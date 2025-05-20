India’s burgeoning biofuel industry is at the forefront of the country’s efforts to transform its energy sector, balancing growth needs with a shift to sustainable energy sources amid rising environmental concerns. Biofuel is a fuel produced from organic material, such as crops (for bioethanol) or organic waste (for biogas).

The transport sector, which is a significant source of emissions and a major consumer of imported fuels, is a key area where biofuels can have an immediate impact.

Here, rather than focus solely on battery electric vehicles and hybrids, India is prioritising a ‘multi-fuel mix’ strategy.

Original equipment manufacturers in India are actively exploring and developing biofuel technologies.

Bioethanol production has taken off and India is on track to achieve its 20% blending target.

Scaling up of bio-compressed natural gas production and distribution, and Its adoption in the transport sector, however, faces multiple challenges and requires a structured push.