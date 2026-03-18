Decarbonizing India's industrial, power sectors: Challenges and road maps

India's greenhouse gas emissions in the industrial and power sectors are expected to rise in the decades to come, necessitating an examination of strategies deployed for energy transition in these crucial segments. Though steps have been initiated to help reduce emissions, a bespoke, sector-specific decarbonization road map over a multiyear timeframe can help guide this journey.

Join Amit Sharma, managing director & chief executive officer at Tata Consulting Engineers, Ashish Singla, director for South Asia power and renewables research at S&P Global Energy and Ruchira Singh, editor, energy transition at S&P Global Energy, in a discussion about the requirements for India's industrial decarbonization.

Related content: IEW 2026: India to deliberate on next steps for energy transition after landmark year for clean energy

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