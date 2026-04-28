From hype to impact: Building AI that works for sustainable finance

Over the past year, the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) have accelerated so quickly that we've moved from AI that helps people do their existing jobs faster, to AI that acts as a collaborator (i.e. agentic AI). In sustainable finance, a domain defined by unstructured data, evolving regulation, and complex multi-stakeholder decisions, the shift to agentic AI is transformational.

At S&P Global and within Sustainable1 specifically, we are building AI agents to help our clients complete time consuming but important tasks in their everyday workflow. We started with the origination workflow for debt capital markets banking four months ago, with an agent that helps users assess decarbonization plans for a company and benchmarks them against industry peers before suggesting possible green capital raising risks and opportunities for deal consideration.

By combining different personas, workflows and datasets from across S&P Global within AI agents, we can help solve increasingly difficult problems for our clients. As we scale our AI capabilities, it is important that we are fully transparent about what is happening inside the box and the benefits that can be realized. As previous Sustainable1 research has shown, strong AI governance is not a given.

At S&P Global Sustainable1 our data is backed by the The Quality Imperative and informed by the Climate Center of Excellence. Before an agent is released to our clients, we undergo testing and cross-referencing with teams across our technology, data, research, product and commercial organizations to help shape our AI governance process.

To understand where we are now, it helps to trace the path we've taken over the past 12 months.

We started with what you might call AI pipelines: straightforward, deterministic workflows, augmented by AI models for very specific tasks, such as extracting data or providing the summary or sentiment of a large article. At Sustainable1, this approach has been leveraged in our human-in-the-loop processes. Documents can be pre-processed to highlight and extract relevant data points to fuel the insights you can consume on our desktop and feed products. For example, sentiment analysis allows us to highlight companies that may have been involved with controversial events, so our analysts can review what this may mean for the company’s sustainability profile.

From there, it was clear that if there were applications within our own operations, then what could this mean for our clients? We moved into AI agents that follow a framework called “ReAct”, meaning agents that can reason about a problem and inform users on what action to take next. Rather than following a fixed script, the agent has flexibility in how it approaches a task for an end-user.

S&P Global Sustainable1’s Transition Finance Agent uses seven of our large datasets, across ESG scores, Environmental, Transition Risk, Business Involvement Screens and Regulatory insights, to efficiently arrive at pitch deck content for a banker to use as part of its strategy to start a conversation with a CFO or an investor.

How does the agent go from data to recommendations? In this space and in future blogs, we’ll describe the concepts that explain how an AI agent balances creativity and analytical processing to deliver a trustworthy work artifact.