Projections made during the COVID-19 pandemic that demand for hydrocarbons — coal and oil specifically — was approaching a peak/plateau have proven incorrect. The pace of recovery in energy demand post-COVID-19 has varied worldwide. In 2025, demand for oil, gas and coal reached new highs. So did demand for solar photovoltaics and wind energy. Renewables continue to grow faster than hydrocarbons, but the overall share of renewables in the total energy mix remains small. There are no signs of decline in demand for hydrocarbons in the near future. In short, energy addition continues globally.

The share of hydrocarbons in China’s energy mix continues to decline with the massive deployment of renewables. China is leading the energy transition away from hydrocarbons, and the EU is following closely behind. Transition to renewables continues apace in the EU, driven by the goal of enhancing energy security through decarbonization and reducing dependence on imported oil and LNG.

Power sector emissions in the US have fallen significantly since the start of the shale gas revolution, as inexpensive and abundant gas has displaced coal for power generation. However, this trend is reversing due to the revival of coal for power generation and natural gas playing a bigger role than renewables in meeting data centers’ energy needs. This marks an unprecedented reversal of the energy transition.

Hydrocarbons continue to be the dominant energy supplier in India, with coal and oil fueling the Indian economy. Although the installed capacity of renewables in India’s power mix will continue to expand, coal and oil demand will also grow: a case of energy addition. The energy mix in most emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) is dominated by hydrocarbons. Oil remains the fuel of choice for transportation. Recent work by S&P Global Energy CERA Consulting indicates that energy demand in many EMDEs has been underestimated in various scenarios and forecasts. This has far-reaching consequences, including a lack of financing for energy projects and the slow development of local hydrocarbon and mineral resources.