The affordability of electricity has become a major obstacle to electrification, digital infrastructure growth and the broader energy transition in many markets globally.

This has resulted in fast‑forming policy and regulatory responses being decided on a market-by-market basis, through levy shifts, tariff redesign, and capacity and grid decisions, all of which will present important risks to public- and private-sector entities in the coming years.

Yet the forces driving electricity price changes vary widely across regions, and their impacts are equally uneven. Consequently, regulatory responses will remain fragmented, perpetuating an uneven competitive landscape that could hinder progress toward a low‑carbon electricity future.