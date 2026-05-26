Welcome to the fourth edition of India Forward: Strategic Imperatives. We share this report with our customers and key stakeholders at a defining moment in time: India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2031, and global uncertainty is necessitating a recalibration of the country’s strategic options. It must straddle the line between self-sufficiency and diversification.

Today’s global economies must balance their macroeconomic, geopolitical, trade and energy options, aligning supply and demand dynamics with their immediate needs and long-term ambitions. India enters this volatile period backed by strong domestic fundamentals; the country is well positioned to harness these economic shifts and accelerate toward its goal of becoming an advanced economy by 2047.

The knock-on effect of this uncertainty is already evident across crude oil benchmarks, currency volatility and shifting investor sentiment. While robust corporate and banking sectors provide a vital cushion against immediate shocks, maintaining India’s upward trajectory will require deft management of energy security, fiscal resilience, regulatory interventions and trade diversification.

Strategic Imperatives brings together thought leaders from S&P Global and Crisil to decode these complex dynamics and map the risks and opportunities ahead.

India Forward underscores the continued commitment that S&P Global and Crisil share to follow India’s growth story as global volatility heightens. I am confident that our data, insights and perspectives will empower our stakeholders to make informed, strategic decisions at this critical time.