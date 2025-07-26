S&P Global Offerings
The corporate sustainability assessment
We encourage all companies included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 to prepare communication materials on their achievement.
Yearbook members are selected based on their score from the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, or CSA Score. To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve a CSA Score within 30% of their industry’s top-performing company. This year 7,690 companies assessed in the 2024 CSA were considered for the 2025 Sustainability Yearbook. Only 780 companies, across 62 industries, were among the top performing companies selected for Yearbook inclusion this year.
Since last year, a revised selection process reflects exclusion screening criteria, to further align the Yearbook’s process with the approach taken to select companies into S&P Global Score & Screened Indices.
We are excited to provide you with a brand-new emblem design for 2025 Yearbook. Companies included in the 2025 Yearbook may download and share these emblems from February 11, 2025 onwards. Emblems are available in different file formats and color options.
The use of the Emblem is subject to acceptance of the Yearbook Emblem Guidelines.
As of 11 February 2025, (after 10am Central European Time) you can check the Yearbook Rankings page to confirm if your company is a Sustainability Yearbook member, and the level of distinction.
NEW Sharing option of Industry Overview page
To allow interested users to quickly find results and industry information by industry we updated the industry overview pages.
Click on the Industry category of the member company the content directly on the Rankings page to access an overview page that includes:
You can now directly share a link to this industry overview via
The Yearbook Rankings page or the Industry Overview page can be directly linked to your company’s social media account.
We encourage all Yearbook member companies to share their achievement on social media using the hashtag #SPGSustainable1Yearbook in any posts that you create. You may also use the following handles to tag the Corporate Sustainability Assessment or our parent company S&P Global:
To make sure your announcement reaches the broadest possible audience, we encourage the use of one or more of these popular hashtags:
1. {INSERT COMPANY NAME} is honored to be included in this year's #SPGSustainable1Yearbook. Learn more about how we earned this distinction: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/
2. Great news: {INSERT COMPANY NAME} has been included in the #SPGSustainable1Yearbook for our #sustainability efforts. Read about it in the Yearbook: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/