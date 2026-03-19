US power producers face the challenge of meeting growing energy demand while preparing for how climate change will impact their assets.

Many companies are already engaging in adaptation and resilience efforts to prepare for the physical effects of climate change. In the absence of adaptation, our projections show that the companies in our analysis face nearly $68 billion in annual financial impact from climate physical risks by 2040. That projection rises to approximately $77 billion by 2050.

Despite these projected costs, some companies have yet to disclose plans that describe how they will adapt to the climate physical risks their power plant assets face.

Nearly one-third of planned US power generation capacity is being developed by companies that lack an adaptation plan, making a significant portion of energy expansion in the US more vulnerable to climate risk.