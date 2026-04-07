When AI is viewed as a national security imperative, fossil fuel generation has its drawbacks, as does every electricity source. Beyond the extended timelines to bring new gas generation online — a logistical challenge similar to that of nuclear power — natural gas is vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, market fluctuations and outright supply and price shocks, as seen in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the more recent war in the Middle East. These impacts play out differently across regions depending on fuel import reliance and the prevailing power generation mix.

Ultimately, even nuclear generation is not completely insulated from these upheavals. Given current international tensions, where global actors appear willing to use all trade relationships as leverage, disruptions to the flow of uranium cannot be ruled out. Although commercial nuclear reactors only resupply every 18 to 24 months on average — unlike natural gas or coal power plants, which require a continuous pipeline flow or daily trainloads of fuel to operate — reliance on external markets remains a strategic vulnerability. In 2024, owners and operators of US reactors imported over 92% of the uranium needed to operate the US civilian nuclear fleet, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Therefore, despite the intermittency challenges of solar and wind — which can be somewhat firmed by battery energy storage systems (BESS) — incorporating renewable energy can be strategically sensible for Big Tech, especially when sourced directly from power plants, including via on-site generation. This helps hedge power consumption against the volatility of international markets, which geopolitical tensions amplify. It reduces exposure to fossil fuel inflation, decouples electricity procurement from foreign energy hubs and provides insulation against transport disruptions and geopolitical pressures. When sourced locally and vertically integrated, it arguably supports energy autonomy.

That said, in their development phase, renewables are also exposed to supply chain risks. Solar photovoltaics and battery storage supply chains are heavily concentrated in China. For example, China is home to nearly 78% of global battery cell manufacturing capacity and has deployed export restrictions on raw materials as a tool of geopolitical leverage. These sectors are also impacted by shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, which have triggered price volatility in some key metal inputs.

China's aggressive deployment of solar and wind energy and BESS, and its policy promoting broad electric vehicle adoption, serve as a case study. They are widely recognized as strategies to balance the country's heavy reliance on fossil fuel imports. And though a holistic assessment of the impact of the war in the Middle East on the European energy space is unlikely until the dust has fully settled, initial reporting suggests the region's aggressive buildup of renewable capacity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has helped it absorb some of the initial shock.