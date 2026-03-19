Sub-Saharan Africa has the lowest electricity consumption per capita globally. Tariffs are often set below cost-recovery levels, leading to unreliable cash flows and hindering maintenance and investment in new projects. Unplanned outages and aging infrastructure result in economic losses, with studies estimating losses between 1% and 5% of GDP in affected countries.

5. Grid reliability is insufficient

Power systems across Africa rely heavily on single-generation sources, aging assets and underdeveloped transmission and distribution networks. Many areas remain unserved, while frequent power cuts force industrial users to rely on costly oil-powered self-generation. Strengthening grid reliability through diversification, network expansion and targeted upgrades remains essential to improve energy security and reduce costs.

Why African infrastructure projects fail

Despite the scale and urgency of Africa’s infrastructure needs, translating demand into delivery remains difficult. Too many energy, transport and water projects stall at the feasibility stage, not because the need is unclear, but because financing is scarce and business cases lack bankability. With a limited pool of capital available, only the most bankable initiatives advance, forcing hard prioritization and sidelining many projects that are economically viable and socially desirable.

These challenges are compounded by the long timelines inherent in infrastructure development. Projects often span multiple political cycles, diluting urgency when short-term political wins are elusive. Misalignment between governments and private investors further slows progress: Public authorities prioritize broad social impact, while private capital focuses on risk-adjusted returns. Bridging this divide is critical. Without collaborative frameworks that deliver outcomes for all, investment will remain constrained. A lack of scale and a perception of elevated, and sometimes unmanageable, risk continue to reinforce these barriers, limiting the flow of capital precisely where it is most needed.

How to accelerate infrastructure investment

African infrastructure can be accelerated by:

Coordinated energy master planning and developing regional pricing hubs

Expanding access to finance

Focusing on the bankability of projects

Energy master planning and regional pricing benchmarks

Energy master planning can help resolve the misalignment between short‑term priorities and long‑term objectives by providing a clear investment framework that aligns governments, developers and investors. For governments, it ensures that privately proposed projects support broader development goals. For developers and investors, a credible master plan provides confidence that projects requiring years to build and decades to operate can remain viable across multiple political cycles.