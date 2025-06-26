Private credit has become vital in providing flexible, patient capital for the energy transition as interest in these projects has intensified.

S&P Global analysts noted a surge of private credit infrastructure lender activity in the energy transition sector following the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions, when energy transition projects attempting to raise project financing from banks faced sectoral headwinds due to rising interest rates, tighter lending standards and uncertain market outlooks. Tailwinds for the sector, including declining input costs and strong policy support — particularly in the US and EU — bolstered potential returns for these projects, but many still fell outside the parameters of banks’ traditional lending portfolios.

Private credit funds compensated for much of the funding shortfall in the US, sometimes in partnership with bank lenders, and backed dozens of smaller debt deals or existing asset acquisitions that reflected the smaller-dollar project economics of many renewable energy investments. These deals reflected a shift in debt financing capacity to private markets, which has filtered its way into project financing.

Global private equity and venture capital-backed investments in renewable energy have risen steadily since the beginning of the decade in terms of number of deals and aggregate deal value. Private credit’s share in aggregate energy transition financing has fluctuated over the past few years, but this has been driven more by changes in bank commitments — which expanded in 2024 amid a broad push to build out clean technology lending capacity — than by any pullback in private credit to the sector.