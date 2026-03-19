The electrotech age marks a new strategic era for the US, China and Europe to compete in providing abundant and affordable electrons backed by resilient grids and local supply chains to fuel economic growth.

The AI race between the US and China has intensified reliance on electricity supply and industrial infrastructure, which are now central to economic growth and national security.

The nations’ interests and strategic goals are intertwined as they strive to reduce dependence and perceived vulnerabilities to compete in and win the AI race.