it can be traced back to the source disclosure and the methodology used to process it. Where reported data does not exist, modelled or estimated figures are flagged explicitly rather than presented as disclosed. Scope 3 and emerging market coverage gaps are surfaced in the output, not hidden underneath a clean-looking number. This level of transparency and traceability is what makes the agent’s output credible.

The agents get a team to a grounded starting point faster but reserve the final steps for a banker to validate the work. The professional in the room, the human in the loop, decides what to do with it.