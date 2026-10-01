The UN Climate Change Conference, convening in Antalya, Turkey, in November, comes as climate diplomacy shifts from pledge-making to proof of delivery. The war in the Middle East and rising trade tensions have made geopolitics inseparable from the climate agenda.

Where earlier summits chased new commitments, COP31 will be judged on delivery. That framing emerged at the UN climate meetings in Bonn, Germany, in June 2026, where delegates signaled that the next phase of the Paris Agreement will be measured less by ambition than by implementation. Tight budgets and energy-security anxieties only complicate that test.

The war in the Middle East has sharpened the calculus further, pushing electrification and energy security back to the top of the agenda. Governments are weighing the strategic cost of fossil-fuel dependence alongside its climate toll.

In the run-up to the summit, co-hosts Turkey and Australia have laid out a package of measurable global targets spanning clean energy, methane abatement and industrial decarbonization, intended to give shape and discipline to the negotiations.

Electrification looms largest among them, emerging as the connective tissue between decarbonization, energy security and industrial competitiveness. This is embodied in the COP31 presidency's flagship push to lift electricity's share of global final energy demand from roughly one-fifth today toward more than a third within a decade.

COP31's key themes are presented here, each assessed for its prospects of meaningful progress in Antalya.