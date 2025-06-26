We expect tokenization will first scale in the collateral operations of financial markets because the ability to swap an asset for a cash payment instantly as part of a single transaction will bring tangible commercial benefits to financial institutions involved with repo transactions and intraday liquidity management. The digital bonds rated by S&P Global Ratings so far have been issued primarily by sovereigns and supranational entities whose debt is often used as collateral. Since the start of 2024, there has also been a rapid expansion of tokenized money market funds, such as BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, backed by traditional short-term US government obligations. These funds are being used as a form of collateral in decentralized finance and could grow substantially if they become eligible collateral in the broader financial market, particularly for derivatives.

Although there have been innovations, tokenization volumes remain limited and robust secondary markets have not yet materialized. Solutions are emerging to overcome the key obstacles impeding adoption — namely, technical interoperability challenges and a lack of broadly accepted solutions for making on-chain cash payments.

For there to be a liquid market in tokenized assets, investors need to access the blockchains that tokenized instruments are issued on and institutions need to connect their legacy systems to these blockchains. This has proved difficult because many tokenized assets use private blockchains operated by a single bank, with access limited to the bank’s clients. Different options are emerging to address these challenges, including the use of public blockchains, private permissioned blockchains shared among partner institutions, and cross-chain communication technologies that enable private and public blockchains to interact while mitigating security risks.

Acceptance of on-chain cash leg solutions, including central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), regulated stablecoins and tokenized deposits, will be a key driver of tokenization adoption. Without these, an asset can move on a blockchain but would rely on existing payment networks for cash payments, which does not deliver compelling commercial benefits. Jurisdictions are diverging in their approach, favoring either CBDCs, in the case of China and the EU, or stablecoins, in the case of the US. The choice of CBDC or stablecoin does not impact the benefits of tokenization, but for cross-border transactions, this divergence will require common technical standards and market participants to operate with either tool.

As these hurdles diminish, digital bonds will be issued increasingly with on-chain delivery versus payment, allowing investors and issuers to realize the efficiency gains of tokenization. The Swiss National Bank and European Central Bank have already conducted pilot schemes with market participants to issue digital bonds using a wholesale CBDC for payments. In the US, legislation is expected to support the issuance of regulated stablecoins and bring the necessary clarity and confidence required for the broader adoption of digital bonds. (The US Senate passed stablecoin legislation, the GENIUS Act, on June 17, 2025; approval by the House of Representatives is pending at time of writing.)

Stablecoins and CBDCs are forecast to become ubiquitous in cross-border payments and gain adoption in corporate treasuries. Cross-border payments are a significant area of friction, cost and delay in existing systems. If, by the end of this first phase, the use of stablecoins for cross-border payments expands and corporate treasurers engage with tokenized products such as tokenized money market funds, the greater use of stablecoins in corporate finance will lead to demand for tokenized financing, or loans originated on a blockchain, for companies, setting the foundation for tokenization to spread across the credit risk spectrum.

Phase two (2027–2033): Expansion across the credit spectrum

Once tokenized assets become embedded in the narrow but important operations of financial institutions and corporates, use cases will expand. This will intersect with a trend toward a more disparate lending base driven by private credit markets, with tokenization connecting borrowers to lenders and supporting continued or improved access to capital. For example, in January, alternative asset manager Apollo and tokenization platform provider Securitize announced the tokenization of an existing private credit fund. The companies took this further in May, announcing that investors can borrow on decentralized lending protocol Morpho using the tokenized shares in the fund as collateral.

As corporates increasingly use tokenization for cross-border payments, they will also seek on-chain loans. This may lead to the emergence of fully on-chain collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), where the CLOs are issued as on-chain tokens and a transaction’s flow of funds is governed and fully automated by smart contracts. Relative to traditional securitizations, investors in on-chain securitizations will benefit from real-time transparency on the underlying portfolio’s composition and performance. This transparency may fuel increasing investor demand for securitizations and funds to be issued in tokenized form.