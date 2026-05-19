The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is fundamental to Indian interests. It is an energy source and was home to almost half of India’s 18.5 million overseas workers in 2024. While the Indian government remains committed to the region, it is also likely to pursue diversification.

Gas-sourcing talks with Australia, the US, Mozambique and Nigeria are likely to be accelerated, and Indian public sector firms should pursue equity stakes in upstream projects once the conflict ends and commodity prices subside. For fertilizers, contracts with Indonesia, Russia, Belarus and Morocco will likely be fast-tracked as the sowing season approaches in June; the Indian media reports that some deals have already been announced. The Indian objective will straddle multidimensionality and overexposure risks.

The diversification imperative will also be applied to overseas employment and sustaining Indian avenues for remittance. India is likely to speed up efforts to complete trade agreement negotiations with countries within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with Latin American countries and with non-EU countries in Europe. In these free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, India is likely to emphasize trade in services, with specific references to allow for professional and vocation-specific visas. These have been highlighted in FTAs signed with the UK and with New Zealand.

While the share of Indian workers outside the GCC has steadily risen — especially in IT services in the US and the UK — diversification of employment opportunities will be a priority, given that inward remittances accounted for 3.4% of India’s GDP in fiscal year 2024–25. This is likely to be affected by the ongoing war.