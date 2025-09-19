Benchmark Statements

S&P Global Offerings
Published November 2025
Platts Benchmark B.V. (PBBV) is a benchmark administrator headquartered in Amsterdam and authorised by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM).
PBBV administers the following assessments which are not in scope of EU Benchmarks regulation but are in scope of Article 19 for the UK Benchmarks Regulation (2019 No. 657) and are not excluded by Article 2(g). In the UK, PBBV is making use of the transitional period available for third country benchmarks which are in scope of the UK BMR. This transitional period ends on 31 December 2030 and grants continued access to the UK for third country providers in scope of the UK BMR until that date. Per HM Treasury’s Benchmark Equivalence (No.2) Directions 2020, PBBV will apply for endorsement or recognition for these benchmarks before the end of the transitional period available under the UK BMR:
Dated Brent (PCAAS00) (PDF)
FO 3.5%S FOB Rdam Barge (PUABC00) (PDF)
Jet CIF NWE Cargo (PJAAU00) (PDF)
Naphtha CIF NWE Cargo (PAAAL00) (PDF)
Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Rdam Barge (PUMFD00) (PDF)
Fuel Oil 1% FOB NWE Cargoes (PUAAM00) (PDF)
Gasoline Premium Unleaded 10ppm FOB Med Cargoes (AAWZA00) (PDF)
ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Cargo (AAVBG00) (PDF)
ULSD 10ppm CIF Med Cargoes (AAWYZ00) (PDF)
In addition, the following assessments are also in scope of the UK BMR and administered outside of the European Union (EU 27) and the UK. These assessments will be endorsed or recognized under the UK BMR before the end of the relevant transitional period:
Dubai Mo01 (PCAAT00) (PDF)
FO 180 CST 3.5%S FOB Spore Cargo (PUADV00) (PDF)
FO 380 CST 3.5%S FOB Spore Cargo (PPXDK00) (PDF)
Gasoil FOB Spore Cargo (POABC00) (PDF)
Gasoline Unl 92 FOB Spore Cargo (PGAEY00) (PDF)
Jet Kero FOB Spore Cargo (PJABF00) (PDF)
LNG Japan/Korea Spot Crg DES (AAOVQ00) (PDF)
Naphtha C+F Japan Cargo (PAAAD00) (PDF)
Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Singapore (AMFSA00) (PDF)
Gasoil FOB Arab Gulf Cargo (POAAT00) (PDF)
Freight: Aframax USGC-UKC (TDUCF00) (PDF)
The assessments listed above are produced by PBBV in line with the UK BMR and the EU BMR. Benchmark Statements aligned to the requirements of Article 27 of the BMR for all the above assessments are published. Please access by clicking on the corresponding benchmark name above.
All Platts price assessments are aligned to the same approach for handling Complaints and Consultation for its Methodology Review & Change process which can be found outlined under the below links: