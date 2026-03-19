Europe’s energy strategy is undergoing a hard but largely quiet reset. A series of small but consequential policy adjustments are reshaping the energy landscape. Geopolitics, economic strain and affordability pressures have broken the decarbonization consensus, pushing governments to soften targets and rewrite policy.

These shifts add up and imply new expectations of slowing electrification, steadying gas demand, the moderating reduction of oil demand and rising policy risk.

Yet Europe remains one of the world’s largest and most valuable low-carbon markets. Opportunities remain strong across renewables, energy storage, gas-fired generation, grids and LNG. Investment in gas and low-carbon energy is accelerating, even in a tougher policy environment. The European power sector is set to attract $1.5 trillion in investments over the next five years, 50% more than in the previous five years. Under pressure from rising energy costs, Europe’s energy policy changes are a reset, not a reversal.