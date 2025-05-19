Bring Sustainable Finance Data to Life

Stay Ahead with AI-Powered Solutions

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, investment bankers and investors face significant challenges, from benchmarking decarbonization plans to collating comparable data from multiple sources.

Introducing SustainabilityAgents: an agentic AI solution, bringing sustainable finance data to life. Whether you’re an Investment Banker issuing debt, or a Portfolio Manager structuring a fund, we’re here to transform insights into actionable strategies.

Our Capabilities

Enhanced Efficiency & Speed

AI-generated deliverables at deal speed, including pitch deck drafts, summaries, and talking points.

Unique and Trusted Data Insights

Comprehensive, reliable, and relevant sustainability intelligence, backed by the S&P Global Quality Imperative.

Enhanced Efficiency

By automating benchmarking, investor scanning, and narrative generation, the Agent unlocks capacity for higher-value client strategy and origination. 

A Solution Tailored to Your Workflow

S&P Global has built an AI Agent focused on transition finance workflows. The Transition Finance Agent integrates our essential sustainability intelligence into a single, intuitive chat interface. Users of the Transition Finance Agent will have access to a multitude of different in-house datasets covering key climate change & energy transition themes and research areas, including:

ESG Scores and Raw Data

Up to 1,000 granular datapoints per company across 13,000 companies globally.​

Business Involvement Screens

Revenue data covering 18,500+ companies across 35 products and services.

Trucost Environmental Data

Delivers over 100 environmental KPIs across 18,000+ listed companies, representing 95% of global market capitalization.​ 

Paris Alignment Dataset

This research assesses 20,000+ companies globally using forward-looking emissions modelling and sector-specific decarbonizations pathways.

Our Insights

Top 10 sustainability trends to watch in 2026

S&P Global surveyed sustainability, climate and energy transition leaders and analysts from across our business about the areas that they expect to have the greatest influence on sustainability strategy and decision-making in 2026. The research that follows lays out the 10 key trends we are watching for the year ahead.

