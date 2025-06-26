In contrast to private credit, bond markets are largely regulated with established infrastructure, where banks underwrite and facilitate trading in a transparent and organized secondary market. The rise of broadly syndicated loans marked a step away from this highly regulated and organized bond market because broadly syndicated loans are a private placement instrument. The evolution of the relatively robust and liquid secondary market for broadly syndicated loans is largely due to the continued presence of banks acting as arrangers on these large transactions.

Private credit growth, however, marks a significant progression toward a decentralized source of debt funding, where fully private placement transactions originate through an alternative asset manager. With little to no secondary market for trading, these instruments are treated as buy-and-hold assets that may be suited to long-term investors, but they lack the liquidity of bonds or broadly syndicated loans.

At its heart, private credit is a bilateral agreement between a borrower and a single lender, or perhaps a small club of lenders. With fewer parties involved, the private credit arrangement offers more flexibility of terms, such as payment-in-kind, recurring revenue loans and higher leverage limits. But one lender’s comfort in offering these terms to a borrower may not be shared by other investors, and the uniqueness of the instruments heightens the barrier to trading.

Adding to the challenge of trading, private credit borrowers encompass a large pool of small to medium-sized enterprises; tranches tend to be smaller and more difficult to scale, with fewer disclosures that are possibly more complex and have more varied terms; and the instruments lack a system of identifiers.

The quantity and diversity of borrowers in private credit make the job of identifying and comparing credit opportunities even more challenging because the numbers in private credit are vast. In North America, for example, there are nearly 1,700 companies that are publicly rated speculative-grade (BB+ or lower), but the number of borrowers for which we have a credit estimate is close to double, at over 3,100. These credit estimates only represent the slice of the market held by middle-market collateralized loan obligations, which provide a source of funding for private credit lending.