India remains the world’s fastest-growing large economy despite a slowdown in real GDP growth in fiscal 2024-25. It has moderate dependence on external trade for growth, which cushions it somewhat from ongoing shifts in global trade and tariff policies, though it is not immune to the rising trade protectionism.

While manufacturing value added accounts for a modest 17.2% of the country’s real gross domestic product (GDP), the government has implemented targeted policy interventions to build domestic manufacturing capacity and strengthen India’s role in global supply chains.

High-frequency HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI) data — compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence — highlights the domestic manufacturing sector’s resilience to recent global headwinds compared with other major economies.

An analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Strategic Opportunity Index® (SOI) over time indicates that India has made notable progress in enhancing its competitiveness and making its manufacturing sector more attractive to investors.

Beyond the near-term impact, therefore, India can benefit from the increasing trade protectionism, which may catalyze supply- chain diversification.