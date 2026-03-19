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19 March 2026
Despite a fracturing consensus on decarbonization, there are plenty of investment opportunities in Europe.
This is a thought leadership report issued by S&P Global. This report does not constitute a rating action, neither was it discussed by a rating committee.
Highlights
Europe’s energy strategy is undergoing a hard but largely quiet reset. A series of small but consequential policy adjustments are reshaping the energy landscape. Geopolitics, economic strain and affordability pressures have broken the decarbonization consensus, pushing governments to soften targets and rewrite policy.
These shifts add up and imply new expectations of slowing electrification, steadying gas demand, the moderating reduction of oil demand and rising policy risk.
Yet Europe remains one of the world’s largest and most valuable low-carbon markets. Opportunities remain strong across renewables, energy storage, gas-fired generation, grids and LNG. Investment in gas and low-carbon energy is accelerating, even in a tougher policy environment. The European power sector is set to attract $1.5 trillion in investments over the next five years, 50% more than in the previous five years. Under pressure from rising energy costs, Europe’s energy policy changes are a reset, not a reversal.
European countries are resetting established energy commitments. The long-standing consensus on rapid decarbonization has fractured. This policy reset comes as geopolitical tensions and rising affordability concerns push climate and the environment down voters’ list of priorities. At the political level, the long-term ambition to decarbonize the economy remains, but the mantra is now “do no harm.” A slower, more affordable transition is the implicit plan to improve Europe’s competitiveness. Yet electrification and the deployment of renewables are still viewed as critical elements of Europe’s energy security.
Governments have revisited energy and climate legislation and softened targets. The result is reduced incentives to cut emissions and increased policy divergence across Europe. Legislative reviews designed to ensure that costs remain acceptable are likely to continue, although there is a lack of consensus on what acceptable means. As a result, while simplification of the regulatory environment is a declared political goal, the landscape for investors is becoming more complex.
The reset changes the outlook for oil, gas and electricity demand in the next 10 years.
Increased electricity use is central to the EU’s legislative framework, but the reality does not yet match the planning. In contrast to markets in the US, China and India over the past two decades, power demand in Europe has been falling due to a combination of energy efficiency, weak economic growth and high prices. The high up-front cost of electrification is delaying expensive last-mile technologies such as electrolytic hydrogen, heat pumps for household use and electrification of industrial heat.
This situation is increasingly acknowledged by policymakers who are reducing electricity demand projections, as Germany and France have done. In time, we anticipate that lower demand expectations will translate into lower auction volumes for renewable capacity.
With slow electrification, European gas demand is expected to remain broadly stable through the mid- to late 2030s. This represents a major shift, as high gas prices since the 2022 energy crisis have reduced demand by about 20%, according to S&P Global Energy. More affordable gas will support consumption.
Even though electricity demand growth expectations have fallen, S&P Global Energy anticipates that more than $1.5 trillion will be invested in Europe’s electricity sector in the next five years, a 50% increase from the previous five years. Europe’s clean investment opportunity is more than double that of North America’s and about 40% of China’s. Opportunities persist in renewables, nuclear, energy storage, gas-fired generation capacity, transmission and distribution grids, and LNG infrastructure. The landscape is challenging, but Europe welcomes investments.
Despite the reset, the low-carbon transition in power is irreversible. In 2025, 72% of power in Europe came from renewables or nuclear. By 2030, the share of decarbonized power production is forecast to rise to 80%.
How far and how fast will the energy and climate policy reset go? There remains political tension between those committed to decarbonization and those concerned about cost and competitiveness. However, the tone of recent discussions suggests that protecting industry is now the primary objective. While falling gas and oil prices will reduce pressure on European policymakers, the focus on competitiveness and affordability will shape post-2030s rules and the associated investment landscape for the next 15 years.
The reset is softening targets and adding uncertainty through frequent policy reviews, but the underlying trend will not change. Europe remains committed to adding renewables, reducing energy imports and cutting emissions — just at a more manageable pace.