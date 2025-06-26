The financial services industry depends on complex administrative processes for decision-making due to its deep history in regulation and level of documentation. Automating these processes would be a natural evolution, owing to technological advancement and incentives to streamline activities that otherwise compress margins for many organizations. Some 60% of financial services companies anticipate that AI agents will bring the most value in 2025 through task automation, according to a survey by S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research.

In credit underwriting, for example, AI agents could automate data collection, digitization of physical documents (e.g., deeds, titles, legal documents) and analysis (e.g., cataloging digital information for processing and calibration). Decision-making could be automated as well, but measures would need to be taken to reduce implicit bias and ensure compliance with applicable accountability standards. For tokenization, agentic AI’s capabilities could help enable on-chain securitizations, where smart contracts are part of the origination process. The AI agent would be like a digital attorney; it could have a custodial relationship that would allow it to make decisions and execute on the client’s behalf.

Wide complexity

Modern financial decision-making, particularly for institutional financial products, involves an increasingly large set of complex factors. These range from traditional elements, such as financial, legal and firmographic considerations, to geopolitical, market (interest rates, volatility, pricing), economic, environmental and digital factors. AI agents could distill this information (e.g., indexing) so a portfolio manager, risk analyst or orchestration agent can consider various factors in a vacuum and understand their interplay, with the AI agent providing transparent, reasoned insights that a human can use in their decision. Human oversight of AI agents will be key to fostering a critical thinking and safety-first mindset. Similarly, agentic AI workflows can be used to create products such as index funds with a trading strategy that aims to exploit some of these factors or hedge on others. In a private credit market with many diverse borrowers for which limited information is available, this could be a useful application for agentic AI in finance.