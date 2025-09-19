EU and UK Benchmarks regulation aims to address conflicts of interest, governance controls and related issues in the benchmark administration process. The substantive provisions applicable to S&P Global Energy under the European Benchmark Regulation became effective January 1, 2018, with a two-year transitional period applicable to existing benchmark providers, which ended January 1, 2020.



Based in Amsterdam, Platts Benchmarks BV oversees S&P Global Energy regulated benchmark business. Platts Benchmarks BV was authorised by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (the AFM) in the Netherlands, in October 2019.

S&P Global Energy has adhered to the IOSCO PRA Principles since 2013. This helps to ensure a globally consistent approach which minimizes market disruption while meeting regulatory objectives. As part of this, S&P Global Energy retain an independent audit firm, to conduct voluntary reasonable assurance reviews of alignment to the IOSCO PRA Principles. For more information, including which Energy benchmarks are currently in scope please click below link .

You can also contact PL_EBMR@spglobal.com