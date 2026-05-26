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Welcome to the fourth edition of India Forward: Strategic Imperatives. We share this report with our customers and key stakeholders at a defining moment in time: India is set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2031, and global uncertainty is necessitating a recalibration of the country’s strategic options. It must straddle the line between self-sufficiency and diversification.

Today’s global economies must balance their macroeconomic, geopolitical, trade and energy options, aligning supply and demand dynamics with their immediate needs and long-term ambitions. India enters this volatile period backed by strong domestic fundamentals; the country is well positioned to harness these economic shifts and accelerate toward its goal of becoming an advanced economy by 2047.

The knock-on effect of this uncertainty is already evident across crude oil benchmarks, currency volatility and shifting investor sentiment. While robust corporate and banking sectors provide a vital cushion against immediate shocks, maintaining India’s upward trajectory will require deft management of energy security, fiscal resilience, regulatory interventions and trade diversification.

Strategic Imperatives brings together thought leaders from S&P Global and Crisil to decode these complex dynamics and map the risks and opportunities ahead.

India Forward underscores the continued commitment that S&P Global and Crisil share to follow India’s growth story as global volatility heightens. I am confident that our data, insights and perspectives will empower our stakeholders to make informed, strategic decisions at this critical time.

Abhishek Tomar

S&P Global

Head of India Leadership Council

Abhishek Tomar

Head of Data, Enterprise Data Organization

In this edition

Sponsors and Leads of the India Research Chapter

Abhishek Tomar

S&P Global

Head of India Leadership Council

Abhishek Tomar

Head of Data, Enterprise Data Organization

Amish Mehta

S&P Global

Amish Mehta

Managing Director and CEO, Crisil

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

S&P Global Energy

Look Forward Council, Co-Chair

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Farhan Husain

S&P Global

Farhan Husain

Global Head of Communications

Nilam Patel

S&P Global

Nilam Patel

Managing Director, India Operations

Deepa Kumar

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Deepa Kumar

Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk and Co-Lead, India Research Chapter

Gauri Jauhar

S&P Global Energy

Gauri Jauhar

Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions and Clean Tech Consulting

Contributors

Pulkit Agarwal

S&P Global Energy

Pulkit Agarwal

Head of India Content

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

S&P Global Energy

Look Forward Council, Co-Chair

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Mai Barakat

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Mai Barakat

Data Center Services and Infrastructure Analyst

Gauri Jauhar

S&P Global Energy

Gauri Jauhar

Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions and Clean Tech Consulting

Dharmakirti Joshi

S&P Global

Dharmakirti Joshi

Chief Economist, Crisil

Soon Chen Kang

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Soon Chen Kang

Senior Research Analyst

Deepa Kumar

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Deepa Kumar

Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk and Co-Lead, India Research Chapter

Rajeev Lala

S&P Global Energy

Rajeev Lala

Director, Upstream Strategies and Transformation

Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch

Head of Asia-Pacific Economics

Vedant Patil

S&P Global Energy

Vedant Patil

Principal Consultant, Energy Transitions and Cleantech Consulting

Key support and contributions by: Brianne Paschen, Claire Wilson, Ellen White, Mary Brown, Benjamin Yang, Shipra Singh, Pooja Nair, Rajat Juneja, Kurt Burger, and Camille McManus

About the S&P Global India Research Chapter

The India Research Chapter brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and Crisil (an S&P Global company) to focus on the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s future. It is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors and industries. 

2026 Key Themes

India's Economic Landscape

Balancing Energy Security & Energy Transition

Future of Capital Markets

Digital Disruption & Artificial Intelligence

Geopolitical Scenarios

Trade, Resources & Supply Chains

Agriculture

Sustainability