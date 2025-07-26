The corporate sustainability assessment

Communications Toolkit

We encourage all companies included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 to prepare communication materials on their achievement.

Yearbook members are selected based on their score from the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, or CSA Score. To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve a CSA Score within 30% of their industry’s top-performing company. This year 7,690 companies assessed in the 2024 CSA were considered for the 2025 Sustainability Yearbook. Only 780 companies, across 62 industries, were among the top performing companies selected for Yearbook inclusion this year.

Since last year, a revised selection process reflects exclusion screening criteria, to further align the Yearbook’s process with the approach taken to select companies into S&P Global Score & Screened Indices.

Download the NEW Yearbook Emblems

We are excited to provide you with a brand-new emblem design for 2025 Yearbook. Companies included in the 2025 Yearbook may download and share these emblems from February 11, 2025 onwards. Emblems are available in different file formats and color options.

The use of the Emblem is subject to acceptance of the Yearbook Emblem Guidelines.

Download your Yearbook emblem
Yearbook Emblem Guidelines.

Confirm your company’s Yearbook distinction

As of 11 February 2025, (after 10am Central European Time) you can check the Yearbook Rankings page to confirm if your company is a Sustainability Yearbook member, and the level of distinction.

NEW Sharing option of Industry Overview page

To allow interested users to quickly find results and industry information by industry we updated the industry overview pages.

Click on the Industry category of the member company the content directly on the Rankings page to access an overview page that includes:

  • Summary of Industry drivers
  • Yearbook rankings and scores (as of Feb 11) of all Yearbook members in that industry, including distinction levels
  • Most material CSA criteria in the industry and dimension weights in the CSA
  • Industry statistics about number of companies assessed and included per industry.
Yearbook Rankings page

You can now directly share a link to this industry overview via

  • Email or the X Platform by clicking on the sharing icon in the top right corner of the industry pop up page.
  • LinkedIn by copying the unique URL to the industry overview and pasting it into your post (using the sharing icon will only link to the ranking overview page).

The Yearbook Rankings page or the Industry Overview page can be directly linked to your company’s social media account.

Social Media posts

We encourage all Yearbook member companies to share their achievement on social media using the hashtag #SPGSustainable1Yearbook in any posts that you create. You may also use the following handles to tag the Corporate Sustainability Assessment or our parent company S&P Global:

  • LinkedIn: @corporate sustainability assessment and @spglobal
  • X: @SPGlobal and @SPGSustainable1
  • Facebook: @sandpglobal
  • Instagram: @SP_Global
  • YouTube: SPGlobal
  • WeChat: S&P Global (标普全球)

To make sure your announcement reaches the broadest possible audience, we encourage the use of one or more of these popular hashtags:

  • #SPGSustainable1Yearbook
  • #Sustainability

Sample social media posts – for all Yearbook Member companies

1. {INSERT COMPANY NAME} is honored to be included in this year's #SPGSustainable1Yearbook. Learn more about how we earned this distinction: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/

2. Great news: {INSERT COMPANY NAME} has been included in the #SPGSustainable1Yearbook for our #sustainability efforts. Read about it in the Yearbook: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/

Related Insights